Mexicans Abroad: Jimenez registers assist in Wolves loss, praised by Liverpool’s Klopp

By Joel SoriaDec 15, 2019, 10:21 PM EST
In an underwhelming slow weekend for Mexicans abroad, only Raul Jimenez (and Omar Govea) managed to make the headlines, but not necessarily for his assist to Adama Traore in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 2-1 loss to Tottenham on Sunday.

The 28-year-old forward, who has been on a serious scoring run this season with Wolves, was praised by Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, who was asked about Mexican soccer ahead of the Reds’ match against Monterrey in the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup of Clubs.

“There are several players from Mexico,” he says “but Raul Jimenez is an impressive Mexican soccer ambassador, really good. I’m sure they (Mexico) have a strong league, but it’s not easy to see it here, so I don’t know much.”

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers —  Despite Tottenham snapping Wolves’ 12-game unbeaten streak in league play, Jimenez continued his fine run of generating goals. In the 67th minute, the forward assisted Traore for the home side’s first and only goal of the night.

La Liga

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito came on for Luuk De Jong in the 59th minute in Sevilla’s 2-1 loss to Villarreal on Sunday. The forward completed all of his passes (four) and had a shot blocked.

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — Herrera played the final 27 minutes of Atletico’s 2-0 win over Osasuna on Saturday.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis —  Due to a suspension, Guardado was not called up to feature in Betis’ 18.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old took the field in the 52nd minute in Betis’ 2-2 draw against Espanyol.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo started and played every minute in Celta’s 2-2 with Mallorca. The defender recorded three clearances, one blocked shot and three interceptions. Celta remain as possible relegation candidates.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli —  Lozano’s time at Napoli under Gennaro Gattuso didn’t have the firework start many were hoping for. Instead, the frenetic winger started on the bench and played only 11 minutes in Napoli’s last-minute 2-1 loss to Parma on Saturday.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez started and played all 90 minutes in PSV’s 3-1 loss to Feyenoord on Sunday. The midfielder completed 89 percent of his passes, recorded one key pass and one shot on target.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax —  It’s been an up-and-down experience for Alvarez at Ajax thus far. Completing 93 percent of his passes and winning 80 percent of his ground duels, his performance on Sunday was a high for the midfielder, despite his team’s 1-0 loss to AZ.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Tecatito and Porto host Tondela on Monday.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea shined on Sunday in Belgium, bagging a brace in Zulte’s 5-1 thumping of Sint Truidense VV.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Pedro Arce, Panionios – Arce played 70 minutes in Panionios’ 2-1 loss to Volos on Sunday.

Gerardo Ramirez Alonso, Roda JC – Ramirez Alonso dressed but didn’t take the field in Roda’s draw on Friday.

Serie A roundup: Ronaldo sets record with brace, Juventus top Serie A (video)

By Joel SoriaDec 15, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Juventus’ routine win, which puts them level with leaders Inter Milan, highlights Sunday’s Serie A action.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Juventus 3-1 Udinese

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Juventus picked up its first win after dropping points in two consecutive Serie A outings.

With two goals – which easily could have been four if he had not struck the bar – the Portuguese made history in front of the home crowd, becoming the first player to record double digit goals in 15 consecutive seasons within Europe’s top-five leagues.

The storied attacker opened the floodgates in the ninth minute, when a softly deflected ball landed in front of the same right foot that belted the ball past Udinese’s man between the sticks.

It wouldn’t take long for Ronaldo to record his second of the night.

In the 37th minute, one of the 34-year-old’s best techniques made scoring a possibility: positioning. Keeping track of the defender marking him and Udinese’s backline, Ronaldo made a run forward, meeting a perfectly-placed ball from Gonzalo Higuain and striking it home. 

Before the first half came to an end, Leonardo Bonucci headed home the home side’s third of the night, putting the game out of reach. In consolation time, however, Udinese spoiled Gianluigi Buffon’s clean sheet as Ignacio Pussetto tap in inside the box found its way into the goal.

It’s a quick turnaround for Juventus as they travels to Sampdoria midweek, while Udinese host Cagliari over the weekend.

Elsewhere

Verona 3-3 Torino

AC Milan 0-0 Sassuolo

Bologna 2-1 Atalanta

Roma 3-1 SPAL

Fiorentina 1-1 Inter Milan

La Liga roundup: Benzema’s last-minute heroics earns Real Madrid valuable point (video)

By Joel SoriaDec 15, 2019, 7:40 PM EST
A stunning draw from Real Madrid against Valencia highlight La Liga’s Sunday action.

