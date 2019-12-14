More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Fleck leads Blades to easy victory against Villa

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 14, 2019, 11:53 AM EST
Sheffield United beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday as John Fleck was the hero for the Blades.

The Scotsman struck twice in the second half as Villa struggled throughout.

With the win Sheffield United moved up to fifth and have 25 points, while Villa stay on 16 points.

3 things we learned

1. Blades get the job done: For most of this season Sheffield United have been really good to watch. They were dangerous when they got the ball wide but this wasn’t one of their better displays. Chris Wilder wants to get to 40 points as soon as possible and they are now 15 points away from that target. The Blades are solid defensively and force opponents to play their game with their wide players causing all kinds of problems. George Baldock in particular was brilliant and the Blades have taken the PL by storm.

2. Villa lackluster in attack: Villa have lacked cutting edge all season long and this game summed it up. Wesley was anonymous in this game and Grealish headed wide and hit the crossbar with a penalty kick. Villa have lost six of their last eight with just one win in that run and Dean Smith‘s side are in a relegation scrap. There’s no doubt about that.

3. Sheff United dreaming of Europe: This win moved them up to fifth, momentarily, and the Blades have now given themselves a huge lead over the teams stacked up in the bottom half. Their aim at the start of the season was to stay out of the bottom three but now it should be about pushing on for a seventh-place finish to qualify for Europe.

Man of the Match: John Fleck – Two great finishes and his midfield running caused Villa problems all game long. He keeps popping up in dangerous spots in the box. A real unsung hero.

A slow start in the Steel City saw the home side have plenty of the ball, with John Fleck and Lys Mousset linking up well.

The Blades dominated the ball as Villa struggled to get going in attack in a tight, tense first half at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United put in plenty of crosses but Villa dealt comfortably with the wide threat as Kortney Hause blocked one effort well.

Oliver Norwood whipped in a lovely cross at the start of the second half but David McGoldrick got his finish all wrong.

The home side then got the goal their dominance deserved as John Lundstram crossed and Fleck flicked home his third goal in his last four home games, as the Blades scored with their first shot on target.

A rare Villa attack saw Wesley go close as the visitors finally got going late in game, with Jack Grealish heading a chance just wide at the back post.

Hause then caught McGoldrick with a high challenge as he was booked, and moments later Sheffield United doubled their lead. Fleck ran into the box and McGoldrick flicked a brilliant ball over his own head to pick out the Scotsman to slot home his and Sheffield United’s second.

Villa were then awarded a penalty kick after a lengthy VAR check for handball, but Grealish smashed it against the bar to sum up a terrible outing for Villa.

McGoldrick could have finished a few chances late on but it was a deserved win for the Blades as they continue their fine return to the top-flight.

Monterrey’s Vangioni scores absolute marvel at Club World Cup

Monterrey Vangioni wonder goal
By Nicholas MendolaDec 14, 2019, 1:33 PM EST
Leonel Vangioni’s wonder goal may be a warning sign for Liverpool if Monterrey holds its early lead versus Al-Sadd in its Club World Cup quarterfinal.

Vangioni, the former River Plate and AC Milan man, laced an aesthetic marvel to open the scoring, the ball rocketing around the back of the goal.

Another ex-River Plate man, Rogelio Funes Mori, scored before halftime to insure Monterrey’s advantage.

The winner meets Premier League powers Liverpool in a Wednesday semifinal. The Reds are bringing their best side to the tournament despite a League Cup date on Tuesday.

Liga MX has never put a team in the Club World Cup Final.

The other semifinal will see Brazil’s Flamengo meet Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Newcastle’s Bruce rips debutant referee after controversial call

Steve Bruce angry Newcastle
By Nicholas MendolaDec 14, 2019, 1:06 PM EST
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is enraged after an apparent referee error helped cost his men a point.

Referee Tim Robinson gave Burnley a corner kick after Federico Fernandez was shoved over and prodded the ball over his own end line upon hitting the turf.

The Clarets scored off the ensuing corner, Chris Wood heading home at the back post off an Ashley Westwood corner.

“The referee, it was his first game, and unfortunately it looked like it,” Bruce said. “He’s yards away, we thought he blew for a foul. Unfortunately I think he’s found it difficult today from the very first whistle.

“It’s a foul. It’s a push in the back and it’s decided the game. If it decides the game it’s a big call. There were too many mistakes and he’s made a rod for his own back.”

