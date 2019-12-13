Tyler Adams set for RB Leipzig return

A “long and frustrating process” may be coming to an end sooner rather than later for 20-year-old USMNT star Tyler Adams.
Adams has missed the entire club season to date with a nagging groin problem that was hard to pin down, but with critical USMNT component Tyler Adams having returned to training this past week, the light at the end of the tunnel is fast approaching.
RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that Adams is eyeing a return to competitive action before the end of the month. The team has three games before concluding action for 2019 and transitioning to a three-week winter break.
“He may still possibly play this year,” Nagelsmann told the official club website during an update ahead of tomorrow’s Bundesliga match against Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Nagelsmann did note that Adams’ body is not the only hurdle for the American, who also has to earn his way back onto the pitch among a crowded RB Leipzig midfield. Forward Hannes Wolf has also just returned from a long-term injury, making his debut off the bench last time out against Hoffenheim, while the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer have played well in midfield during Adams’ time out. Adams’ versatility may help him find a way back into a crowded squad, with the ability to play full-back as well as midfield, although it has been clear in the past that RB Leipzig values his abilities in the center of the pitch.
It may be some time before Adams can start, needing to build up his fitness to full match performance, but a return to the field soon is a positive sign for the U.S. National Team who needs Adams on the field and in good form in the worst way.