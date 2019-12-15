More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bundesliga wrap: Schalke GK gets karate red card; Gladbach loses

By Nicholas MendolaDec 15, 2019, 2:27 PM EST
Borussia Monchengladbach failed in its bid to reclaim the top spot on the Bundesliga table, and Schalke overcame an eye-widening red card on Sunday.

That means RB Leipzig ends the weekend in first.

Schalke 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie suffered a painful injury and was stretchered off the pitch, but that wasn’t the most painful looking incident of the day.

That honor goes to this Alexander Nubel red card intervention on Mijat Gacinovic, who — you’re not gonna believe this — did not finish the game.

Schalke won the match anyway, riding Benito Raman’s 53rd goal to the win. David Wagner‘s men are now just five points off the table lead, a point above Bayern Munich and a point below Borussia Dortmund.

Wolfsburg 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Wolfsburg got a much-needed win to deprive Gladbach of a return to the top of the table.

The hosts started the season unbeaten in nine matches but had lost four of five to fall well off the title pace.

Wolfsburg’s Xaver Schlager and Gladbach’s Breel Embolo traded goals two minutes apart in the first quarter hour, but Maximilian Arnold struck in stoppage time to send Wolfsburg eighth.

American center back John Brooks went 90 minutes in the win.

Heck of a volley for the winner.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 RB Leipzig 15 10 3 2 42 16 26 4-2-1 6-1-1 33
 Mönchengladbach 15 10 1 4 31 18 13 6-1-1 4-0-3 31
 Borussia Dortmund 15 8 5 2 37 19 18 5-2-0 3-3-2 29
 FC Schalke 04 15 8 4 3 26 18 8 4-3-1 4-1-2 28
 Bayern Munich 15 8 3 4 41 21 20 5-1-2 3-2-2 27
 SC Freiburg 15 7 4 4 24 18 6 4-2-1 3-2-3 25
 Bayer Leverkusen 15 7 4 4 22 20 2 3-4-1 4-0-3 25
 VfL Wolfsburg 15 6 5 4 17 15 2 3-3-2 3-2-2 23
 1899 Hoffenheim 15 6 3 6 21 27 -6 3-1-4 3-2-2 21
 1. FC Union Berlin 15 6 2 7 19 20 -1 5-0-3 1-2-4 20
 FC Augsburg 15 5 5 5 24 28 -4 3-2-2 2-3-3 20
 Eintracht Frankfurt 15 5 3 7 24 23 1 4-3-1 1-0-6 18
 Hertha BSC Berlin 15 4 3 8 21 29 -8 3-0-4 1-3-4 15
 FSV Mainz 05 15 5 0 10 20 38 -18 3-0-4 2-0-6 15
 Werder Bremen 15 3 5 7 23 35 -12 1-2-4 2-3-3 14
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 15 3 3 9 16 32 -16 2-1-4 1-2-5 12
 1. FC Köln 15 3 2 10 14 30 -16 2-1-4 1-1-6 11
 SC Paderborn 15 2 3 10 18 33 -15 1-1-6 1-2-4 9

Pep on KDB: “He sees passes normal humans can’t see”

By Nicholas MendolaDec 15, 2019, 2:07 PM EST
To hear Pep Guardiola describe his superstar playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian’s pretty much a super hero.

“He sees passes normal humans can’t see,” Guardiola said after the Man City midfielder scored twice and added an assist in a 3-0 win away to Arsenal.

De Bruyne was back post to deposit a Gabriel Jesus cross in the second minute, then set up Raheem Sterling with a seeing-eye pass through the six 13 minutes later.

The cherry on top came in the 40th minute when De Bruyne smashed an powerful strike past a helpless Bernd Leno.

“He is an extraordinary player,” he said. “He doesn’t have to defend in the deep area so of course with the players we have, it’s much better.”

De Bruyne was happy with his day but is not closing the door on any of Man City’s goals. From the BBC:

“I think every time you lose a game the only reaction you can show is to win the next one. Every time we lose points we come back with a good reaction. We know we have not been at our best this year but we keep on fighting and there’s still a lot of games to play for us.”

