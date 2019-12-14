More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Leicester held by stubborn Norwich

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 14, 2019, 12:07 PM EST
Leicester City’s run of Premier League wins came to an end at eight, as second from bottom Norwich City drew 1-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Teemu Pukki gave the Canaries the lead but an own goal from Tim Krul (which was originally given to Jamie Vardy) snatched a point for the Foxes who never got going.

With the point Leicester move on to 39 points for the season and remain in second place, while Norwich move on to 12 points and remain second from bottom.

3 things we learned

1. Unlikely title race probably over: They probably weren’t going to win the Premier League title, and now it’s all but over. Leicester are now 10 points behind leaders Liverpool and Brendan Rodgers‘ focus will be all about one thing: finishing in the top four. Leicester didn’t get going in attack at all but they remain unbeaten at home. This is still going to be a glorious season for the Foxes but they seemed lacking in energy against Norwich.

2. Pukki continues to have a party: If you watch Norwich regularly then you’ll now that Pukki hasn’t been getting too many chances to score. He’s scored in three of his last four games to take his PL tally to nine for the season and if Norwich do go down, plenty of other PL clubs will be lining up to take Pukki in the summer.

3. Vardy sharp as ever: He thought he had extended his scoring streak but Leicester’s goal went down as a Krul own goal. Vardy was sharp on Saturday, hitting the outside of the post after rounding Krul and nearly capitalizing on an error from the Norwich goalkeeper. His goalscoring streak is over but Vardy continues to bring the heat.

Man of the Match: Emiliano Buendia – At the heart of everything good about Norwich, played the ball through to Pukki for his goal and the Argentine midfielder has so much quality on the ball.

The Foxes went close to scoring early on as Kelechi Iheanacho tested Tim Krul and then Youri Tielemans hit the woodwork.

Tielemans cut inside and his shot looked like a routine save for Krul but Norwich’s goalkeeper spilled the ball onto his own post and then collected it before Vardy flew in.

But then Norwich took the lead as Emiliano Buendia drove towards goal and played in top goalscorer Pukki, who kept his composure to slot home past Kasper Schmeichel.

VAR then checked out an incident as Todd Cantwell was annoyed with Iheanacho after a fiery exchange between the Canaries and Foxes players after poor sportsmanship from the Leicester forward who failed to put the ball out of play.

Cantwell then went close as Norwich but Leicester equalized before the break from a corner. James Maddison whipped in a corner to the near post which Vardy flicked on and Krul pushed the ball into his own net to make it 1-1.

Vardy rounded Krul in the second half but his shot from a tight angle hit the post as the Foxes huffed and puffed against a stubborn Norwich side.

Leicester’s leading goalscorer almost guided an effort into the far corner from Chilwell’s cross.

Maddison then whipped in a free kick which Wilfred Ndidi headed off target.

Late on Norwich poured forward in search of a winner as Pukkie was denied by Ricardo Pereira who timed his tackle to perfection, and from the resulting corner Christoph Zimmermann‘s header was blocked.

Substitute Harvey Barnes spurned a great chance late as the Foxes saw their run of wins end.

West Ham outlasts wasteful Southampton

By Nicholas MendolaDec 14, 2019, 2:26 PM EST
West Ham United allayed some of the pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini by holding on for a 1-0 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Sebastien Haller scored the lone goal and Michail Antonio had one pulled back by VAR, but Saints missed myriad promising chances to draw level.

West Ham moves 15th with 19 points, while Saints remain behind 17th place Aston Villa on goal difference.

Three things we learned

1. Haller ends drought: Sebastien Haller’s early season honeymoon at West Ham was the thing of dreams. The big money Eintracht Frankfurt signing scored five times in seven matches. His chemistry with Felipe Anderson and company was wonderful. Then came eight matches without a goal and just one start in three matches. Manuel Pellegrini played him in attack with and not instead of Michail Antonio, and the pair delivered a goal.

2. Saints fail reward their own production: Southampton, quite frankly, should’ve claimed at least one point. Yes, West Ham also misused chances to score when it was 1-0 in its favor, but Saints had extreme problems in finishing what should’ve been great team goals. Ings hit the bar, which, yeah it happens, but Stephens and Hojbjerg’s second half chances have this 2-1 on another day.

There were similarities to their last outing, a 2-1 loss at Newcastle.

3. Antonio and Haller an answer for Pellegrini? Manuel Pellegrini likely bought himself more time with the win, but it wasn’t as convincing as it could’ve been had Antonio not been denied by VAR or Haller’s header not been saved by McCarthy. The big men were a problematic duo for the Southampton defense, and Pellegrini may opt to combine them again in future days.

