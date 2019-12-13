More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Jurgen Klopp signs new Liverpool contract through 2024

By Kyle BonnDec 13, 2019, 7:42 AM EST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his two assistants Peter Kraweitz and Pepijn Lijnders have signed new contracts at the club that run through the summer of 2024, the Premier League leaders announced on Friday.

The news comes just as the Premier League named Klopp manager of the month for extending Liverpool’s lead atop the table to eight points above second-placed Leicester City, with defending champions Manchester City 14 points back in third. They are on a 33-match unbeaten streak across in league play, dating back to a 2-1 defeat to Man City on January 3 that ultimately cost them last season’s title.

“We decided to continue what worked so far, not too bad,” Klopp said in a video released by the club upon announcement of the extension. “It will be good news for some, not so good for others. We love it here. It’s a wonderful club. We really feel at home. I thought it’s a good moment to continue at the club. It was not a difficult negotiation.”

Klopp signed on with Liverpool in October of 2015, joining just months after completing a successful stint in charge of Borussia Dortmund that turned sour towards the end. Since taking charge of the Reds, the German has led a slow but prosperous rebuild of the club culminating in last season’s Champions League crown. Now they search for the club’s first-ever Premier League title and first top flight league victory since 1990.

“We are absolutely delighted we have been able to reach an agreement with Jurgen — as well as Peter and Pep — on extending their time with the club,” Liverpool said in the official club release. “As we are sure our supporters would agree, it is truly wonderful news and we are all extremely thrilled, not only professionally, but personally too. We feel this represents one of the big moments of our stewardship of Liverpool Football Club so far as we believe there is no better manager than Jurgen. The decision also keeps with the club’s overall strategy of building from a position of strength.”

There were rumblings this summer, including an ESPN report, that Klopp could potentially depart the club at the expiration of his old contract in 2022 and take a year off. Now that is put to bed as Klopp himself continued to gush about the success of the club not only on the field but behind closed doors as well.

“For me personally this is a statement of intent,” said the German in the official release, “one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve. When I see the development of the club and the collaborative work that continues to take place, I feel my contribution can only grow.

“People see what happens on the pitch as a measure of our progress and although it is the best measure, it’s not the only measure. I have seen the commitment from ownership through to every aspect and function of the club you can think of. When the call came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other; if anything, now I feel I underestimated that. It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complementary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024.”

Klopp said he “couldn’t contemplate leaving” and said of the club, “for anyone in football who aspires to compete in an environment where every element of the organization is at its very best – from the support of the supporters to the vision of the owners – there can be no better place than this.”

Man City missing Stones, Aguero for Arsenal game

By Kyle BonnDec 13, 2019, 9:06 AM EST
Manchester City’s injury troubles have seen no end, and with the festive fixtures coming up, the problems may be compounded.

Sergio Aguero was ruled out of this weekend’s game against Arsenal, yet to return to training, but with Gabriel Jesus in good form after a midweek hat-trick in 60 minutes of action, that may not be the most damaging bit of news.

The defense, however, is in a bit more hot water.

John Stones has again found himself sidelined with injury troubles after his withdrawal on 59 minutes against Manchester United last weekend. Pep Guardiola ruled out English international for “a few weeks,” saying he picked up another muscular injury during the derby and will have to be reassessed moving forward.

The 25-year-old missed most of September with a previous muscle injury that forced Fernandinho back into a defensive role, one he has continued to perform. With just the Brazilian alongside Nicolas Otamendi, Guardiola’s options have been significantly thinned. Right-back Kyle Walker can also move centrally in an emergency, having played as part of a back-three for England during the most recent World Cup.

Also missing from training was David Silva, and Guardiola said the Spaniard is questionable for the club’s Sunday match having taken a “huge kick” against Manchester United. Silva did not appear in the midweek Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb that was inconsequential to their European standing. Add that to the long-term troubles for Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane, and the squad pressure continues to mount as the fixtures begin to pile together.

Tyler Adams set for RB Leipzig return

By Kyle BonnDec 13, 2019, 8:33 AM EST
A “long and frustrating process” may be coming to an end sooner rather than later for 20-year-old USMNT star Tyler Adams.

Adams has missed the entire club season to date with a nagging groin problem that was hard to pin down, but with critical USMNT component Tyler Adams having returned to training this past week, the light at the end of the tunnel is fast approaching.