Back to Guardiola, the managerial wizard is clearly a bit awkward when it comes to reports linking assistant Mikel Arteta to the open position at former club Arsenal.

“I haven’t spoken many times about that (Arsenal speculation) with him but he is a very good person.”

Good to know.

De Bruyne, Man City make quick work of Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaDec 15, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
Kevin De Bruyne had two goals and an assist in the first half as Manchester City rode past Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling scored City’s other goal, with Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus also recording assists.

Man City has a six-point cushion on fourth place Chelsea, and is 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.

The clean sheet was Man City’s first in 11 outings across all competitions.

Arsenal remains ninth with 22 points.

Three stars

1. Dynamic De Bruyne breaks dam: Kevin De Bruyne had nine assists in his first nine matches to set a threat towards the league’s record, but hadn’t collected a helper in six league outings (though he scored thrice) when he set up Sterling’s goal. The play was everything you like about your favorite wizard. De Bruyne drove the ball up field before laying off and running to a dangerous area.

2. Walker commands the right side: It took a while for Kyle Walker to grow into his price tag at City, but the right back was a force on Sunday. No City player touched and passed the ball more than Walker, who seemed to find another gear when he recognized he’d be facing young Bukayo Saka off the bench. Walker had two tackles, two dribbles, and was passing at 92 percent by the hour mark. He didn’t even have to play goal.

3. Fernandinho all over the pitch: It may be tempting to forget the Brazilian is a center midfielder, given his serial status as starting center back. Fernandinho reminded us of his creativity with a long dribble to help set up the first goal. He also did what he always does, winning four aerials, blocking a shot, and managing five clearances.

Bernd Leno was troubled twice early, but Man City opened the scoring in between the chances when Fernandinho dribbled from his own half to cut Gabriel Jesus to the end line. Jesus then swept the ball back post to De Bruyne for a vicious finish and 1-0.

It was just too easy, as De Bruyne turned provider to find Sterling alone thanks to a wobbly Sead Kolasinac.

He’d score again in more challenging fashion, a powerful and clinical strike to make it 3-0. Arsenal was lost and Man City finding itself.

An injury to Sead Kolasinac brought Bukayo Saka into the fold for another turn at wingback, and that helped to improve the Gunners.

Gabriel Jesus stripped Callum Chambers and dribbled toward the Arsenal 18, where he was stymied by Bernd Leno.

The second half was a sleepy one, City resolute even when Arsenal got into the final third.

Three things we learned: Arsenal v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 15, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
LONDON — Manchester City swept Arsenal aside on Sunday in the Premier League to win 3-0 as festive cheer was in short supply amongst the home fans at the Emirates Stadium.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Kevin De Bruyne‘s masterclass saw him score twice and grab an assist as Man City ran riot in the first half and Arsenal’s injury-hit defense never recovered.

Here’s what we learned as interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg saw his side dominated by Pep Guardiola‘s Man City.

DE BRUYNE ON ANOTHER LEVEL

KEVINNNNN! Kevin de Bruyne was on another level on Sunday as he ripped Arsenal apart in the first half. He scored twice, cracking finishes with either foot, forced a superb save from Bernd Leno who tipped his shot onto the post, and he set up Raheem Sterling as City destroyed Arsenal. KDB has been fit for most of this season and he is the main reason why you think City could still surge towards an unlikely title push in the second half of the campaign, or more likely have a serious chance of winning the UEFA Champions League.

A fit and fired up De Bruyne is exactly what Man City need right now.

We’ve all seen the clips of him getting angry in the past (“Let me talk! Let me talk!”) and when the Belgian wizard is fired up he’s a joy to watch. In the second half Arsenal’s fans let out gasps as he nutmegged Guendouzi on the left flank to find Raheem Sterling who was 30 yards to his left and behind him. His vision is incredible and his driving runs scythed through the heart of the Gunners time and time again. Whatever Man City win, or don’t win, this season the main positive is that Kevin de Bruyne is fully fit and back to his best. Everyone’s a winner (except their opponents) when KDB is firing on all cylinders like this.

