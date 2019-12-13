More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

James Milner signs new Liverpool contract

By Kyle BonnDec 13, 2019, 1:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

First Jurgen Klopp, now James Milner.

The Liverpool midfielder has followed up the news of his manager’s new contract with one of his own, securing a new Anfield deal through the summer of 2022, the team announced on Friday.

Milner joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015 and has been a critical player ever since, mostly deployed on the right side of the midfield but famously moving back to cover an injury-riddled defense when necessary, and excelling in that role given the circumstances. He has 528 career Premier League appearances across Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Leeds.

The 33-year-old has a reputation as a hard-working player who keep his head down and does his job with little fanfare.

“I had not had the pleasure of working with many players like James Milner before [coming to Liverpool] in my career,” Klopp said in the official team release, “and I am so pleased I will continue to get the chance to work with him for the next few years. It is great news for Liverpool FC to have a player of – first and foremost – his qualities and attitude, but also, of course, his experience, here among our squad for the future.

“He is our vice-captain and obviously one of the big leaders in our squad. He is just as important to us off the pitch in the dressing room as he is on the field, and that tells you everything as he is a big, big player for us. He is a big voice in the dressing room and someone all of the players look up to and respect.”

Should Milner see out his new contract, he would be the second-oldest Liverpool outfield player ever behind Gary McAllister who was a Liverpool player until 38 years old when he left to manage Coventry City in 2002.

Chapecoense air crash survivor Neto retires

Photo by VI Images via Getty Images
Associated PressDec 13, 2019, 3:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

SAO PAULO (AP) One of the six survivors of the air crash that killed almost all of the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense in 2016 announced his playing retirement on Friday.

Neto, a 34-year-old defender, spent two years rehabilitating after the crash that killed 71 people in Colombia. He returned to training in March. But in an interview he said his pain was too intense to play again.

“I am in agreement with doctors and the club. I wanted a farewell match, but I chose not to,” Neto told TV Globo.

“My body couldn’t take it anymore. The pains were bigger than the pleasure.”

He said his knees and back hurt the most.

Chapecoense’s plane went down en route to the team’s first South American tournament final against Colombia’s Atletico Nacional. It ran out of fuel near Medellin.

The southern Brazilian team was later awarded the Copa Sudamericana title, despite not playing the final.

Neto said Chapecoense was considering keeping him as a board member. The club was mired in debt and relegated to the second division this year.

Two other players survived the crash: Alan Ruschel, a 30-year-old defender, was still active and on loan to first division club Goias, and Jackson Follmann, a goalkeeper who lost part of his right leg, has hopes of becoming a Brazilian Paralympic athlete.

PL Preview: Liverpool v. Watford

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 13, 2019, 2:45 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Liverpool has outscored Watford 25-4 in 7 league games
  • Liverpool owns only 100% home record of any team in top 4 English leagues
  • Watford has 2 clean sheets in 18 road PL games of 2019

The Liverpool train continues to barrel down the tracks, and nobody has yet to stop it. With the Reds look to keep their 33-game unbeaten streak alive as they host Watford at Anfield on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET, live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE HERE

Liverpool will take the field fresh off the announcement of a new contract for manager Jurgen Klopp who signed on through 2024 along with his assistants Peter Kraweitz and Pepijn Lijnders. The Reds have the only 100% home winning record of any team in the top four English leagues, and they have collected an astonishing 46 points out of a possible 48 to this point.

The Premier League leaders welcome the basement-dwellers Watford, who have won just once this season and own just a single point from their last four games. Nigel Pearson is set to take charge of his first match as Hornets boss, with each of the last five permanent managers for the Hornets achieving a draw their first time out (including both Quique Sanchez Flores stints).

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Despite the tall task for Watford, are still weaknesses for them to exploit. The Liverpool defense is banged up, with Joel Matip already missing and Dejan Lovren going down midweek in Champions League play. The Reds have not yet held a single clean sheet at home this season in 12 matches across all competitions, despite the pristine win-loss record. Given Klopp’s high-tempo style of play along with the defensive injuries, Watford may be able to find openings here and there, but the bigger question will the Hornets’ attack be able to keep up with how many they concede at the back.

Injuries/Suspensions

Liverpool – OUT: Dejan Lovren (muscle), Joel Matip (knee), Fabinho (ankle), Nathaniel Clyne (knee). QUESTIONABLE – Adam Lallana (knock).

Watford – OUT: Danny Welbeck (thigh), Tom Cleverley (heel), Jose Holebas (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Pereyra (muscle), Adam Masina (undisclosed), Sebastian Prodl (knee), Daryl Janmaat (knee).

Projected lineups

Liverpool – Alisson; Robertson, Gomez, van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

Watford – Foster; Masina, Cathcart, Kabasele, Femenia; Capoue, Doucoure, Pereyra; Deulofeu, Sarr, Deeney.

