More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Hertha Berlin slams racist abuse of under-23 player Ngankam

Associated PressDec 10, 2019, 11:32 AM EST
Leave a comment

BERLIN — Hertha Berlin has condemned apparent racist abuse of its under-23 player Jessic Ngankam from Lokomotive Leipzig fans during their fourth-division game on Friday.

Hertha says on Twitter that, “Ngankam was subjected to racist hostility during the game against Lok Leipzig. As a club, we are completely behind Jessic . The incident was also noted in the match report and a preliminary investigation has since been launched by the league. Lok Leipzig have already given their own statement on the incident. (hash)notoracism”

Hertha executive board member Paul Keuter says the club should have reacted sooner to the alleged abuse, “but nobody should doubt our commitment against racism.”

Hertha player Jordan Torunarigha wrote on Twitter the club is “100% against racism and one shouldn’t argue over why my club is just giving a statement now.”

The 19-year-old Ngankam, who is black, told broadcaster MDR that he was targeted with monkey chants by some fans in the visiting supporters’ block and that he was called an “ape” by an opposing player.

“Of course you’re trained not to react or show emotion. But it still hits you,” Ngankam told MDR. “Insults are unfortunately an everyday occurrence in football, and I can put up with them. But racist abuse is a no-go.”

Lokomotive criticized the abuse on its website, where it reminded its own fans that it has players within the club with roots in 32 countries.

“Only two colors interest us – (club colors) blue and yellow,” Lokomotive said. “Racism has no place among us and everyone knows that! If there are still people who call themselves blue-yellow fans and can’t comprehend that, then it must be clear that (Leipzig district) Probstheida is no place for them.”

Marsch: ‘We will be proud eventually’ after loss to Liverpool

Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2019, 4:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

It stings right now, but Red Bull Salzburg and its American coach can be proud of its UEFA Champions League group stage effort this season.

Jesse Marsch’s men couldn’t make some early chances work and Liverpool came to life in the second half of a 2-0 win on Tuesday in Austria, a win which pushed the reigning UCL champions into the knockout rounds and sent Salzburg into the Europa League.

[ RECAP: Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool ]

His Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp offered lots of praise for Salzburg, and the Austrian club’s first half performance was good enough to threaten a lead.

Marsch was asked whether he was proud or disappointed.

“It is a bit of both,” he told ProSoccerUSA’s Manuel Veth, via Twitter. “We had that moment with Hwang and Haland and normally that is a goal. … We are disappointed but will be proud eventually.”

Marsch admitted that Haland was playing injured, and that substituting him late was a tough decision.

The American said that Salzburg can win the Europa League, so the team won’t be dropping its heads despite its lack of place in the UCL Round of 16.

Marsch has certainly exceeded expectations in his maiden voyage as Salzburg boss, drawing Napoli and twice beating Genk while providing plenty of worry to Liverpool in two losses.

He also proffered this gem below:

Liverpool react to UCL advancement v. familiar Salzburg

By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2019, 3:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Liverpool knew the score and the scene when it walked into Red Bull Arena Salzburg for a UEFA Champions League decider versus Jesse Marsch’s Austrian champs, so they weren’t surprised when it remained 0-0 nearing the hour mark.

[ RECAP: Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool ]

“We knew they were trying to make history for their club,” said Andy Robertson (video at bottom). “They feel as if they’re a Champions League team and they are very confident. It was all about coming here, riding that wave, and we had the biggest chances in the first 45. We knew if we kept going chances would come.”

A pair of former Red Bull Salzburg players changed the fortunes of their current and former club, as Sadio Mane and Naby Keita scored within two minutes to provide the lone goals of the game and a spot for the Reds in the UCL knockout rounds.

Jurgen Klopp was brimming with praise for both his side and the hosts, saying of Keita and Mane, via ProSoccerUSA.com’s Manuel Veth:

“Both were excellent. It appears [Salzburg] produce some very good players. Keïta, in particular, was very good. I moved him to the ten and that improved his performance. He was a bit tired towards the end but very good.”

