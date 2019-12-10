Marsch: ‘We will be proud eventually’ after loss to Liverpool

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It stings right now, but Red Bull Salzburg and its American coach can be proud of its UEFA Champions League group stage effort this season.

Jesse Marsch’s men couldn’t make some early chances work and Liverpool came to life in the second half of a 2-0 win on Tuesday in Austria, a win which pushed the reigning UCL champions into the knockout rounds and sent Salzburg into the Europa League.

[ RECAP: Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool ]

His Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp offered lots of praise for Salzburg, and the Austrian club’s first half performance was good enough to threaten a lead.

Marsch was asked whether he was proud or disappointed.

“It is a bit of both,” he told ProSoccerUSA’s Manuel Veth, via Twitter. “We had that moment with Hwang and Haland and normally that is a goal. … We are disappointed but will be proud eventually.”

Marsch admitted that Haland was playing injured, and that substituting him late was a tough decision.

The American said that Salzburg can win the Europa League, so the team won’t be dropping its heads despite its lack of place in the UCL Round of 16.

Marsch has certainly exceeded expectations in his maiden voyage as Salzburg boss, drawing Napoli and twice beating Genk while providing plenty of worry to Liverpool in two losses.

He also proffered this gem below:

Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch on #SALLIV : "It was like a heavyweight fight. We punched but then they punched us twice more. Salah's goal was unbelievable." — Andy Hunter (@AHunterGuardian) December 10, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola