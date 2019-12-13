Man City missing Stones, Aguero for Arsenal game

Manchester City’s injury troubles have seen no end, and with the festive fixtures coming up, the problems may be compounded.
Sergio Aguero was ruled out of this weekend’s game against Arsenal, yet to return to training, but with Gabriel Jesus in good form after a midweek hat-trick in 60 minutes of action, that may not be the most damaging bit of news.
The defense, however, is in a bit more hot water.
John Stones has again found himself sidelined with injury troubles after his withdrawal on 59 minutes against Manchester United last weekend. Pep Guardiola ruled out English international for “a few weeks,” saying he picked up another muscular injury during the derby and will have to be reassessed moving forward.
The 25-year-old missed most of September with a previous muscle injury that forced Fernandinho back into a defensive role, one he has continued to perform. With just the Brazilian alongside Nicolas Otamendi, Guardiola’s options have been significantly thinned. Right-back Kyle Walker can also move centrally in an emergency, having played as part of a back-three for England during the most recent World Cup.
Also missing from training was David Silva, and Guardiola said the Spaniard is questionable for the club’s Sunday match having taken a “huge kick” against Manchester United. Silva did not appear in the midweek Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb that was inconsequential to their European standing. Add that to the long-term troubles for Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane, and the squad pressure continues to mount as the fixtures begin to pile together.