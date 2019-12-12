Four-star Manchester United wins Europa League group

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester United is in fine feather and showing it, smashing AZ Alkmaar in a stylish 4-0 win at Old Trafford in Europa League play on Thursday.

Juan Mata had a goal and set up two others, while Mason Greenwood scored twice after Ashley Young opened the scoring in a group-claiming victory.

[ MORE: Saka leads Arsenal comeback ]

United wins the group with 13 points, conceding just twice in six matches.

The Red Devils have won three-straight matches, as AZ joins Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the loss column. Up next is a Sunday visit from Everton in the Premier League before Wednesday’s League Cup quarterfinal visit from Colchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed starts to James Garner, Brandon Williams, and Axel Tuanzebe, bringing youngsters Ethan Laird and Tahith Chong off the bench.

Greenwood, 18, now has six goals in 22 senior appearances, while Mata, 31, gets on the score sheet for the first time this season.

For his career, the award-winning Spaniard is doing okay, though: 125 goals and 149 assists in 542 senior appearances.

This team goal from Manchester United is filthy 🤯 ➡️ https://t.co/0GVHQEIVXL pic.twitter.com/5nGo5Mv46k — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) December 12, 2019

Mason Greenwood AGAIN and United is zooming into the knockout round 🏎 ➡️ https://t.co/0GVHQEIVXL pic.twitter.com/5PevoJaHBv — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) December 12, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola