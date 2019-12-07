WATCH: Luis Suarez delivers one-of-a-kind back-heel goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At 32 years of age and with a 15-year career behind him, Luis Suarez has scored some emphatic goals.

On Saturday, however, he painted a fine piece of art, a goal that became an instant classic the moment the ball came off of his backheel. With Barcelona already up 3-1 against RCD Mallorca, Ernesto Valverde’s men continued to push forward, comfortably and strategically ping-ponging the ball around the defensive-oriented visitors.

And then Frenkie de Jong found the ball at the top of the box.

The Dutch international smoothly placed a through ball, finding Suarez, who with precision and expertise that only he has, belted the ball into the bottom-right corner of Manolo Reina’s goal.

It’s only December, but the Uruguayan’s goal is an automatic La Liga goal of the season contender:

This Luis Suarez goal is all sorts of ridiculous. An absolute beauty:pic.twitter.com/iEnqX3sH26 — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) December 7, 2019