LJUNGBERG FAILING HIS ARSENAL AUDITION

Arsenal’s fans aren’t angry at their team anymore. They are just disappointed. Any teenager who’s had a similar run in with their parents can tell you exactly how horrible that feels.

Freddie Ljungberg has draw against Norwich and Standard Liege, beat West Ham and now lost to Man City in his first four games in charge. It’s hardly promising stuff from the Arsenal interim manager. His two week audition has seen Arsenal reignite their attacking prowess, one of his core philosophies as a coach, but defensively they remain woeful. Yes, injuries at the back, which now include Sead Kolasinac, have hampered the team but they are too naive, too idealistic. Ljungberg wants them to attack but this is no different than Arsene Wenger and the same as Unai Emery. Nothing has changed. Instead of setting his team up to be tough to beat and battling for every ball, they are too easy to pass through. There is no ‘going back to basics’ but instead the status quo remains intact.

Whispers around the press room before the game suggested that Ljungberg will be given until the end of the season to lead the Gunners while the hierarchy wait to appoint the perfect candidate. With a top four place still, quite remarkably, on the line, Arsenal’s dilly-dallying will surely cost them any chance they have to reach the top four. Tottenham’s rapid response to fire Mauricio Pochettino and hire Jose Mourinho has worked, with Spurs just three points behind fourth-place Chelsea and building momentum. Arsenal are just seven points off the top four but stuck in neutral and will be until Ljungberg is either given the rest of the season or a new man arrives. The team, fans and the entire club is stuck in limbo.

The fans seem to have checked out already. On Sunday it was so quite that at times you could heard the Arsenal players, mostly Calum Chambers, calmly giving out instructions to other defenders. There was an acceptance that Man City were so far and above Arsenal that the home fans might as well stick around to watch City play. They ignored the chants/taunts from the away end telling them they should have “gone Christmas shopping!” and watched on in despair as Arsenal’s injury-hit defense crumbled and their managerless side limp on. The damage was done in the first half and although it was 0-0 for the second half, that was more about Man City coasting than Arsenal improving.

CITY CAN STILL SALVAGE THEIR SEASON 

Man City are still 14 points behind leaders Liverpool but they’re now able to eat away at that gap a little with Liverpool on Club World Cup duty next week. They face Leicester City next and can move to within one point of the second-place Foxes with a win at the King Power Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s men will never stop believing they can win every single game between now and the end of the season, and they could quite easily do that.

Defensively they weren’t that troubled on Sunday, but they still have up gilt-edged chances as Gabriel Martinelli was denied early on and Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had chances in the second half. The back four of Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamandi and Benjamin Mendy just did okay, and that was enough thanks to the brilliance of Kevin de Bruyne. But Mendy in particular was suspect defensively and City still have a soft underbelly. Their squad strength will come to the fore in the next few weeks over the festive season and in early January, just like last season, we will get a better idea as to whether or not they can salvage their season by becoming genuine contenders in the Premier League and Champions League.

USMNT midfielder McKennie stretchered off for Schalke

Weston McKennie Schalke
(Photo by Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 15, 2019, 12:41 PM EST
United States men’s national team midfielder Weston McKennie was taken off the pitch on a stretcher following a painful shoulder injury on Sunday.

Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt were just 13 minutes into their Bundesliga match when McKennie surged into a 50-50 challenge with big Bas Dost.

McKennie hit the turf hand first and hard, turning a bit perhaps to avoid teammate Omar Mascarell.

It didn’t look good.

The physical midfielder has suffered his fair share of injuries for club and country. Calf, thigh, and ankle ailments that limited him to 24 league outings last season.

He suffered an MCL injury the previous season and a broken toe in 2016/17.

McKennie has played mostly in the center of the park for Schalke this season with some time at right mid and center back.