Getty Images

Watford, Crystal Palace play to feisty draw

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 7, 2019, 11:53 AM EST
Watford and Crystal Palace played out a 0-0 draw a Vicarage Road on Saturday as the hosts squandered several chances to pick up their first home win of the season.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Wilfried Zaha was involved in plenty of hefty of challenges, for and against, as Palace huffed and puffed but didn’t really get going in attack. Gerard Deulofeu and Ismaila Sarr both went close for Watford, who had new manager Nigel Pearson watching on from the stands.

With the point Watford remain bottom of the team and have nine points for the season, while Palace are in seventh place on 22 points.

3 things we learned

1. Pearson already having an impact: This was so much better from Watford. Similar to their narrow defeat at Leicester in midweek,  they looked compact and solid defensively and Deulofeu was a menace underneath Deeney. Pearson watched on from the directors box tentatively throughout, as caretaker Hayden Mullins oversaw a solid display which should have yielded three points.

2. Rattled Zaha targeted: Wilfried Zaha and Watford mean one thing: Fouls. Zaha was clearly targeted by the Hornets and he went down on several occasions all game long, but was booked for a foul of his own and to his disbelief his calls for fouls were often overlooked. There is previous here as Zaha was the target for the home fans and players, and Roy Hodgson did his best to calm the Ivorian winger down. Eventually he did calm down, but he was rattled. After his fine displays in recent wins, Zaha was far from his best.

3. Sarr adds cutting edge: Palace had to bring in Jairo Reidewald for Jeffrey Schlupp at half time at left back to try and stop Sarr’s driving runs down the right flank. He came close to scoring to add to his goal at Southampton last weekend, and his power and pace perfectly complimented Delofeu’s trickery. If Watford can stay solid defensively, Deulofeu, Deeney and Sarr will give plenty of defenses problems.

Man of the Match:

Both teams went close early as Troy Deeney‘s scuffed effort was cleared by James Tomkins, James McArthur sent a volley wide of the far post and then Ismaila Sarr’s shot was deflected wide at the other end.

Watford took the game to Palace early on as Pearson’s arrival as their new manager on Friday, even if he wasn’t in the dugout, had an impact. Gerard Deulofeu was popping up time and time again and his deliveries from set pieces caused Palace problems.

Once again in a game between Palace and Watford it was Wilfried Zaha who was at the center of things as the players piled in after he was caught by several defenders as he was on the floor, then he was booked moments later before Craig Cathcart also received a yellow for fouling Luka Milivojevic.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Watford pinned Palace back in the second half as they peppered the goal and Deulofeu raced clear before smashing just wide.

The Spaniard then crossed for Sarr but his effort was saved by Vicente Guaita as the game opened up in the closing stages with Ayew firing just over on the counter and then Gary Cahill twice denying Sarr with brilliant blocks.

Andre Gray shanked a shot goalwards after more good work from Sarr, while Deeney went down in the box in stoppage time and wanted a penalty kick, as tempers flared late on with Zaha involved again.

In the end the two teams canceled each other out with Palace lackluster in attack and Watford disappointed not to take three points to lift themselves closer to safety.

Martial, Rashford have Man Utd ahead 2-0 at half v. Man City

By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2019, 1:24 PM EST
Manchester City is getting beaten in its own back yard by the visiting neighbors.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are on the board and the Red Devils are threatening to run away from the first Manchester Derby of the season with all three points.

[ STREAM LIVE: The Manchester Derby ]

Rashford won a penalty off Bernardo Silva, rightly awarded by VAR after referee Anthony Taylor saw nothing in it, and finished his chance coolly for 1-0.

But Martial’s goal is what really stunned the Etihad Stadium. Ederson had stopped several chances earlier in the match and had been good, penalty not withstanding, but couldn’t get to his near post to stop a low drive from distance for 2-0.

Here’s the first goal:

Lampard: “Big lessons for us” in Chelsea’s poor run of form

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2019, 1:10 PM EST
Chelsea has lost for the third time in four league outings, opening up the door to its fourth place spot on the Premier League table.

The Blues’ 29 points will be at most six points ahead of the pack at the end of the weekend, and could be down to three if Wolves win at Brighton on Sunday

[ RECAP: Everton 3-1 Chelsea ]

Manager Frank Lampard put it down to sloppiness at the back.

“The first goal something that we were aware that Richarlison is good in the air in the box,” he said, via Football.London. “Then the other two were just really poor defending from us. We looked like we were getting back into the game at 2-1, we can’t give away the ridiculous goals we gave away.”

