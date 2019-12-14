Liverpool host Watford at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as top play bottom in the Premier League.
Fresh from signing a new contract extension, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are flying high with an eight-point lead at the summit. This is the start of a busy week as they play Aston Villa in the League Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday and then their Club World Cup semifinals against Monterrey on Wednesday in Qatar as Klopp will put out two separate teams.
As for Watford, their new manager Nigel Pearson is in charge for his first game as Hornets boss as they currently sit six points from safety with just one win so far this season. That said, Pearson knows a thing or two about great escapes as he led Leicester to safety thanks to a dramatic comeback in 2014-15.
In team news Liverpool start with Xherdan Shaqiri in midfield, Joe Gomez at center back and James Milner at left back as Klopp shuffles his pack and copes with injuries.
Watford make two changes with Will Hughes and Adrian Mariappa come into the starting lineup.
