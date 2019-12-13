James Milner signs new Liverpool contract

First Jurgen Klopp, now James Milner.

The Liverpool midfielder has followed up the news of his manager’s new contract with one of his own, securing a new Anfield deal through the summer of 2022, the team announced on Friday.

Milner joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015 and has been a critical player ever since, mostly deployed on the right side of the midfield but famously moving back to cover an injury-riddled defense when necessary, and excelling in that role given the circumstances. He has 528 career Premier League appearances across Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Leeds.

The 33-year-old has a reputation as a hard-working player who keep his head down and does his job with little fanfare.

“I had not had the pleasure of working with many players like James Milner before [coming to Liverpool] in my career,” Klopp said in the official team release, “and I am so pleased I will continue to get the chance to work with him for the next few years. It is great news for Liverpool FC to have a player of – first and foremost – his qualities and attitude, but also, of course, his experience, here among our squad for the future.

“He is our vice-captain and obviously one of the big leaders in our squad. He is just as important to us off the pitch in the dressing room as he is on the field, and that tells you everything as he is a big, big player for us. He is a big voice in the dressing room and someone all of the players look up to and respect.”

Should Milner see out his new contract, he would be the second-oldest Liverpool outfield player ever behind Gary McAllister who was a Liverpool player until 38 years old when he left to manage Coventry City in 2002.

