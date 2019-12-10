LIVE, UCL: Chelsea’s last 16 hopes on the line; Inter, Dortmund need wins

It is chaos across the UEFA Champions League for as the group stage finales kick off on Tuesday.

Across multiple groups there is plenty on the line going into the final 90 minutes of action, with plenty of giants scrambling to reach the knockout round.

In Group H Chelsea host Lille and Ajax host Valencia as three of the four teams in the group can still win and qualify for the last 16. One will miss out.

Frank Lampard‘s Blues are the favorites to advance but it won’t be straightforward, even against the team guaranteed to finish bottom of the group, Lille.

Chelsea know they will reach the last 16 with a win at home but Ajax only need a draw to make the last 16, while Valencia need a win at Ajax to advance. Chelsea will also reach the last 16 if they draw against Lille and Ajax beat Valencia.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan host Barcelona knowing a win at the San Siro against the Group F winners will put them through. But Borussia Dortmund know if they beat Slavia Prague at home and Inter lose or draw against Barcelona, they will instead reach the last 16.

In Group G, Leipzig are already through but both Lyon and Zenit can join them in the last 16, while Benfica are out of contention.

Below is the full schedule for the last UCL games on Tuesday, as all games kick off at 3 p.m. ET and you can follow the action live by clicking on the link above.

Tuesday

Group F

Borussia Dortmund v. Slavia Prague

Inter Milan v. Barcelona

Group G

Lyon v. Leipzig

Benfica v. Zenit

Group H

Chelsea v. Lille

Ajax v. Valencia

