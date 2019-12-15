Lucas Moura did the work to give Tottenham Hotspur an early lead in its high-intensity visit to Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.
The 27-year-old Brazilian dribbled through and past defenders in the Wolves box, then produced a vicious strike that left Rui Patricio pawing at oxygen.
[ STREAM: Wolves-Spurs | Man Utd-Everton ]
The 1-0 lead would last to halftime despite some promise from hosts Wolves, and that’s the same score line in Manchester.
It’s a controversial one, as David De Gea failed in a bid to push away a corner while taking a hand to the face from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The ref saw nothing in it, and VAR saw no clear and obvious error after the ball skipped off Victor Lindelof and into the United goal.
[ MORE: Liverpool announce Club World Cup squad ]
What do you think? Fair play or VAR bungle?
Everton have gone ahead on an own goal 😱 @NBCSportsGold pic.twitter.com/UQmqmiTAvj
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 15, 2019