PL Preview: Chelsea v. Bournemouth

By Kyle BonnDec 13, 2019, 12:02 PM EST
  • Bournemouth has 2 wins over Chelsea in 9 matches across all competitions
  • Chelsea has not earned a point from a losing position this PL season
  • Chelsea has 31 goals this PL season, only 11 at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea looks to pick itself up off the turf before the festive fixtures begin as they host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The Blues have lost three of their last four Premier League matches, dropping them to fourth in the table. The three losses have come via a total margin of four goals, with the Blues showing an inability to fight back from deficits. Chelsea conceded a goal to Everton five minutes in, ultimately losing 2-1, while they were 2-1 down to Manchester City before halftime but couldn’t find an equalizer and fell behind against West Ham soon after the second half restart. The Blues are one of only two Premier League teams to have not registered a single point from a losing position this season, the other being Norwich City.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, is mired in an even worse stretch, having lost its last five in a row. The Cherries have conceded at least two goals in four of those five matches, with the defense completely gutted with injuries. Bournemouth saw a whopping eight players ruled out for Saturday’s match, including young defender Nathan Ake who has played every minute so far this league season until succumbing to a thigh injury 35 minutes into the defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

Fellow center-back Steve Cook was also recently lost to a long-term injury, while Callum Wilson will also miss his first match thanks to a thigh problem of his own also suffered in the Liverpool loss.

Injuries/suspensions:

Chelsea – OUT: Fikayo Tomori (hip), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles).

Bournemouth – OUT: Nathan Ake (thigh), Callum Wilson (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), David Brooks (ankle), Adam Smith (ankle), Steve Cook (hand), Junior Stanislas (knee), Charlie Daniels (knee). QUESTIONABLE – Joshua King (thigh).

Projected Lineups

Chelsea – Kepa; Emerson, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Willian; Abraham.

Bournemouth – Ramsdale; Rico, Simpson, Mepham, Francis; Lerma, Billing, Gosling, Fraser, Wilson; Solanke.

What they’re saying

Chelsea manager Lampard on tough recent results: “If you don’t perform at the levels, you don’t do the basics that you have been doing all season, then any team in the Premier League can beat you. Bournemouth are having a tough time but there’s no doubt that they have talent and ability in their squad to beat us if we are not at it.”

Bournemouth winger Harry Wilson on Chelsea boss Lampard: “I owe Frank Lampard a lot. He was fantastic for me last season [at Derby County], probably the most important one in my career so far, the one where I played regular football. To play under a legend like him, he taught me a lot. I’m in regular contact with him and it’s great to see him doing so well at Chelsea now.”

Prediction

Chelsea has struggled of late, but their strength – attacking play – matches up well against Bournemouth’s big weakness at the moment. With Ake among the drove of injured Cherries, there will be no stopping the Blues who will put a bushel of goals past Aaron Ramsdale. A 4-1 victory will return faith in the Frank Lampard youth movement.

Netherlands announce March friendly against United States

By Kyle BonnDec 13, 2019, 11:07 AM EST
The Dutch national team announced on Friday morning an upcoming friendly against the United States, set to take place in Eindhoven on March 26 with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

It will be the first time in four years that the two teams have met, with the U.S. winning 4-3 back in 2015 in a game that saw the United States come from two goals down to beat a Robin Van Persie-led Netherlands squad. The friendly was a wild back-and-forth affair that saw Danny Williams and Bobby Wood score two goals in the final three minutes to secure a comeback victory, with the Dutch hitting the post twice in the final 10 minutes as well. The U.S. had not beaten the Netherlands in four previous meetings before that come-from-behind win.

The upcoming match is of particular interest to Sergino Dest, the 19-year-old Dutch-born full-back who recently decided to commit his future to the United States over the Netherlands. Dest had represented the United States at the youth level but was heavily pursued by Dutch national team head coach Ronald Koeman.

The United States did not immediately confirm the announcement. U.S. Soccer has not yet posted official information for any 2020 matches on its official website. It remains to be seen if the United States will look to schedule a second European team on the road for that same international break, or if they will play one at home before hitting the road for the Netherlands match.

