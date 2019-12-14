Newcastle’s Bruce rips debutant referee after controversial call

More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Steve Bruce angry Newcastle
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Monterrey’s Vangioni scores absolute marvel at Club World Cup

Monterrey Vangioni wonder goal
Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 14, 2019, 1:33 PM EST
Leonel Vangioni’s wonder goal may be a warning sign for Liverpool if Monterrey holds its early lead versus Al-Sadd in its Club World Cup quarterfinal.

Vangioni, the former River Plate and AC Milan man, laced an aesthetic marvel to open the scoring, the ball rocketing around the back of the goal.

Another ex-River Plate man, Rogelio Funes Mori, scored before halftime to insure Monterrey’s advantage.

The winner meets Premier League powers Liverpool in a Wednesday semifinal. The Reds are bringing their best side to the tournament despite a League Cup date on Tuesday.

Liga MX has never put a team in the Club World Cup Final.

The other semifinal will see Brazil’s Flamengo meet Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Wood goal helps Burnley beat Newcastle, end mini-skid

Chris Wood Burnley
Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 14, 2019, 12:25 PM EST
Burnley got a little bit of luck and a finish from its big striker in a 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday at Turf Moorr, ending a three-match losing streak in the process.

Chris Wood scored after a controversially-awarded corner, as the Clarets moved 12th on 21 points. That’s a point behind their Saturday visitors.

Three things we learned

1. Lucky Clarets cash in: Those who hate VAR and like a good old fashioned ref error that can’t be fixed by review will be loving this one. Burnley had little-to-nothing going for nearly an hour, but were given a corner when Federico Fernandez was shoved on the touch line and no whistle arrived to aid the center back. Ashley Westwood swept a corner over a sea of players and Kiwi star Wood rose to plant the ball in the goal at the back post.

2. Newcastle’s luck runs out: The Magpies entered this match on a 4-1-1 run and were beginning to entertain Top Seven ideas, but advanced stats said they had been quite lucky all season long. The misfortune of a call against Fernandez won’t sit well with Geordies, but perhaps there’s some comfort in knowing most calls had been going for Steve Bruce‘s men.

3. Gayle miss shows lack of depth: An injury to Allan Saint-Maximin was always going to be a problem for Steve Bruce, but minor injuries kept red-hot Jonjo Shelvey and lively-but-unconfident Miguel Almiron out of the team as well. Christian Atsu and Joelinton were far from clinical out wide, and Bruce turned to Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto off the bench. Gayle had one on a plate from Joelinton but fired wide on a chance which really should’ve provided a deserved point.

Man of the Match: James Tarkowski — The center back had his hands full and feet sore with the physical duo of Andy Carroll and Joelinton, but held firm in helping Burnley keep another zero on the board.

Andy Carroll captained the team and had the game’s first chance when he headed an inviting corner just wide of the frame.

Burnley’s Dwight McNeil forced Martin Dubravka into a save and a lively Isaac Hayden tore into a shot from 30 yards that sailed over the Clarets’ bar.

Burnley went ahead on a corner that should’ve been a goal kick, but that doesn’t excuse an error from usually strong Martin Dubravka that allowed Wood to prod home at the back post.

Dubravka made amends when Sean Longstaff gave the ball to Cork in the middle of the park and dribbled himself into a 1v1 with the keeper.

Substitute Gayle butchered a chance to make it 1-1 when Joelinton bodied up Erik Pieters off a through ball from Carroll and sent the Englishman to the top of the six.

Leicester held by stubborn Norwich

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 14, 2019, 12:07 PM EST
Leicester City’s run of Premier League wins came to an end at eight, as second from bottom Norwich City drew 1-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Teemu Pukki gave the Canaries the lead but an own goal from Tim Krul (which was originally given to Jamie Vardy) snatched a point for the Foxes who never got going.

With the point Leicester move on to 39 points for the season and remain in second place, while Norwich move on to 12 points and remain second from bottom.

3 things we learned

1. Unlikely title race probably over: They probably weren’t going to win the Premier League title, and now it’s all but over. Leicester are now 10 points behind leaders Liverpool and Brendan Rodgers‘ focus will be all about one thing: finishing in the top four. Leicester didn’t get going in attack at all but they remain unbeaten at home. This is still going to be a glorious season for the Foxes but they seemed lacking in energy against Norwich.

2. Pukki continues to have a party: If you watch Norwich regularly then you’ll now that Pukki hasn’t been getting too many chances to score. He’s scored in three of his last four games to take his PL tally to nine for the season and if Norwich do go down, plenty of other PL clubs will be lining up to take Pukki in the summer.

3. Vardy sharp as ever: He thought he had extended his scoring streak but Leicester’s goal went down as a Krul own goal. Vardy was sharp on Saturday, hitting the outside of the post after rounding Krul and nearly capitalizing on an error from the Norwich goalkeeper. His goalscoring streak is over but Vardy continues to bring the heat.

Man of the Match: Emiliano Buendia – At the heart of everything good about Norwich, played the ball through to Pukki for his goal and the Argentine midfielder has so much quality on the ball.

The Foxes went close to scoring early on as Kelechi Iheanacho tested Tim Krul and then Youri Tielemans hit the woodwork.

Tielemans cut inside and his shot looked like a routine save for Krul but Norwich’s goalkeeper spilled the ball onto his own post and then collected it before Vardy flew in.

But then Norwich took the lead as Emiliano Buendia drove towards goal and played in top goalscorer Pukki, who kept his composure to slot home past Kasper Schmeichel.

VAR then checked out an incident as Todd Cantwell was annoyed with Iheanacho after a fiery exchange between the Canaries and Foxes players after poor sportsmanship from the Leicester forward who failed to put the ball out of play.

Cantwell then went close as Norwich but Leicester equalized before the break from a corner. James Maddison whipped in a corner to the near post which Vardy flicked on and Krul pushed the ball into his own net to make it 1-1.

Vardy rounded Krul in the second half but his shot from a tight angle hit the post as the Foxes huffed and puffed against a stubborn Norwich side.

Leicester’s leading goalscorer almost guided an effort into the far corner from Chilwell’s cross.

Maddison then whipped in a free kick which Wilfred Ndidi headed off target.

Late on Norwich poured forward in search of a winner as Pukkie was denied by Ricardo Pereira who timed his tackle to perfection, and from the resulting corner Christoph Zimmermann‘s header was blocked.

Substitute Harvey Barnes spurned a great chance late as the Foxes saw their run of wins end.