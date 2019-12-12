Two Premier League managers walk into each other while shopping: It’s not the start of a joke, even if it sounds like one.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was out shopping earlier this week when he heard a familiar voice call his name.
It was Burnley manager Sean Dyche, who was out shopping with his family one day after losing 5-0 to Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Dyche relayed the story Thursday while his club gets ready for a home match versus Newcastle United on Saturday, saying the pair spoke for a few minutes.
“I’ll tell you a little life story,” Dyche began at his prematch press conference.
From the Lancashire Telegraph:
“His face was actually more shocked than mine, because he was plodding along and I saw him with his hat on, and he shot his head up and said a bad word, and then said sorry, your wife and children are there!
“But he was very pleasant – as he would be after smashing us the day before. We had six or seven minutes chatting about how he’s settling, life in general, that sort of stuff. He was very pleasant.”
As Dyche points out, it’s odd that two of just 20 Premier League managers would run into each other on the streets of one of the biggest cities on Earth, especially since Burnley is quite a drive from London. Many PL personalities do live far from their adopted homes, though, and Dyche played for Millwall and played for and managed Watford.
Anyway, just a neat story for your Thursday evening.