Chelsea lost 2-1 at Man City, an understandable result, but losing at struggling West Ham and Everton is “flat-out disappointing.”

The Blues have won just twice in seven outings across all competitions, home wins against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Again, via Football.London:

“We had it nice, we were winning games. This is the Premier League. We went to City, played pretty well, lost the game. But then the two games since then are signs of where we need to get better. We have played two teams who have been having a tough time and we have allowed the games to go away from us for different reasons and they will be big lessons for us.”

It’s a poor time to be poor, as Chelsea likely needs a win over Lille in the Champions League to get by (a draw could work if Valencia loses to Ajax). Then it’s Bournemouth away in the league before a visit to old friend Jose Mourinho and Spurs.

Mourinho, Kane, and social media react to Son’s marvelous goal

By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2019, 12:35 PM EST
Heung-Min Son went full (on-field) Maradona with a Goal of the Season contender on Saturday, one trumpeted far and wide as the classiest of throwback goals.

Son dribbled at least 80 yards in a truly solo goal, cutting through Burnley’s defense like the proverbial hot knife through butter.

[ RECAP: Spurs 5-0 Burnley ]

The Internet, understandably, went wild for the goal, as did Son’s teammates and manager.

Jose Mourinho interrupted Son’s post-match interview to demand the player win Man of the Match, later adding:

“I remember when I was at Barcelona with Mr Robson and Ronaldo Nazario scored a goal that is similar to Son’s. And this was an amazing goal. I know that he is going to reach the face of the keeper and the control he is unstoppable. The keeper is good, though, but he managed to put it in.”

Two-goal man Harry Kane countered:

“Sonny [Son Heung-min] stole the show today. An unbelievable goal, a great counter attack. All he wants to do is work hard and play for the team. He has great quality and works hard for the team.”

Keita powers Liverpool past injury-hit Bournemouth

By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2019, 12:07 PM EST
Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah each had a goal and an assist as Liverpool blew out Bournemouth 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

There was some bad news in the mix for both team’s already injury-hit center back corps: Nathan Ake and Dejan Lovren both left the match early.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Its lead over Leicester City is back up to 11 points before the Foxes play at 9 a.m. ET Sunday, while Man City is 14 behind the Reds before Saturday afternoon’s Manchester Derby.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored Liverpool’s first goal of the win.

Three things we learned

1. Keita shoots his shot (literally and figuratively): When Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool captured Naby Keita, it felt like the beginning of something special. Instead it’s been fits and starts, with plenty of reports saying struggles with the language and the system might be holding hims back.

Well, if he’s back to his Leipzig-infused best, then look out world, because Keita was simply marvelous in his first PL start of the season. He had his goal and his assist, combining so well with Salah, but also completed 89 of 94 passes, 110 touches, three key passes, five of eight duels won, three tackles, and two interceptions.

2. Ake injury a huge hit: Nathan Ake has been a force for a poor Cherries side this season, and his injury did not look good. With Chelsea now able to buy players and possessing a buyback clause on their former stud, was this the last we saw of the Dutchman in a Bournemouth jersey? It could be the difference between Bournemouth staying comfortably midtable and dipping into the relegation zone.

3. Lovren injury a worry: Whether Lovren misses a long time or just a bit is still a problem for the Reds, who are going to be taxed heavily with Joel Matip already out and matches all over the world in the coming weeks.

Remember that Liverpool isn’t yet through to the Champions League knockout rounds, and that Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez could need to play every minute including Tuesday’s massive trip to dangerous Red Bull Salzburg. The good news, of course, is that Joe Gomez at his best has not been a downgrade from Lovren.

Man of the Match: Keita.

Bournemouth had a moment in the 26th miniute, Dominic Solanke unable to find a deflected cross that worried Adrian.

The Cherries lost their best player to injury, and that seemingly opened the doors at the back. Nathan Ake was felled by a muscle strain.

Moments later, Oxlade-Chamberlain got on the end of a Jordan Henderson long ball and took advantage of a sleeping Aaron Ramsdale to make it 1-0.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ] 

The visitors made a sub soon after the goal, Dejan Lovren exiting for Trent Alexander-Arnold to send Joe Gomez to center back.

That’s when the Reds got their second goal from Keita, via Salah’s lovely pass.

A bad mistake from debutant Jack Simpson allowed Keita to cue up Salah for a return gift, the Egyptian calmly slotting past a struggling Ramsdale.