What they’re saying

Liverpool manager Klopp on title race: “I have no interest in stats, not in this case. It’s just like it is, we have to play a lot of games. That’s the only way we can do it, we have no idea what is in May. We play tomorrow, that is enough. Watford have a new manager, we can throw our analysis in the bin!”

[ MORE: JPW’s PL picks ]

Hortets boss Pearson on impressions of Watford: “We know we’ve got to be more clinical in terms of converting opportunities when they come along and the players are aware of that. I saw some good fighting qualities but I’m aware of what our problems are at the moment. It’s important at the moment to try and galvanize the group and we go into games with a very competitive spirit with the intention to do anything to win games.”

Prediction

No Premier League side has managed to beat Klopp’s Liverpool since a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City on January 3 that ultimately ended up sealing the title for Pep Guardiola. Liverpool’s impeccable league record this season matching up against Watford’s new manager and a host of injury problems means it would be unthinkable to imagine anything else than a comprehensive 3-0 Liverpool win for this top vs. bottom clash.

PL Preview: Chelsea v. Bournemouth

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 13, 2019, 12:02 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Bournemouth has 2 wins over Chelsea in 9 matches across all competitions
  • Chelsea has not earned a point from a losing position this PL season
  • Chelsea has 31 goals this PL season, only 11 at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea looks to pick itself up off the turf before the festive fixtures begin as they host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE HERE

The Blues have lost three of their last four Premier League matches, dropping them to fourth in the table. The three losses have come via a total margin of four goals, with the Blues showing an inability to fight back from deficits. Chelsea conceded a goal to Everton five minutes in, ultimately losing 2-1, while they were 2-1 down to Manchester City before halftime but couldn’t find an equalizer and fell behind against West Ham soon after the second half restart. The Blues are one of only two Premier League teams to have not registered a single point from a losing position this season, the other being Norwich City.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, is mired in an even worse stretch, having lost its last five in a row. The Cherries have conceded at least two goals in four of those five matches, with the defense completely gutted with injuries. Bournemouth saw a whopping eight players ruled out for Saturday’s match, including young defender Nathan Ake who has played every minute so far this league season until succumbing to a thigh injury 35 minutes into the defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Fellow center-back Steve Cook was also recently lost to a long-term injury, while Callum Wilson will also miss his first match thanks to a thigh problem of his own also suffered in the Liverpool loss.

Injuries/suspensions:

Chelsea – OUT: Fikayo Tomori (hip), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles).

Bournemouth – OUT: Nathan Ake (thigh), Callum Wilson (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), David Brooks (ankle), Adam Smith (ankle), Steve Cook (hand), Junior Stanislas (knee), Charlie Daniels (knee). QUESTIONABLE – Joshua King (thigh).

Projected Lineups

Chelsea – Kepa; Emerson, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Willian; Abraham.

Bournemouth – Ramsdale; Rico, Simpson, Mepham, Francis; Lerma, Billing, Gosling, Fraser, Wilson; Solanke.

What they’re saying

Chelsea manager Lampard on tough recent results: “If you don’t perform at the levels, you don’t do the basics that you have been doing all season, then any team in the Premier League can beat you. Bournemouth are having a tough time but there’s no doubt that they have talent and ability in their squad to beat us if we are not at it.”

[ MORE: JPW’s PL picks ]

Bournemouth winger Harry Wilson on Chelsea boss Lampard: “I owe Frank Lampard a lot. He was fantastic for me last season [at Derby County], probably the most important one in my career so far, the one where I played regular football. To play under a legend like him, he taught me a lot. I’m in regular contact with him and it’s great to see him doing so well at Chelsea now.”

Prediction

Chelsea has struggled of late, but their strength – attacking play – matches up well against Bournemouth’s big weakness at the moment. With Ake among the drove of injured Cherries, there will be no stopping the Blues who will put a bushel of goals past Aaron Ramsdale. A 4-1 victory will return faith in the Frank Lampard youth movement.

Netherlands announce March friendly against United States

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 13, 2019, 11:07 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Dutch national team announced on Friday morning an upcoming friendly against the United States, set to take place in Eindhoven on March 26 with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

It will be the first time in four years that the two teams have met, with the U.S. winning 4-3 back in 2015 in a game that saw the United States come from two goals down to beat a Robin Van Persie-led Netherlands squad. The friendly was a wild back-and-forth affair that saw Danny Williams and Bobby Wood score two goals in the final three minutes to secure a comeback victory, with the Dutch hitting the post twice in the final 10 minutes as well. The U.S. had not beaten the Netherlands in four previous meetings before that come-from-behind win.

The upcoming match is of particular interest to Sergino Dest, the 19-year-old Dutch-born full-back who recently decided to commit his future to the United States over the Netherlands. Dest had represented the United States at the youth level but was heavily pursued by Dutch national team head coach Ronald Koeman.

The United States did not immediately confirm the announcement. U.S. Soccer has not yet posted official information for any 2020 matches on its official website. It remains to be seen if the United States will look to schedule a second European team on the road for that same international break, or if they will play one at home before hitting the road for the Netherlands match.