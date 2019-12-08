More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Nigel French/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images

Scrappy Sheffield United comes back to win again

By Nicholas MendolaDec 8, 2019, 11:09 AM EST
George Baldock had a goal and an assist as Sheffield United came back to beat poor Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Enda Stevens also scored for the Blades, who got back in the win column after a loss to Newcastle at midweek. United is eighth, the top of three teams on 22 points.

Alex Tettey scored Norwich’s lone goal, the Canaries locked in 19th and four points back of safety.

Three things we learned

1. Baldock’s banner day: The Blades dangerous right back loves to whip in a cross, and it’s no surprise he got his assist that way. He’s been quite lively around the box this year, and his turn and fire to make it 2-1 was a fitting finish given the 26-year-old’s day.

2. Basham gets VAR reprieve: Sometimes it’s not black and white, and you go to VAR, and VAR decides the shades of gray. Chris Basham was sent off for a vicious tackle on Kenny McLean, but the Sheffield United man saw VAR decide it wasn’t quite so dastardly and Blades continued with 10 men. A tough one if you’re a Norwich supporter.

3. Buendia stays bright: Norwich playmaker Emiliano Buendia is keeping the Canaries in games, the proverbial don’t write it, don’t write it, don’t write it canary in a coal mine. Five more key passes for Buendia to accompany more fine dribbling and a surprisingly good battle for a player as skillful as the 22-year-old Argentine.

Man of the Match: Baldock.

The Canaries went in front through Tettey inside a half-hour of kickoff, a corner dealt with poorly from the Blades that the Norwegian struck well for 1-0.

Norwich was good money for its halftime lead, with an 8-4 edge in shots, 53 percent of the ball, and six corners to the Blades’ zero.

The Blades leveled things through Stevens, who headed in a Baldock cross before the assister became the scorer. The goal was no small ask, Baldock navigating the 18 to get off his shot.

By Nicholas MendolaDec 8, 2019, 12:01 PM EST
Of course it’s early, but it looks like Leicester City is the Premier League’s lone bright hope of challenging Liverpool for the title.

And yeah, that’s a big deal, even after the Foxes claimed the most inexplicable title in top flight history just four seasons ago.

[ RECAP: Villa 1-4 Leicester City ]

But the Foxes remain leery about embracing their title credentials, even after setting a club record by winning their eight-straight via a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

“I thought they were amazing,” said Brendan Rodgers. “It is a historical day for the club and the performance warranted that. It really does mean something special, it puts the team in the history books of Leicester City.”

Okay, but… just a little bit about the title fight, Brendan? No?

Perhaps goal scoring defender Jonny Evans would take the bait.

“We are up there and it shows we are playing well. Our performance was good, against one of the best Villa teams I faced in years. It shows we are capable of coming away and getting results. It is nice people are talking about us, we’re enjoying it and there’s great spirit in the club.”

Leicester is eight points back of first, the only team within 10 points of Liverpool. Man City is 14 back and Chelsea 17.

The Foxes host Norwich City before its next stretch of proving ground arrives via a League Cup quarterfinal at Everton prefaces league matches versus Man City and Liverpool.

By Nicholas MendolaDec 8, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Kelechi Iheanacho again collected a goal and an assist and Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester City punished Aston Villa in an entertaining 4-1 at Villa Park on Sunday.

Jonny Evans also scored for the Foxes, who maintain their place eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

Jack Grealish scored for Aston Villa, which stays ahead of 18th place on Southampton on goal differential.

Leicester City hosts Liverpool on Boxing Day, a date to circle on the calendar.

Three things we learned

1. Iheanacho emergence a new wrinkle: Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho was always lurking as a possible star during his time at Man City, but couldn’t break through and transferred to the King Power Stadium. Life hadn’t been easy at his new home, but a goal and an assist in consecutive Premier League fixtures can make a difference as Leicester hopes to challenge Liverpool. Resting Jamie Vardy on occasion without a big drop-off would be a potentially monumental development.

2. Vardy’s party a record bash: The 15th and 16th goals of Vardy’s PL run put him on pace for 38. That would be six better than Mohamed Salah‘s 38-game record and four better than the 42-game mark shared by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole. Even when he makes mistakes, he finishes.