Mane admitted it was both a joy to return and a bit bittersweet to be tasked with ousting the club which catapulted him to the attention of PL suitors Southampton.

“Always nice to come back here because it’s where everything started for me and really grateful to this club and the fans,” Mane said. “Sorry guys, but it’s football we have to do it, and that’s it.”

Liverpool beat spirited Salzburg, reach UCL last 16

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 10, 2019, 2:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

The reigning European champions are in the last 16 of the competition.

Liverpool won Group E on Wednesday as they beat a spirited RB Salzburg 2-0 in Austria to secure their position in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds. A defeat would have seen them knocked out of the competition at the group stage but despite a shaky start they took care of business.

Both teams had plenty of chances in the first half and at the start of the second but two moments of real quality saw Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah do the damage for the Reds as Klopp’s side plan to reach their third-straight UCL final. As for Salzburg, managed by American coach Jesse Marsch, then drop down to the UEFA Europa League for the Round of 32 stage and nobody will want to play the young, talented and speedy Austrians.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

A breathtaking game started in rapid fashion as Stankovic denied Salah, then Alisson denied Minamino and Hwang with Mwepu causing plenty of problems. Moments later Salah had a great chance as he was played in by Mane but scuffed his shot wide, while Haaland was denied by Alisson as the end-to-end nature of the game continued.

Mane’s shot was saved by Stankovic, while at the other end Haaland was denied by Alisson as the hosts continued to look dangerous and neither team had control of the game. Salah played in Keita right on half time but the former RB Salzburg player was denied by Stankovic and couldn’t finish the rebound.

In the second half Salah had a couple of very good chances but he put one over the bar and Stankovic did superbly to claw the ball back, while Haaland then slammed a shot into the side-netting from a great position.

Liverpool made the most of Haaland letting them off the hook as Dejan Lovren went off injured and moments later they were ahead.

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s incredible ball set up an attack down the left and Mane crossed for Keita to head home as the two former Salzburg players combined to put Liverpool 1-0 up. Moments later Salah stunned Salzburg further as he raced towards goal and Stankovic came off his line with Salah at an impossible angle.

But somehow Salah squeezed the ball home from a tight angle to make it 2-0 and set up a comfortable last 30 minutes.

Hwang’s shot was deflected over by Andrew Robertson and that was the closest Salzburg came to launching an unlikely comeback, as Mane and Salah both had chances to extend the lead but it was job done for the reigning champions.

LIVE, UCL: Chelsea’s last 16 hopes on the line; Inter, Dortmund need wins

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 10, 2019, 2:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

It is chaos across the UEFA Champions League for as the group stage finales kick off on Tuesday.

Across multiple groups there is plenty on the line going into the final 90 minutes of action, with plenty of giants scrambling to reach the knockout round.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

In Group H Chelsea host Lille and Ajax host Valencia as three of the four teams in the group can still win and qualify for the last 16. One will miss out.

Frank Lampard‘s Blues are the favorites to advance but it won’t be straightforward, even against the team guaranteed to finish bottom of the group, Lille.

Chelsea know they will reach the last 16 with a win at home but Ajax only need a draw to make the last 16, while Valencia need a win at Ajax to advance. Chelsea will also reach the last 16 if they draw against Lille and Ajax beat Valencia.

[ MORE: Who needs what to reach UCL last 16? ]

Elsewhere, Inter Milan host Barcelona knowing a win at the San Siro against the Group F winners will put them through. But Borussia Dortmund know if they beat Slavia Prague at home and Inter lose or draw against Barcelona, they will instead reach the last 16.

In Group G, Leipzig are already through but both Lyon and Zenit can join them in the last 16, while Benfica are out of contention.

Below is the full schedule for the last UCL games on Tuesday, as all games kick off at 3 p.m. ET and you can follow the action live by clicking on the link above.

Tuesday

Group F
Borussia Dortmund v. Slavia Prague
Inter Milan v. Barcelona

Group G
Lyon v. Leipzig
Benfica v. Zenit

Group H
Chelsea v. Lille
Ajax v. Valencia