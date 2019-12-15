Bundesliga wrap: Schalke GK gets karate red card; Gladbach loses

Borussia Monchengladbach failed in its bid to reclaim the top spot on the Bundesliga table, and Schalke overcame an eye-widening red card on Sunday.
[ MORE: Klinsmann gets 1st win ]
That means RB Leipzig ends the weekend in first.
Schalke 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie suffered a painful injury and was stretchered off the pitch, but that wasn’t the most painful looking incident of the day.
That honor goes to this Alexander Nubel red card intervention on Mijat Gacinovic, who — you’re not gonna believe this — did not finish the game.
Schalke won the match anyway, riding Benito Raman’s 53rd goal to the win. David Wagner‘s men are now just five points off the table lead, a point above Bayern Munich and a point below Borussia Dortmund.
Umm yeah. That's a red. 😳 pic.twitter.com/7ZEYCaQCLB
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 15, 2019
Wolfsburg 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Wolfsburg got a much-needed win to deprive Gladbach of a return to the top of the table.
The hosts started the season unbeaten in nine matches but had lost four of five to fall well off the title pace.
Wolfsburg’s Xaver Schlager and Gladbach’s Breel Embolo traded goals two minutes apart in the first quarter hour, but Maximilian Arnold struck in stoppage time to send Wolfsburg eighth.
American center back John Brooks went 90 minutes in the win.
Heck of a volley for the winner.
WOLFSBURG WIN IT LATE! 👀
Arnold's stoppage time goal denies Gladbach a return to the top of the Bundesliga table. pic.twitter.com/BLLrjBsPmW
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 15, 2019
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|RB Leipzig
|15
|10
|3
|2
|42
|16
|26
|4-2-1
|6-1-1
|33
|Mönchengladbach
|15
|10
|1
|4
|31
|18
|13
|6-1-1
|4-0-3
|31
|Borussia Dortmund
|15
|8
|5
|2
|37
|19
|18
|5-2-0
|3-3-2
|29
|FC Schalke 04
|15
|8
|4
|3
|26
|18
|8
|4-3-1
|4-1-2
|28
|Bayern Munich
|15
|8
|3
|4
|41
|21
|20
|5-1-2
|3-2-2
|27
|SC Freiburg
|15
|7
|4
|4
|24
|18
|6
|4-2-1
|3-2-3
|25
|Bayer Leverkusen
|15
|7
|4
|4
|22
|20
|2
|3-4-1
|4-0-3
|25
|VfL Wolfsburg
|15
|6
|5
|4
|17
|15
|2
|3-3-2
|3-2-2
|23
|1899 Hoffenheim
|15
|6
|3
|6
|21
|27
|-6
|3-1-4
|3-2-2
|21
|1. FC Union Berlin
|15
|6
|2
|7
|19
|20
|-1
|5-0-3
|1-2-4
|20
|FC Augsburg
|15
|5
|5
|5
|24
|28
|-4
|3-2-2
|2-3-3
|20
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|15
|5
|3
|7
|24
|23
|1
|4-3-1
|1-0-6
|18
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|15
|4
|3
|8
|21
|29
|-8
|3-0-4
|1-3-4
|15
|FSV Mainz 05
|15
|5
|0
|10
|20
|38
|-18
|3-0-4
|2-0-6
|15
|Werder Bremen
|15
|3
|5
|7
|23
|35
|-12
|1-2-4
|2-3-3
|14
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|15
|3
|3
|9
|16
|32
|-16
|2-1-4
|1-2-5
|12
|1. FC Köln
|15
|3
|2
|10
|14
|30
|-16
|2-1-4
|1-1-6
|11
|SC Paderborn
|15
|2
|3
|10
|18
|33
|-15
|1-1-6
|1-2-4
|9