Newcastle missed a chance to make it 1-1 when substitute Dwight Gayle couldn’t turn a Joelinton cross on goal, and Andy Carroll couldn’t turn an early header on frame.

Of course, Burnley also missed a big chance when Sean Longstaff gave the ball to Jack Cork.

The Clarets were the better side in terms of expected goals, but that’s almost Newcastle’s par for the course this season. Their luck, or whatever, just wasn’t there on Saturday.

Rodgers reacts to Leicester’s title bid taking a big hit

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 14, 2019, 12:25 PM EST
Brendan Rodgers will have told you that Leicester City were never really in the Premier League title race.

They probably aren’t after any more they slipped up at home to draw against struggling Norwich City on Saturday at the King Power Stadium, as leaders Liverpool now sit 10 points clear of second-place Leicester.

As for the Foxes, they huffed and puffed but failed to win a ninth-straight Premier League as they fell behind in the first half and although Jamie Vardy did his best, the Foxes never got going agains a stubborn Norwich side as the visitors looked more likely to win it late on.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after the game Rodgers couldn’t hide his disappointment.

“We didn’t start the game particularly well but I thought second half we dominated the game. It just seemed it was one of those days when it wasn’t going to drop for us. We needed a little bit of luck or something to go our way,” Rodgers said. “The players gave everything. We showed a good mentality but we couldn’t find that final bit of quality in the final third to get the winner.”

Leicester brought on Harvey Barnes and Demarai Gray (in the first half) to try and spark their attack into life but their winning streak ended at eight games.

It is not all doom and gloom.

They are still unbeaten at home this season and are 15 points ahead of fifth-place Sheffield United, so the focus will now be on finishing on the top four.

That was probably always the case for Rodgers and his players as they came up short against Norwich City at the weekend.

Leicester will still end up having a fantastic season but this will probably be the day where their unlikely title bid lost its momentum.

Wood goal helps Burnley beat Newcastle, end mini-skid

Chris Wood Burnley
Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 14, 2019, 12:25 PM EST
Burnley got a little bit of luck and a finish from its big striker in a 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday at Turf Moorr, ending a three-match losing streak in the process.

Chris Wood scored after a controversially-awarded corner, as the Clarets moved 12th on 21 points. That’s a point behind their Saturday visitors.

Three things we learned

1. Lucky Clarets cash in: Those who hate VAR and like a good old fashioned ref error that can’t be fixed by review will be loving this one. Burnley had little-to-nothing going for nearly an hour, but were given a corner when Federico Fernandez was shoved on the touch line and no whistle arrived to aid the center back. Ashley Westwood swept a corner over a sea of players and Kiwi star Wood rose to plant the ball in the goal at the back post.

2. Newcastle’s luck runs out: The Magpies entered this match on a 4-1-1 run and were beginning to entertain Top Seven ideas, but advanced stats said they had been quite lucky all season long. The misfortune of a call against Fernandez won’t sit well with Geordies, but perhaps there’s some comfort in knowing most calls had been going for Steve Bruce‘s men.

3. Gayle miss shows lack of depth: An injury to Allan Saint-Maximin was always going to be a problem for Steve Bruce, but minor injuries kept red-hot Jonjo Shelvey and lively-but-unconfident Miguel Almiron out of the team as well. Christian Atsu and Joelinton were far from clinical out wide, and Bruce turned to Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto off the bench. Gayle had one on a plate from Joelinton but fired wide on a chance which really should’ve provided a deserved point.

Man of the Match: James Tarkowski — The center back had his hands full and feet sore with the physical duo of Andy Carroll and Joelinton, but held firm in helping Burnley keep another zero on the board.

Andy Carroll captained the team and had the game’s first chance when he headed an inviting corner just wide of the frame.

Burnley’s Dwight McNeil forced Martin Dubravka into a save and a lively Isaac Hayden tore into a shot from 30 yards that sailed over the Clarets’ bar.

Burnley went ahead on a corner that should’ve been a goal kick, but that doesn’t excuse an error from usually strong Martin Dubravka that allowed Wood to prod home at the back post.

Dubravka made amends when Sean Longstaff gave the ball to Cork in the middle of the park and dribbled himself into a 1v1 with the keeper.

Substitute Gayle butchered a chance to make it 1-1 when Joelinton bodied up Erik Pieters off a through ball from Carroll and sent the Englishman to the top of the six.