Newcastle comes back to beat Southampton

Federico Fernandez punched home a spilled rebound in the 87th minute as Newcastle United came back to beat Southampton 2-1 at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

The win is Newcastle’s sixth result in seven outings, sending the Magpies 10th with 22 points.

Saints stay in the drop zone with 15 points.

Three things we learned

1. Oh Danny Boy: Ings collected his ninth goal of the Premier League season in scoring for his fifth-straight match. He’s now two goals shy of his PL best single season, when he nabbed 11 for Burnley in 2014/15, and you’d bet just about anything reasonable that he sets a new standard.

2. Carroll called again, and answers: A difference maker while making a surprising start at center forward at midweek, the hometown hero was called into the fold when Joelinton was again unable to generate much. Carroll got the back post to collect Shelvey’s free kick, sending the cross back in for the equalizing header. Speaking of which…

3. Shelvey stays hot: Like Ings, Newcastle has often gone how Shelvey (and Allan Saint-Maximin) have gone. The Magpies’ midfielder whipped in a free kick which was off the mark, but was the back post to rise and plant a perfect header home off the ensuing cross.

Man of the Match: It’s probably Saint-Maximin, who laid off for Longstaff’s rip, but make sure to spare a thought for Steve Bruce. The manager has been ripped for everything from taking the job to his formation, but his subs of Longstaff and Carroll proven to be difference makers.

Nathan Redmond was twice stymied by very in-form Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

The Magpies had a chance in the first 25 minutes through Joelinton, but he was well dispossessed.

It was a pretty sleepy, old-school scrap, and Federico Fernandez couldn’t get enough muster on a pre-half header to change the narrative.

Ings put some life into the game, of course he did, with a 52nd minute goal slotted cleverly past Dubravka.

Javi Manquillo then had a promising shot blocked after Steve Bruce lifted Joelinton for Andy Carroll.

Redmond really should’ve had it 2-1 off a 74th minute corner, but couldn’t reach quick enough to Shane Long‘s flick.

Instead, it was Newcastle on the doorstep. Allan Saint-Maximin drew the Saints defense to his side, and then laid off for fresh sub Matty Longstaff. McCarthy spilled a diverted shot onto the doorstep for Fernandez to rifle home with minutes to spare.

