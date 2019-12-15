More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Manchester United Greenwood
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Greenwood leads Man Utd to draw with Everton

By Nicholas MendolaDec 15, 2019, 11:19 AM EST
Manchester United found its equalizer but not a winner, as Everton claimed a point from Old Trafford in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

A controversial Victor Lindelof own goal had the Red Devils down 1-0, but Mason Greenwood scored as a super sub to split the spoils.

United slips sixth, a point back of victorious Spurs, while Everton’s second result under interim boss Duncan Ferguson has it 16th. That’s still just three points above the drop zone.

Four things we learned

1. The Natural delivers fitting finish: If you draw up a goal scorer’s goal, the seeing-eye shot Greenwood struck to beat Pickford and score a 1-1 draw for the hosts sure delivers the goods. Greenwood turned 18 on Oct. 1, and already has six goals and two assists for the senior side. His finish through traffic was food for thought as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tries to find the right mix of attackers to fit with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

2. Digne injury a big concern: One of Everton’s lone season-long positives has been Lucas Digne, who’s possibly the best left back in the league (If he’s not, 1 and 2 are on Merseyside). But he had to leave the match with injury, and backup Leighton Baines is experienced but the author of less than 600 minutes of playing time since the start of the 2018/19 season. The goal came on his side, though Greenwood’s shot was well-taken.

3. More improvement from Everton: We’ve detailed Everton’s strength in giving up few shots, but dangerous ones. The gaffes weren’t there on Sunday, with Pickford having to make one big save and Greenwood squeezing a very professional shot inside the near post. Duncan Ferguson has shown the Toffees to four of six points from Chelsea and Manchester United and will helm a League Cup quarterfinal versus Leicester City on Wednesday at Goodison Park. He’s giving the Toffees the opportunity to be patient in finding a permanent boss, and himself the chance to build up his lore even more.

4. VAR finds nothing clear and obvious on Everton goal: The Toffees will be counting themselves fortunate that the Lindelof own goal wasn’t pulled off the board, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin came across David De Gea in a bid for a corner kick and made contact with the players’ face. De Gea should’ve done better either way, but it’s as hard luck an own goal as you’ll find when it comes to the Portuguese center back.

Man of the Match: Mason Holgate was Everton’s best player but less effective in the second half. Scott McTominay was again solid for Manchester United, as were their backs, but Greenwood gets our nod.

Jesse Lingard had a first minute chance to score but mishit his point blank chance wide of the near post.

Mason Holgate had a speculative try from distance that caught David De Gea off guard, sending the keeper into his goal post following a slap over the bar. He’d sting another shot to De Gea in the seventh minute.

Marcus Rashford wrapped a shot around the goal in the 10th minute, and Daniel James drilled a low shot across goal and out of bounds a minute later.

Pickford was briefly fooled by a 26th minute Rashford free kick, but reacted well to palm away the swirling effort.

Everton took the lead via a Victor Lindelof own goal, which arrived when David De Gea failed in a bid to poke the ball away. He wasn’t helped by a hand to the face from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but VAR didn’t see a clear and obvious error in a foul not being given to the forward.

Luke Shaw fizzed a shot through traffic that was well-saved by Pickford at full extension, the game then stalled by Lingard’s apparent head injury.

James turned to hit a ball to a prone Pickford in the 69th minute as United pushed for an equalizer.

Greenwood found the leveling goal in the 78th minute, James’ square ball setting the youngster up for a shot through traffic that defied Pickford’s dive.

Tottenham Hotspur are back threatening the Top Four after a late goal provided Jose Mourinho’s men a 2-1 defeat of Wolves at the Molineux on Sunday.

Lucas Moura scored early and Jan Vertonghen in stoppage time as Spurs overcame an Adama Traore equalizer on a tense, drenched day in the West Midlands.

Spurs are now three points back of fourth place Chelsea, who they play next week, while Wolves sit five points back of the Top Four in eighth.

This was a great away win for Mourinho’s Spurs, who ended Wolves

It was Vertonghen’s first league goal since opening day of the 2018/19 season.

Three things we learned

1. Show-stopper set up for next Sunday: The intensity of this match was high, but it’ll be nothing compared to what’s coming in a week. Jose Mourinho will lead his thriving Spurs into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a meeting with his longtime club (Chelsea) and its manager, who happens to be one of his favorite players (Frank Lampard). The Blues struggles have allowed many teams to have a peak at the Top Four, and Spurs will climb above Chelsea with a win. Start it now, please.

2. Planning pays off: Jose Mourinho knew his Spurs would have a 2-day advantage on rest, but still kept a bevy of stars out of a dead rubber at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. Harry Kane, Davinson Sanchez, Dele Alli, and Jan Vertonghen didn’t play in the 3-1 loss, while Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son split minutes. Wolves went hard on Thursday against Besiktas, and it’s no surprise that Spurs were livelier, earlier, in producing the opener. That Vertonghen provided the late goal sure helps the argument.

