PL Club Power Rankings: Week 16

The Premier League didn’t issue too many surprises at the bottom of the table this week, but two top-tier sides didn’t behave as such and shook up our rankings.

Chelsea and Man City have dipped low, and Bournemouth’s skid doesn’t have it sinking lower (yet) because of the teams beneath it.

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

20. Watford — Liverpool and Manchester United are next, and it’s looking a long way back to safety.

Last week: 20

Season high: 17

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Crystal Palace

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Liverpool

19. Norwich City — Outshot, out-passed, our possessed Sheffield United at home and still lost. Bad vibes, man.

Last week: 18

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Sheffield United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Leicester City

18. West Ham United — Just feels like there’s something lurking below the surface here. Doesn’t smell right given the Irons talent.

Last week: 17

Season high: 5

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 3-1 v. Arsenal

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Southampton

17. Bournemouth — Losing to Liverpool is no shame, but it’s almost officially time to worry.

Last week: 16

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 3-0 v. Liverpool

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Chelsea

16. Aston Villa — Tom Heaton is a heck of a goalkeeper but he can’t be expected to save four A-plus danger chances per game.

Last week: 14

Season high: 8

Season low: 16

Last match: Lost 4-1 v. Leicester City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Sheffield United

15. Southampton — West Ham and Villa back-to-back have to provide four points if Saints revival is to be believed.

Last week: 15

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Newcastle United

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. West Ham United

14. Everton — Duncan Ferguson gives the Toffees board reason enough to be patient with their managerial hire, and then Napoli goes and fires Carlo Ancelotti.

Last week: 19

Season high: 5

Season low: 19

Last match: Won 3-1 v. Chelsea

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Manchester United

13. Burnley — The defending against Spurs — we know, Spurs are good — was enough to drop them far lower than four spots. Abject stuff from a Sean Dyche side.

Last week: 9

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

Last match: Lost 5-0 at Spurs

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Newcastle

12. Arsenal — Freddie Ljungberg started Nicolas Pepe, and Nicholas Pepe was his best player. Stunning stuff, really. Look at the assist below.

Last week: 13

Season high: 4

Season low: 12

Last match: Won 3-1 at West Ham

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Man City

11. Crystal Palace — I want to believe, but am holding out for something more. A derby win versus Brighton would suffice.

Last week: 7

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Drew 0-0 at Watford

Up next: 2:45 p.m. ET Monday v. Brighton

10. Newcastle United — Again, Steve Bruce‘s men are getting tremendous Fortune and he’s pushing almost all the right buttons (It takes guts to start Andy Carroll over the struggling record signing Joelinton). This could be a sign of the Geordie Apocalypse.

Last week: 11

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Southampton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Burnley

9. Sheffield United — A little wobbly lately, but still a good comeback at Carrow Road.

Last week: 10

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Won 2-1 at Norwich City

Up next: 10 a.m ET Saturday v. Aston Villa

8. Brighton and Hove Albion — Doesn’t it say something that a country who starves for young, strong English coaches had one sitting in Sweden for eight years? Graham Potter is legit.

Last week: 12

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Won 2-1 at Arsenal

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Wolves

7. Chelsea — Some of those young guys who’ve played so well, so early, are looking a little ragged. It’s a shame Frank Lampard is still waiting on Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who will really help things take another step.

Last week: 5

Season high: 2

Season low: 12

Last match: Lost 3-1 at Everton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth

6. Manchester City — It probably has nothing to do with the system, and a lot to do with not having Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane… Still, it needs to be better than a home derby loss to a Paul Pogba-less United.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 6

Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Manchester United

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Arsenal

5. Tottenham Hotspur — We’re gonna need multiple screens on Sunday morning, as Wolves-Spurs and Man Utd-Everton are both must-monitor.

Last week: 8

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Won 5-0 v. Burnley

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Wolves

4. Manchester United — Ole’s at the wheel, and still doesn’t feel like Lewis Hamilton or anything but we’re not worried about heading off a cliff.

Last week: 6

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Won 2-1 at Man City

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Everton

3. Wolves — Beat Spurs on Sunday and I’ll go ahead and bet on them as a Top Four finisher, even after the Brighton draw failed to deliver the goods.

Last week: 3

Season high: 3

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 2-2 at Brighton

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Spurs



2. Leicester City — Wow.

Last week: 2

Season high: 2

Season low: 10

Last match: Won 4-1 at Aston Villa

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Norwich City

1. Liverpool — Wow, only atop the table.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 3-0 at Bournemouth

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Watford