3. Hobbled Mings a big worry: Villa star center back Tyrone Mings pulled up with an injury but attempted to fight through it. Full credit to him, as he’s been the easy star of the newly-promoted side’s start to life in the Premier League, but an absence or step back from the block and clearance machine will be a major blow to Dean Smith‘s side.

Man of the Match: It’s between Vardy and Iheanacho — James Maddison was also good — and we’ll choose Vardy because we gave it to Iheanacho at midweek.

Kelechi Iheanacho slipped Vardy through on goal, and the Foxes striker nearly blew his chance despite dribbling the keeper.

Ezri Konsa would’ve liked to challenge Vardy following the unusual mis-touch, but the defender was felled by his own sliding keeper.

After Anwar El Ghazi just missed a promising bid to equalize, Villa’s Bjorn Engels slid to break up a Vardy pass to a wide open Iheanacho.

The Nigerian got his goal in the 41st, a James Maddison cross deflected goal ward and off his leg for 2-0.

Grealish bounced a shot through traffic and inside the far post after Vardy couldn’t clear a corner kick.

Leicester needed less than four second half minutes to restore its two-goal advantage, the unmarked Evans perfectly placing a back post header across goal off a corner kick.

By Nicholas MendolaDec 8, 2019, 10:56 AM EST
Federico Fernandez punched home a spilled rebound in the 87th minute as Newcastle United came back to beat Southampton 2-1 at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

The win is Newcastle’s sixth result in seven outings, sending the Magpies 10th with 22 points.

Saints stay in the drop zone with 15 points.

Three things we learned

1. Oh Danny Boy: Ings collected his ninth goal of the Premier League season in scoring for his fifth-straight match. He’s now two goals shy of his PL best single season, when he nabbed 11 for Burnley in 2014/15, and you’d bet just about anything reasonable that he sets a new standard.

2. Carroll called again, and answers: A difference maker while making a surprising start at center forward at midweek, the hometown hero was called into the fold when Joelinton was again unable to generate much. Carroll got the back post to collect Shelvey’s free kick, sending the cross back in for the equalizing header. Speaking of which…

3. Shelvey stays hot: Like Ings, Newcastle has often gone how Shelvey (and Allan Saint-Maximin) have gone. The Magpies’ midfielder whipped in a free kick which was off the mark, but was the back post to rise and plant a perfect header home off the ensuing cross.

Man of the Match: It’s probably Saint-Maximin, who laid off for Longstaff’s rip, but make sure to spare a thought for Steve Bruce. The manager has been ripped for everything from taking the job to his formation, but his subs of Longstaff and Carroll proven to be difference makers.

Nathan Redmond was twice stymied by very in-form Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

The Magpies had a chance in the first 25 minutes through Joelinton, but he was well dispossessed.

It was a pretty sleepy, old-school scrap, and Federico Fernandez couldn’t get enough muster on a pre-half header to change the narrative.

Ings put some life into the game, of course he did, with a 52nd minute goal slotted cleverly past Dubravka.

Javi Manquillo then had a promising shot blocked after Steve Bruce lifted Joelinton for Andy Carroll.

Redmond really should’ve had it 2-1 off a 74th minute corner, but couldn’t reach quick enough to Shane Long‘s flick.

Instead, it was Newcastle on the doorstep. Allan Saint-Maximin drew the Saints defense to his side, and then laid off for fresh sub Matty Longstaff. McCarthy spilled a diverted shot onto the doorstep for Fernandez to rifle home with minutes to spare.

By Nicholas MendolaDec 8, 2019, 10:34 AM EST
Nuno Espirito Santo‘s Wolves are on the precipice of a Top Four fight, but will need to dispatch Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

That’s become a decent ask given the performances of Graham Potter‘s Seagulls, who are eyeing a top half spot themselves after beating Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium at midweek.

Surprises are hard to spy in the Starting XIs, as both sides will look to push their preferred style against the opposition in what should be a beauty.

LINEUPS

Brighton and Hove Albion

Wolves