Report: Everton approached Emery about managerial vacancy

The search for Everton’s next manager is already well underway after an informal meeting with recently departed Arsenal manager Unai Emery in London over the weekend, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright are said to have drawn up a list of four candidates for the job which became vacant when Marco Silva was fired on Thursday. Emery is reportedly one of the names on the list, alongside Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti. Shanghai SIPG manager Vitor Pereira is also believed to be one of — if not — the club’s preferred choices.

As for Emery, it is unknown whether or not he wishes to jump into another job at this time. While he is expected to take a brief sabbatical, Emery won’t want to wait too long before picking his next job. According to the report, he would prefer to manage in either England, Spain or Italy next.

Everton began Duncan Ferguson’s interim tenure by snapping a three-game losing skid with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over fourth-place Chelsea on Saturday.