3. Two of Nuno’s success stories provide equalizer: When you talk about the harnessing of individual talent, few have done as well as Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo. Two of his best bits of work have been done with Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore. The latter scored a bullet goal to level the score after the hour mark, set up by a dribble and run by El Tri star Jimenez.

Man of the Match: It’s one of the goal scorers for sure, but Vertonghen gets out edge for five aerials won and three tackles against a very intense Wolves side.

Wolves had an early corner, but Spurs produced the first two bits of danger and cashed in the second. Lucas dribbled into the right of the box and smashed a shot past Rui Patricio.

The Wolves keeper would slide to defy Heung-min Son moments later, Jose Mourinho’s men out of the gates hard.

Raul Jimenez fired wide in the 26th minute, one of Wolves first true forays into the box.

Wolves were busy out of the break, and Raul Jimenez forced a good save out of Paulo Gazzaniga in the 48th minute.

The match had the intensity of a Top Four tilt, and Spurs forward Dele Alli nearly provided a show-stopping goal with a curling effort from the 18th before the hour mark.

Just when it felt safe to mark off a win for the visitors, Raul Jimenez dribbled to set up Traore for a belted equalizer worthy of the stage.

Vertonghen headed in a corner from deep outside the box, Patricio unable to get to the stoppage time shot.

Watch Live: Arsenal v. Manchester City (Lineups, stream link)

Arsenal Man City
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 15, 2019, 10:41 AM EST
Arsenal can leap right back into the Top Four race with a win over Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

That’s a pretty tall ask, but both sides are injured and have been prone to allowing goals to the tune of a combined 23-match streak without a clean sheet.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

City opens the day with 32 points, 17 less than leaders Liverpool, while Arsenal’s 22 have them seven behind fourth place Chelsea.

Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Mesut Ozil and Gabriel Martinelli in the Starting XI for Arsenal, who keeps Alexandre Lacazette on the bench.

Pepe was phenomenal in Monday’s defeat of West Ham, Arsenal ending a long losing streak in the league.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola hands a rare Premier League start to Phil Foden, with Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez beginning the match on the bench.

The Gunners played Thursday in Belgium, a day after City won at Dinamo Zagreb.

LINEUPS

Arsenal

Man City

Lucas Moura’s emphatic strike gives Spurs early lead

By Nicholas MendolaDec 15, 2019, 9:48 AM EST
Lucas Moura did the work to give Tottenham Hotspur an early lead in its high-intensity visit to Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.

The 27-year-old Brazilian dribbled through and past defenders in the Wolves box, then produced a vicious strike that left Rui Patricio pawing at oxygen.

The 1-0 lead would last to halftime despite some promise from hosts Wolves, and that’s the same score line in Manchester.

It’s a controversial one, as David De Gea failed in a bid to push away a corner while taking a hand to the face from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The ref saw nothing in it, and VAR saw no clear and obvious error after the ball skipped off Victor Lindelof and into the United goal.

What do you think? Fair play or VAR bungle?

Storylines aplenty as El Clasico looms in Catalonia

El Clasico Messi
Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 15, 2019, 9:32 AM EST
Wednesday is going to be a sneaky good day of world football.

There are three League Cup quarterfinals, a Club World Cup semi between Liverpool and Monterrey, and two rivals in Spain meeting in a rescheduled match.

Underplayed that last one, didn’t we?

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set for a 2 p.m. ET Wednesday El Clasico at the Camp Nou in Catalonia, where the jailing of nine Catalan separatists caused an initial postponement.

The atmosphere outside the stadium will be monitored closely, as La Liga initially wanted the match switched to Madrid.

The match was originally scheduled for Oct. 26, and La Liga officials were so angry at the move of a marquee television match to midweek that they appealed to the courts.

The stakes are always high for El Clasico, and Barca’s controversial draw with Real Sociedad could see the two-time reigning champions enter the match behind Real Madrid.

The Blaugranas drew 2-2 after VAR did not decide to review a late shirt pull of Gerard Pique in the box, giving Barca 36 points. Real Madrid could climb to 38 points with a win away to Valencia at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.

An injured Eden Hazard made headlines Saturday when video emerged of his telling a Chelsea fan that he’ll return to Stamford Bridge once he’s done at Real.

Hazard looks unlikely to be ready for Wednesday, but Real’s strength this season has been its defense. Only Atletico Madrid has allowed fewer than Real’s 11 conceded goals (and the remarkable Atleti has played two more matches).

Barca’s defense has been far less impressive, allowing 20 goals. That’s not great, but 43 goals scored is a pretty great figure.

The leader? No surprise here, as Lionel Messi has a league-best 12 goals and his six assists are tied with Valencia’s Rodrigo for the top mark. That’s despite missing five matches and only going 45 minutes in two others.

That’s nuts, and the 32-year-old Ballon d’Or winner will enter the match as the all-time El Clasico goal scorer (26). If he nabs a hat trick, he’ll pass Ferenc Puskas and Paulino Alcantara for the most in El Clasico history.