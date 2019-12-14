More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Klopp, Milner react to latest win for thriving Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaDec 14, 2019, 11:10 AM EST
Howling, swirling winds and a desperate last place club with a new manager were the latest challenges for Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool, who nevertheless danced away with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday.

The club, who lost Georginio Wijnaldum to injury, now turns its attention to a bizarre week which will include its reserves and prospects playing in the League Cup versus Aston Villa while the first team heads to the Club World Cup.

“It was not the prettiest game but I am more than happy with that,” said Jurgen Klopp. “At this stage you have to show resilience and I believe we did that today. We have so many games but we are happy with this.”

Klopp said sometimes a win is about guts more than style.

“Watford had their chances but we scored ours. We could have made the game easier for us but it’s intense to be constantly in charge of the game. We have to defend with passion not organization sometimes and that was sometimes now, right?”

James Milner played left back on the day, having signed a new deal earlier in the week.

He’s had plenty of experience in adverse conditions but said the vicious wind helped stop Liverpool from being its very best.

“They was always going to be up for it,” he said, via The Liverpool Echo. “A new manager coming in and we know what Nigel is like as well. (The wind) is not nice it affects everything, your touch, the longer passes, crosses, touch etc, but you have to deal with it. It is the same for both teams and sometimes you just have to scrap it out.”

Watch Live: Chelsea v. Bournemouth headlines 10am ET games

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 14, 2019, 9:42 AM EST
Four games take place in the Premier League at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Chelsea host Bournemouth, Newcastle travel to Burnley, Leicester host Norwich and Aston Villa head to Sheffield United.

The schedule for the four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Aston Villa – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Salah’s magic leads Liverpool past Watford

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 14, 2019, 9:24 AM EST
A shaky Liverpool beat bottom-side Watford 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday as they are now unbeaten in the Premier League in 34 games.

But this was far from comfortable for Jurgen Klopp‘s side. Watford wasted several glorious chances as new manager Nigel Pearson had an immediate impact but Mohamed Salah scored in each half to seal the win. It was also Liverpool’s first home clean sheet of the season as they have three-straight shutouts in all competitions.

With the win Liverpool move 11 points clear, momentarily, at the top of the table on 49 points, while Watford remain bottom on nine points.

3 things we learned

1. Sluggish Liverpool grind it out: It wasn’t pretty, especially in the first half, but Liverpool got the job done. That has been the story of their incredible season so far. Klopp’s side have now won 16 of their 17 games this season and are unbeaten but Klopp’s side lacked energy in the attacking third and maybe that is to be expected after their draining win in Salzburg on Tuesday. This was another case of grinding it out and like all title-winning teams, Liverpool have the knack of doing just enough to get over the line. In past seasons they’ve played so much better but dropped points in games like this.

2. Watford squander glorious chances: New manager Nigel Pearson will be filled with optimism by the way his team played, especially in the first half. He will also be concerned with the lack of confidence the Premier League’s lowest goalscorers have in front of goal. Doucoure and Sarr were guilty of missing big chances and for all over their energetic play in midfield and excellent deliveries from out wide, Watford failed to make the most of it. The Hornets know it will be a tough battle to stay up this season but if they can keep creating as many chances as they did against Liverpool they will give themselves a fighting chance.

3. Injuries begin to hit hard: Wijnaldum joined Liverpool’s growing injury list, as he joins Lovren, Matip and Fabinho on the sidelines, while the likes of Alisson and Salah have only recently returned to full fitness. The long-hard grind of competing in multiple competitions has sucked the life out of Liverpool, as they now face Aston Villa in the League Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday with one team and another squad of players fly out to Qatar for the Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday. Liverpool face Leicester, Wolves, Sheffield United, Tottenham, Man United and Wolves in their next six PL games. They will need to keep players fit to get through that tough stretch of games unscathed.

Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah – Had the extra bit of quality to win the game and always looked dangerous on the last shoulder of the Watford defense. The Egyptian king is back fully fit and almost back to his best.

The first big chance of the game arrived for Watford as Ismaila Sarr‘s cross from the right was just missed by Troy Deeney who came flying in at the near post.

Liverpool eventually got going as Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in plenty of dangerous balls from the right and Mane then sparked an attack but Jordan Henderson fired over.

Will Hughes then dragged a shot wide for Watford as the Hornets held their own in the first half as Virgil Van Dijk cleared after Abdoulaye Doucoure ran into the box and sent in a cross. Doucoure then totally missed the ball from a good position as Watford were more dangerous than the hosts.

But Liverpool then scored with their first, and only, shot on goal in the first half as they hit Watford on the counter. Firmino and Mane set up Salah and the Egyptian winger curled home a superb shot into the far corner.

Right on half time Watford should have levelled as a cross into the box found Sarr but he fluffed his lines badly at the Kop end as his new manager Nigel Pearson was left shaking his head in disbelief.

At the start of the second half it seemed like Liverpool had doubled their lead as Xherdan Shaqiri whipped in a superb cross which Mane headed home, but VAR checked the goal and Mane’s hip was offside.

Watford had a glorious chance on the break to equalize as Gerard Deulofeu was played in but Allison came out and stood tall to keep Liverpool ahead.

Liverpool had various half chances during the rest of the game as Salah and Firmino tried to put the game to bed but Georginio Wijnaldum had to come off injured and the flow of the game was impacted.

After a defensive mix-up Watford’s Deulofeu whipped in a corner which hit the post as Liverpool looked nervous late on, but Salah then flicked home superbly to make it 2-0 and seal yet another win for the Reds.

VIDEO: Salah scores superb goal for Liverpool v. Watford

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 14, 2019, 8:38 AM EST
Liverpool were outplayed in the first half of their game against Watford on Saturday.

But they went ahead thanks to a moment of magic from Mohamed Salah.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane launched the counter and Salah finished it off to score for the third-game running.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Watford

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 14, 2019, 7:20 AM EST
Liverpool host Watford at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as top play bottom in the Premier League.

Fresh from signing a new contract extension, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are flying high with an eight-point lead at the summit. This is the start of a busy week as they play Aston Villa in the League Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday and then their Club World Cup semifinals against on Wednesday in Qatar as Klopp will put out two separate teams.

As for Watford, their new manager Nigel Pearson is in charge for his first game as Hornets boss as they currently sit six points from safety with just one win so far this season. That said, Pearson knows a thing or two about great escapes as he led Leicester to safety thanks to a dramatic comeback in 2014-15.

In team news Liverpool start with Xherdan Shaqiri in midfield, Joe Gomez at center back and James Milner at left back as Klopp shuffles his pack and copes with injuries.

Watford make two changes with Will Hughes and Adrian Mariappa come into the starting lineup.

LINEUPS