Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Burnley fan investigated for alleged racism toward Spurs’ Son

By Andy EdwardsDec 9, 2019, 10:25 AM EST
A 13-year-old Burnley fan is under police investigation for allegedly making a racist gesture toward Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min during Saturday’s 5-0 battering between the two sides.

The teenager from ejected from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Burnley say the individual and his family will be given an “enforced educational program.”

Tottenham beat Burnley on the back of three goals inside the game’s first 32 minutes, including Son’s slaloming run from one penalty area to the other and subsequent finish into the back of the net.

Burnley released the following statement about the incident on Monday:

“Burnley Football Club would like to reiterate its zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind.”

Report: Everton approached Emery about managerial vacancy

By Andy EdwardsDec 9, 2019, 11:23 AM EST
The search for Everton’s next manager is already well underway after an informal meeting with recently departed Arsenal manager Unai Emery in London over the weekend, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright are said to have drawn up a list of four candidates for the job which became vacant when Marco Silva was fired on Thursday. Emery is reportedly one of the names on the list, alongside Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti. Shanghai SIPG manager Vitor Pereira is also believed to be one of — if not — the club’s preferred choices.

As for Emery, it is unknown whether or not he wishes to jump into another job at this time. While he is expected to take a brief sabbatical, Emery won’t want to wait too long before picking his next job. According to the report, he would prefer to manage in either England, Spain or Italy next.

Everton began Duncan Ferguson’s interim tenure by snapping a three-game losing skid with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over fourth-place Chelsea on Saturday.

Russia banned from 2020 Olympics, 2022 World Cup

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 9, 2019, 8:37 AM EST
Russia has been banned from competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) voted unanimously to ban the nation from international sport for four years for doping offenses.

Individual Russian athletes will be allowed to compete under a neutral banner at this summer’s Olympics. The men’s national soccer team will also still be allowed to compete at the 2020 European Championship, where they will be one of the 12 host nations this summer.

The punishment was agreed by WADA’s executive committee at a special meeting at the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee in Switzerland. It is the most severe sanction yet against the country after accusations of systemic doping and deleting laboratory evidence.

WADA president Sir Craig Reedie said, “For too long, Russian doping has detracted from clean sport. Russia was afforded every opportunity to get its house in order and re-join the global anti-doping community for the good of its athletes and of the integrity of sport, but it chose instead to continue in its stance of deception and denial.

“As a result, the WADA executive committee has responded in the strongest possible terms, while protecting the rights of Russian athletes that can prove that they were not involved and did not benefit from these fraudulent acts.”

Cruzeiro relegated from Brazilian top flight for first time

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 8, 2019, 9:38 PM EST
Brazilian side Cruzeiro was relegated from the top flight for the first time in the club’s 98-year history following a 2-0 defeat to Palmeiras on the final day of the season.

Cruzeiro required victory and a loss by Ceara at Botafogo to stay safely in the Brazilian Serie A, but neither came to pass.

Palmeiras midfielder Ze Rafael scored in the 58th minute to send the visitors on their way, with fellow midfielder Dudu finished things off in the 84th minute. Referees ushered the players off the field immediately after the conclusion of the match as Cruzeiro fans rioted in the Mineirao stadium, ripping out seats, setting off smoke bombs, and clashing with police.

Cruzeiro finished 17th in the 20-team table, three points back of Ceara in 16th. In the Brazilian top flight, the bottom four teams are relegated. CSA, Chapecoense, and Avai were also relegated. Cruzeiro had won the Brazilian Serie A as recently as 2013 and 2014, winning four titles in its history. They also have six Copa do Brasil titles, most recently winning the league cup in 2017 and 2018.

Flamengo ran away with the championship, finishing on 90 points, 16 points clear of second-placed Santos and third-placed Palmeiras who both finished level on 74 points. Palmeiras had challenged for the title, but fell off at the end of the season with a five-match winless run through November.

Premier League Preview: West Ham United v. Arsenal

Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 8, 2019, 9:05 PM EST
Two struggling London sides meet Monday when West Ham United hosts Arsenal (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The sides might’ve expected they’d be within close proximity at this point on the fixture list, but two wildly disappointing seasons means the three points between the Gunners and Irons comes with the former in 11th and the latter 16th.

It’s been nine matches since Arsenal beat someone, 11 since it happened in the Premier League. West Ham hasn’t been much better, winning once in its last 10.

Freddie Ljungberg has yet to win as Arsenal interim boss, while West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini could see his current stint in London end without more results like the Nov. 30 win at Chelsea.

Monday versus Arsenal would qualify.

Injuries/suspensions

West Ham United: OUT —  Jack Wilshere, Lukasz Fabianski, Manuel Lanzini, Winston Reid. QUESTIONABLE — Michail Antonio.

Arsenal: OUT — Dani Ceballos. QUESTIONABLE — Rob Holding.

Probable lineups

West Ham United: Martin; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Fredericks; Rice, Noble, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Snodgrass, Haller.

Arsenal: Leno; Kolasinac, Sokratis, Luiz, Bellerin, Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

What they’re saying

West Ham’s Antonio sees an opportunity: “The only three teams that are really performing are Liverpool, Leicester and Man City. Everyone else is getting beaten, and it means we’ve had a missed opportunity so far this season. We started the season off brightly, the best start we’ve had for four years, but then we’ve had a slump. Everyone’s having a slump and this is our slump. Now it’s time for us to start turning up. We’ve been in this situation before and we know how to dig in and pull ourselves up again.”

Arsenal’s Ljungberg on setting targets: “I don’t think we should stop talking about the top four, but for us it’s about concentrating on what we’re doing here now and not look up, down, sideways. We just need to work on our own game and our own confidence.”

Prediction

Really, you wouldn’t want to predict anything from these sides right now besides goals. We’ll give an edge in desperation to the hosts and a 2-2 draw.