Man of the Match: Antonio was a handful as usual, winning a half-dozen aerials and completed just as many dribbles.

Declan Rice had a first minute goal ruled offside (and properly so).

Sebastien Haller hit a glorious bass to Michail Antonio in the 17th minute, but the striker’s poor touch caused a handball.

Two West Ham players appeared to be fouled in the box on the same play, but Martin Atkinson saw nothing and VAR stayed with him.

The Irons took the lead on a well-worked team goal, Antonio crossing to the back post for Pablo Fornals. He headed back for Haller, who kissed the ball off the far post.

Fornals looked to have his first Premier League goal in the bag one minute after the break, but was defied by Alex McCarthy.

Antonio had it 2-0 for a moment, but VAR spotted his handling of the ball early in the dribble that led to his would-be marker.

Danny Ings struck a ball off the cross bar and Long butchered the rebound as Saints bid for an equalizer.

McCarthy made an outstanding save on an off-balance Haller header in the 78th, while substitute Andriy Yarmolenko couldn’t keep his 79th minute effort under the bar.

Jack Stephens made the least of a terrific set-up in the 81st minute, though he would’ve had to do well to level the score.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was the next to miss a back post effort, wide of the frame.

Monterrey’s Vangioni scores absolute marvel at Club World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaDec 14, 2019, 1:33 PM EST
Leonel Vangioni’s wonder goal may be a warning sign for Liverpool if Monterrey holds its early lead versus Al-Sadd in its Club World Cup quarterfinal.

Vangioni, the former River Plate and AC Milan man, laced an aesthetic marvel to open the scoring, the ball rocketing around the back of the goal.

Another ex-River Plate man, Rogelio Funes Mori, scored before halftime to insure Monterrey’s advantage.

The winner meets Premier League powers Liverpool in a Wednesday semifinal. The Reds are bringing their best side to the tournament despite a League Cup date on Tuesday.

Liga MX has never put a team in the Club World Cup Final.

The other semifinal will see Brazil’s Flamengo meet Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Newcastle’s Bruce rips debutant referee after controversial call

By Nicholas MendolaDec 14, 2019, 1:06 PM EST
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is enraged after an apparent referee error helped cost his men a point.

Referee Tim Robinson gave Burnley a corner kick after Federico Fernandez was shoved over and prodded the ball over his own end line upon hitting the turf.

The Clarets scored off the ensuing corner, Chris Wood heading home at the back post off an Ashley Westwood corner.

“The referee, it was his first game, and unfortunately it looked like it,” Bruce said. “He’s yards away, we thought he blew for a foul. Unfortunately I think he’s found it difficult today from the very first whistle.

“It’s a foul. It’s a push in the back and it’s decided the game. If it decides the game it’s a big call. There were too many mistakes and he’s made a rod for his own back.”

Newcastle missed a chance to make it 1-1 when substitute Dwight Gayle couldn’t turn a Joelinton cross on goal, and Andy Carroll couldn’t turn an early header on frame.

Of course, Burnley also missed a big chance when Sean Longstaff gave the ball to Jack Cork.

The Clarets were the better side in terms of expected goals, but that’s almost Newcastle’s par for the course this season. Their luck, or whatever, just wasn’t there on Saturday.

Rodgers reacts to Leicester’s title bid taking a big hit

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 14, 2019, 12:25 PM EST
Brendan Rodgers will have told you that Leicester City were never really in the Premier League title race.

They probably aren’t after any more they slipped up at home to draw against struggling Norwich City on Saturday at the King Power Stadium, as leaders Liverpool now sit 10 points clear of second-place Leicester.

As for the Foxes, they huffed and puffed but failed to win a ninth-straight Premier League as they fell behind in the first half and although Jamie Vardy did his best, the Foxes never got going agains a stubborn Norwich side as the visitors looked more likely to win it late on.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after the game Rodgers couldn’t hide his disappointment.

“We didn’t start the game particularly well but I thought second half we dominated the game. It just seemed it was one of those days when it wasn’t going to drop for us. We needed a little bit of luck or something to go our way,” Rodgers said. “The players gave everything. We showed a good mentality but we couldn’t find that final bit of quality in the final third to get the winner.”

Leicester brought on Harvey Barnes and Demarai Gray (in the first half) to try and spark their attack into life but their winning streak ended at eight games.

It is not all doom and gloom.

They are still unbeaten at home this season and are 15 points ahead of fifth-place Sheffield United, so the focus will now be on finishing on the top four.

That was probably always the case for Rodgers and his players as they came up short against Norwich City at the weekend.

Leicester will still end up having a fantastic season but this will probably be the day where their unlikely title bid lost its momentum.