[ FOLLOW: PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Valencia 1-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid didn’t get the victory that would have put them over nemesis Barcelona, but they did get a last-second, much-needed equalizer from Karim Benzema to stay on par with the Catalonians.

Heading into midweek’s El Clasico, Barcelona and Real Madrid remain tied with 35 points, although the former remains top-of-the-table with a better goal differential.

 

With the game winding down and Real Madrid’s chances of pulling off a stunning draw slimming, Zinedine Zidane order his men to push forward in his team’s final corner kick of the night.

With Thibaut Courtois inside the box ready to pounce on the lofting ball, the ball was place directly in front of the Belgian. He headed the ball into Jaume Doménech’s hands. With the ball lingering inside the box, Benzema wasted no time, rifling the ball into the back of the net.

In the 78th minute, Carlos Soler put the home side in front, scoring his first goal of the season. With the win, Valencia extend their unbeaten streak to five games.

Next for Real Madrid is the game of the season: El Clasico against Barcelona on Wednesday, while Valencia travel to Real Valladolid in league play.

Elsewhere

Getafe 2-0 Real Valladolid

Celta Vigo 2-2 RCD Mallorca

Espanyol 2-2 Real Betis

Sevilla 1-2 Villarreal

Segunda Division game is suspended following chants aimed at Roman Zozulya

By Joel SoriaDec 15, 2019, 6:02 PM EST
Spain’s Segunda Division match between Albacete and Real Vallecano was suspended at halftime due to chanting aimed at Albacete and Ukranian striker Roman Zozulya on Sunday.

Rayo Vallecano fans shouted “F*@king Nazi” at the forward throughout the first half of the game in Madrid. After a long delay head referee, Jose Antonio Lopez Toca, made the executive decision to suspend the game.

Shortly after the game ended, the league released a statement on the situation, expressing their support over the decision made by Lopez Toca.

“LaLiga expresses its agreement with the decision taken by Jose Antonio Lopez Toca, the referee of the match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete, to suspend the match after serious insults and threats during the first half against Roman Zozulya, player of the visiting club, and at the request of the two teams in the Vallecas stadium,” the statement read.

“From LaLiga, we continue working to eradicate violence, racism and xenophobia in the stages of Spanish professional football.”

In 2017, Zozulya joined Rayo on loan from Real Betis but was immediately cut from the team after its well-known left-wing, fervid supporters protested the arrival of the now 30-year-old due to his far-right ties, which the player has denied in the past.

“As I stated at my presentation with Real Betis, I’m not linked to any paramilitary or neo-Nazi group,” Zozulya said following his failed move to Rayo in 2017.

Zozulya’s club, Albacete, also released a statement following the game’s suspension.

“With the support of Rayo Vallecano, Albacete and La Liga, the referee has suspended the game in Vallecas,” Albacete said in a short statement.  “This decision was taken with one objective, which is to safeguard the values of our competition and the sport which we all love.”

Zozulya’s last played with the Ukrainian national team on November 2016. In 33 caps for the Main Team, the forward has scored four goals.

Guardiola doesn’t rule out Arteta exit: ‘If he wants a job we are open to talk’

By Joel SoriaDec 15, 2019, 4:42 PM EST
Very few figures have been as supportive of Pep Guardiola throughout his successful stint with Manchester City as his right hand man and assistant Mikel Arteta.

[ JPW: Three things learned in London ]

After City’s 3-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, Guardiola highlighted on the positive influence the 37-year-old has had on City’s recent glory, amid reports linking Arteta to Arsenal’s vacant manager role.

“[He has] a lot [of influence],” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “He is part of the huge success we had. An important part. What will happen will happen. I think he is part of our staff so what is going to happen I don’t know.

The storied manager doesn’t want his assistant to leave Manchester, but made it clear the last thing he wants to do is shoot down any possibilities of Arteta starting his managerial career. In Guardiola’s words, he doesn’t want the former Arsenal midfielder to feel “uncomfortable.”

“At the end it’s personal, if he wants a job we are open to talk,” he added. “I don’t want to make him uncomfortable.”

In a span of over three years, the two Spaniards have won a grand total of seven titles with City – two Premier Leagues, an FA Cup, two EFL Cups, and two FA Community Shields.

Following Arsenal’s loss to the defending champions at the Emirates, interim manager and Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg urged the club’s board to come to a decision on the managerial situation in North London.

“…I said I think it needs to be cleared up, to make a decision so everybody knows,” Ljungberg said. “That is something I’ve said but it is totally up to the club. I am very honored and I’m trying to do things as good as I can. I think it would be good to make a decision, regardless of what it is.”

From 2011 to 2016, Arteta played for the Gunners, making 110 appearances and scoring 14 goals. In 2016, the Spaniard retired following a 17-year career.