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that Adams is eyeing a return to competitive action before the end of the month. The team has three games before concluding action for 2019 and transitioning to a three-week winter break.

“He may still possibly play this year,” Nagelsmann told the official club website during an update ahead of tomorrow’s Bundesliga match against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Nagelsmann did note that Adams’ body is not the only hurdle for the American, who also has to earn his way back onto the pitch among a crowded RB Leipzig midfield. Forward Hannes Wolf has also just returned from a long-term injury, making his debut off the bench last time out against Hoffenheim, while the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer have played well in midfield during Adams’ time out. Adams’ versatility may help him find a way back into a crowded squad, with the ability to play full-back as well as midfield, although it has been clear in the past that RB Leipzig values his abilities in the center of the pitch.

It may be some time before Adams can start, needing to build up his fitness to full match performance, but a return to the field soon is a positive sign for the U.S. National Team who needs Adams on the field and in good form in the worst way.

Dyche, Mourinho meet on the streets of London

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 12, 2019, 10:35 PM EST
Two Premier League managers walk into each other while shopping: It’s not the start of a joke, even if it sounds like one.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was out shopping earlier this week when he heard a familiar voice call his name.

It was Burnley manager Sean Dyche, who was out shopping with his family one day after losing 5-0 to Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dyche relayed the story Thursday while his club gets ready for a home match versus Newcastle United on Saturday, saying the pair spoke for a few minutes.

“I’ll tell you a little life story,” Dyche began at his prematch press conference.

From the Lancashire Telegraph:

“His face was actually more shocked than mine, because he was plodding along and I saw him with his hat on, and he shot his head up and said a bad word, and then said sorry, your wife and children are there!

“But he was very pleasant – as he would be after smashing us the day before. We had six or seven minutes chatting about how he’s settling, life in general, that sort of stuff. He was very pleasant.”

As Dyche points out, it’s odd that two of just 20 Premier League managers would run into each other on the streets of one of the biggest cities on Earth, especially since Burnley is quite a drive from London. Many PL personalities do live far from their adopted homes, though, and Dyche played for Millwall and played for and managed Watford.

Anyway, just a neat story for your Thursday evening.

Martinez’s impressive form could cost Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez Inter
Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Associated PressDec 12, 2019, 9:37 PM EST
MILAN (AP) Inter Milan might just lose out to Barcelona again.

The Italian club was eliminated from the Champions League following a 2-1 loss to Barcelona on Tuesday, and the Spanish club was reportedly so impressed by Lautaro Martinez’s performance that it is ready to activate the Inter forward’s 111 million euro ($123 million) release clause.

Martinez ran the Barcelona defense ragged, set up Romelu Lukaku‘s equalizer and also had two goals ruled out for offside. He also scored when the two clubs faced each other in October.

“We are Inter Milan, with an important history – like Barcelona – and we don’t have to necessarily sell anybody,” Inter CEO Guiseppe Marotta said. “We want to grow, so we want to concentrate on our youngsters like Lautaro Martinez or Lukaku, they are interesting and young and we want to grow with them.

“But as you know, the future of a player is in their heads. If Lautaro wants to stay with us, we are happy with that, if he will be attracted by the ideas of other clubs we will evaluate the situation. At the moment he is very tied to Inter and we are proud.”

Martinez signed a contract until 2023 when he joined Inter from Racing Club last year and there is already talk of improving that deal to keep him at the club.

The Argentina forward scored nine goals for Inter last season but has exploded this campaign and has already found the back of the net 13 times in a formidable partnership with Lukaku under coach Antonio Conte.

“There is the right chemistry between them,” Marotta said. “Antonio Conte, a proven winner, knows how to get the best out of them.”

That partnership could prove crucial to keeping Martinez at the club.

“Inter is my home. I spend most of my life here and that for me matters a lot,” Martinez said. “Everyone has shown me affection from the very first day and that is fundamental for a player and a man.”

Martinez and Lukaku’s partnership has been key to Inter reaching the top of the Serie A standings. The club is two points above eight-time defending champion Juventus.

Inter visits Fiorentina on Sunday and hosts Genoa in its final match of the year.

“We can’t make the mistake of dwelling on this defeat too much,” Inter defender Cristiano Biraghi said. “It’s part of the game. We’re professionals. Sunday will be a good test of our maturity as a side.

“Florence is a difficult place to go, the atmosphere is always intense when big teams play there and the home team feed off that. They’re not on the best form and because of that they’ll want to give even more.”

