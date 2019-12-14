Bundesliga wrap: Leipzig, BVB, Bayern all win in routs

Bundesliga has a new leader, at least for a day.
[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule ]
RB Leipzig cruised to a win on the road and will now wait to see how Borussia Monchengladbach responds to bombing out of Europe.
Bayern and Borussia Dortmund also ran up the score lines on a busy day in Germany.
Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-3 RB Leipzig
Nordi Mukiele scored twice as Julian Nagelsmann’s men moved top of the table for at least a day. Patrik Schick also scored for Leipzig.
USMNT backstop Zack Steffen was under fire all day, making four saves, two high claims, and a clearance, but was at fault for one of the goals.
And ICYMI: Leipzig’s American midfielder, Tyler Adams, should return by the end of the month.
Another day, another dominant @RBLeipzig_EN outing. 🐂
Nordi Mukiele nods home their third at Düsseldorf to wrap up the points! #F95RBL pic.twitter.com/5NmBWMqc8Q
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2019
Bayern Munich 6-1 Werder Bremen
Milot Rashica supplied a surprise lead for the visitors, but it was all Bayern from the 24th minute onward. Philippe Coutinho scored the first goal of his hat trick in the 45th and Robert Lewandowski started his brace in stoppage time. Thomas Muller added a 75th minute goal as Bayern rose fourth, six points of Leipzig.
Mainz 0-4 Borussia Dortmund
Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho both had a goal and an assist for BVB, who pulls into third on the table. Nico Schultz and Thorgan Hazard also scored in the 0-save clean sheet for Roman Burki.
Hertha Berlin 1-0 Freiburg
Czech midfielder Vladimir Darida scored in the 53rd minute to help Jurgen Klinsmann to his first win as Hertha manager. Hertha is now three points clear of the relegation playoff spot, and the win comes over a Freiburg side flirting with the European places.
Elsewhere
Hoffenheim 2-4 Augsburg — Friday
Paderborn 1-1 Union Berlin — Rare point for the hosts
Koln 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen — Visitors finish with 9 men
Wolfsburg v. Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Schalke v. Eintracht Frankfurt — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|RB Leipzig
|15
|10
|3
|2
|42
|16
|26
|4-2-1
|6-1-1
|33
|Mönchengladbach
|14
|10
|1
|3
|30
|16
|14
|6-1-1
|4-0-2
|31
|Borussia Dortmund
|15
|8
|5
|2
|37
|19
|18
|5-2-0
|3-3-2
|29
|Bayern Munich
|15
|8
|3
|4
|41
|21
|20
|5-1-2
|3-2-2
|27
|FC Schalke 04
|14
|7
|4
|3
|25
|18
|7
|3-3-1
|4-1-2
|25
|SC Freiburg
|15
|7
|4
|4
|24
|18
|6
|4-2-1
|3-2-3
|25
|Bayer Leverkusen
|15
|7
|4
|4
|22
|20
|2
|3-4-1
|4-0-3
|25
|1899 Hoffenheim
|15
|6
|3
|6
|21
|27
|-6
|3-1-4
|3-2-2
|21
|VfL Wolfsburg
|14
|5
|5
|4
|15
|14
|1
|2-3-2
|3-2-2
|20
|1. FC Union Berlin
|15
|6
|2
|7
|19
|20
|-1
|5-0-3
|1-2-4
|20
|FC Augsburg
|15
|5
|5
|5
|24
|28
|-4
|3-2-2
|2-3-3
|20
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|14
|5
|3
|6
|24
|22
|2
|4-3-1
|1-0-5
|18
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|15
|4
|3
|8
|21
|29
|-8
|3-0-4
|1-3-4
|15
|FSV Mainz 05
|15
|5
|0
|10
|20
|38
|-18
|3-0-4
|2-0-6
|15
|Werder Bremen
|15
|3
|5
|7
|23
|35
|-12
|1-2-4
|2-3-3
|14
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|15
|3
|3
|9
|16
|32
|-16
|2-1-4
|1-2-5
|12
|1. FC Köln
|15
|3
|2
|10
|14
|30
|-16
|2-1-4
|1-1-6
|11
|SC Paderborn
|15
|2
|3
|10
|18
|33
|-15
|1-1-6
|1-2-4
|9