FIFA outlines revamped Club World Cup

By Kyle BonnDec 13, 2019, 9:47 AM EST
FIFA has made public its general concept for a revamped Club World Cup that would see the competition move to every four years and expand to 24 teams from across the globe.

In a dossier delivered to sponsorship partners and media, which the BBC obtained access to, FIFA president Gianni Infantino released general details of what he believes will be “the first real and true [Club] World Cup” and they create “the world’s greatest club football experience.”

The dossier states the first edition of the tournament will be held in China in 2021 and will take place through the months of June and July. Play would begin with a playoff match between a representative from Oceana and a third qualifier from Asia. Eight teams from Europe would take part in the competition.

The BBC report states that UEFA will likely be alarmed by the announcement, with the European governing body staunchly opposed to anything that remotely competes with the sanctimony of the Champions League, which currently stands tall as the king of club competitions across the world. According to the New York Times, which also seems to have obtained the dossier, UEFA profits as much as $1 billion on the Champions League and would not wish to see its competition devalued in any way.

Details of the revamped Club World Cup have not been nailed down. FIFA even offered in its proposal for sponsorship partners to submit their own format and structure for the competition, given 11 days to do so.

Man City missing Stones, Aguero for Arsenal game

By Kyle BonnDec 13, 2019, 9:06 AM EST
Manchester City’s injury troubles have seen no end, and with the festive fixtures coming up, the problems may be compounded.

Sergio Aguero was ruled out of this weekend’s game against Arsenal, yet to return to training, but with Gabriel Jesus in good form after a midweek hat-trick in 60 minutes of action, that may not be the most damaging bit of news.

The defense, however, is in a bit more hot water.

John Stones has again found himself sidelined with injury troubles after his withdrawal on 59 minutes against Manchester United last weekend. Pep Guardiola ruled out English international for “a few weeks,” saying he picked up another muscular injury during the derby and will have to be reassessed moving forward.

The 25-year-old missed most of September with a previous muscle injury that forced Fernandinho back into a defensive role, one he has continued to perform. With just the Brazilian alongside Nicolas Otamendi, Guardiola’s options have been significantly thinned. Right-back Kyle Walker can also move centrally in an emergency, having played as part of a back-three for England during the most recent World Cup.

Also missing from training was David Silva, and Guardiola said the Spaniard is questionable for the club’s Sunday match having taken a “huge kick” against Manchester United. Silva did not appear in the midweek Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb that was inconsequential to their European standing. Add that to the long-term troubles for Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane, and the squad pressure continues to mount as the fixtures begin to pile together.

Tyler Adams set for RB Leipzig return

By Kyle BonnDec 13, 2019, 8:33 AM EST
A “long and frustrating process” may be coming to an end sooner rather than later for 20-year-old USMNT star Tyler Adams.

Adams has missed the entire club season to date with a nagging groin problem that was hard to pin down, but with critical USMNT component Tyler Adams having returned to training this past week, the light at the end of the tunnel is fast approaching.

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that Adams is eyeing a return to competitive action before the end of the month. The team has three games before concluding action for 2019 and transitioning to a three-week winter break.

“He may still possibly play this year,” Nagelsmann told the official club website during an update ahead of tomorrow’s Bundesliga match against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Nagelsmann did note that Adams’ body is not the only hurdle for the American, who also has to earn his way back onto the pitch among a crowded RB Leipzig midfield. Forward Hannes Wolf has also just returned from a long-term injury, making his debut off the bench last time out against Hoffenheim, while the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer have played well in midfield during Adams’ time out. Adams’ versatility may help him find a way back into a crowded squad, with the ability to play full-back as well as midfield, although it has been clear in the past that RB Leipzig values his abilities in the center of the pitch.

It may be some time before Adams can start, needing to build up his fitness to full match performance, but a return to the field soon is a positive sign for the U.S. National Team who needs Adams on the field and in good form in the worst way.