Brendan Rodgers will have told you that Leicester City were never really in the Premier League title race.

They probably aren’t after any more they slipped up at home to draw against struggling Norwich City on Saturday at the King Power Stadium, as leaders Liverpool now sit 10 points clear of second-place Leicester.

As for the Foxes, they huffed and puffed but failed to win a ninth-straight Premier League as they fell behind in the first half and although Jamie Vardy did his best, the Foxes never got going agains a stubborn Norwich side as the visitors looked more likely to win it late on.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after the game Rodgers couldn’t hide his disappointment.

“We didn’t start the game particularly well but I thought second half we dominated the game. It just seemed it was one of those days when it wasn’t going to drop for us. We needed a little bit of luck or something to go our way,” Rodgers said. “The players gave everything. We showed a good mentality but we couldn’t find that final bit of quality in the final third to get the winner.”

Leicester brought on Harvey Barnes and Demarai Gray (in the first half) to try and spark their attack into life but their winning streak ended at eight games.

It is not all doom and gloom.

They are still unbeaten at home this season and are 15 points ahead of fifth-place Sheffield United, so the focus will now be on finishing on the top four.

That was probably always the case for Rodgers and his players as they came up short against Norwich City at the weekend.

Leicester will still end up having a fantastic season but this will probably be the day where their unlikely title bid lost its momentum.

