Details for Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Miami

The latest Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest is coming to Miami, Florida.
NBC Sports and the Premier League are teaming up to put on the second event of the 2019-20 season after a wild weekend in Austin, Texas in October.
The video above will give you a taster of what to expect in Miami, as it’s the fifth host city for the Fan Fest after Washington D.C., New York City, Boston and Austin.
Miami will host the Premier League Mornings Live fan festival for the first time on December 14-15, 2019.
Over two days the Fan Fest will take place at Miami’s historic Clevelander South Beach Hotel, and features live action from nine games across five match windows.
NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe will broadcast live from the event on NBCSN beginning at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15.
They will be joined by several special guests throughout in a celebration of the Premier League for the whole of the USA to enjoy.
Southampton v. West Ham takes center stage on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, while Arsenal v. Manchester City will be the main event on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo.
Premier League clubs are joining the action at the event, which will feature special guests, club mascots, fan events, contests and much more. For fans interested in attending, here are all the details you need to know.
And here are some more details on what to expect this weekend:
- In addition, Miami-based Telemundo Deportes – the exclusive Spanish language home of the Premier League in the U.S. – will have its biggest-ever fan festival presence with special production on location, including pre-game coverage featuring on-air experts Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol, Miguel Gurwitz and Copan Alvarez alongside Ana Jurka, co-host of Telemundo Deportes’ news and entertainment nightly show, Titulares y Mas. Cantor will call Sunday’s Arsenal-Manchester City match (11:30 a.m. ET) live from the fan fest, where fans can observe his play-by-play and famous goal call in person.
- Miami Heat all-star Jimmy Butler will join The 2 Robbies podcast this week to discuss his Premier League fandom. Additional activities NBC Sports’ PL team will participate in in Miami include: A tour of Little Havana in a classic car with Earle and Mustoe. A Miami cuisine tour and salsa dancing with Earle, Mustoe, and Martino. A cooking segment with Lowe and Chef James from Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia.
- Joining for the early kick-off on Saturday, when league leaders Liverpool take on Watford at 7:30 a.m. ET, will be former Watford captain and USMNT star Jay DeMerit.
- Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker will join the NBC Sports’ team for Saturday’s late kick-off when his old club West Ham United visit Southampton.
- In addition to DeMerit and Reo-Coker, former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Peter Ward, former Leicester City defender Gerry Taggart and former Aston Villa forward Juan Pablo Angel will also be in attendance to catch up with fans and get involved in some of the free activations, which include: Dancakes pancake art, airbrush tattoos, Premier League shirt printing and Nike’s fast feet cages.