Monterrey’s Vangioni scores absolute marvel at Club World Cup

Leicester City’s run of Premier League wins came to an end at eight, as second from bottom Norwich City drew 1-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Teemu Pukki gave the Canaries the lead but an own goal from Tim Krul (which was originally given to Jamie Vardy) snatched a point for the Foxes who never got going.

With the point Leicester move on to 39 points for the season and remain in second place, while Norwich move on to 12 points and remain second from bottom.

3 things we learned

1. Unlikely title race probably over: They probably weren’t going to win the Premier League title, and now it’s all but over. Leicester are now 10 points behind leaders Liverpool and Brendan Rodgers‘ focus will be all about one thing: finishing in the top four. Leicester didn’t get going in attack at all but they remain unbeaten at home. This is still going to be a glorious season for the Foxes but they seemed lacking in energy against Norwich.

2. Pukki continues to have a party: If you watch Norwich regularly then you’ll now that Pukki hasn’t been getting too many chances to score. He’s scored in three of his last four games to take his PL tally to nine for the season and if Norwich do go down, plenty of other PL clubs will be lining up to take Pukki in the summer.

3. Vardy sharp as ever: He thought he had extended his scoring streak but Leicester’s goal went down as a Krul own goal. Vardy was sharp on Saturday, hitting the outside of the post after rounding Krul and nearly capitalizing on an error from the Norwich goalkeeper. His goalscoring streak is over but Vardy continues to bring the heat.

Man of the Match: Emiliano Buendia – At the heart of everything good about Norwich, played the ball through to Pukki for his goal and the Argentine midfielder has so much quality on the ball.

The Foxes went close to scoring early on as Kelechi Iheanacho tested Tim Krul and then Youri Tielemans hit the woodwork.

Tielemans cut inside and his shot looked like a routine save for Krul but Norwich’s goalkeeper spilled the ball onto his own post and then collected it before Vardy flew in.

But then Norwich took the lead as Emiliano Buendia drove towards goal and played in top goalscorer Pukki, who kept his composure to slot home past Kasper Schmeichel.

VAR then checked out an incident as Todd Cantwell was annoyed with Iheanacho after a fiery exchange between the Canaries and Foxes players after poor sportsmanship from the Leicester forward who failed to put the ball out of play.

Cantwell then went close as Norwich but Leicester equalized before the break from a corner. James Maddison whipped in a corner to the near post which Vardy flicked on and Krul pushed the ball into his own net to make it 1-1.

Vardy rounded Krul in the second half but his shot from a tight angle hit the post as the Foxes huffed and puffed against a stubborn Norwich side.

Leicester’s leading goalscorer almost guided an effort into the far corner from Chilwell’s cross.

Maddison then whipped in a free kick which Wilfred Ndidi headed off target.

Late on Norwich poured forward in search of a winner as Pukkie was denied by Ricardo Pereira who timed his tackle to perfection, and from the resulting corner Christoph Zimmermann‘s header was blocked.

Substitute Harvey Barnes spurned a great chance late as the Foxes saw their run of wins end.

