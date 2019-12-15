Watch Live: Wolves-Spurs, Manchester United-Everton

Two absolute beauties kick off Sunday’s Premier League action, and your stream links for Man Utd-Everton and Wolves-Spurs are below.
Jose Mourinho’s Spurs will hit the NBCSN airwaves at 9 a.m. ET when they tangle with beastly Wolves, who haven’t lost in league play since September.
Wolves enter the day seventh and Spurs eighth, but both can finish the day within a win of fourth place Chelsea.
[ STREAM: Wolves-Spurs | Man Utd-Everton ]
At the same time at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope to continue Manchester United’s good vibes against visitors Everton.
Solskjaer’s Red Devils can pull into fifth place with a win, closing to within two points of the Top Four. Everton enters the day two points clear of the drop zone, and would love to pull into 13th with a win.
Read previews of both games, as well as the 11:30 a.m. ET kick between Arsenal and Man City, here.
9 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN [ STREAM ]
9 a.m. ET: Manchester United v. Everton — NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]
LINEUPS
Wolves: Patricio, Saiss, Coady, Dendoncker, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Doherty, Jota, Traore, Jimenez.
Here's how Wolves line-up for this afternoon's @premierleague fixture against @SpursOfficial. #WOLTOT
— Wolves (@Wolves) December 15, 2019
Spurs: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Dele, Son, Lucas, Kane.
📋 #THFC: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Dele, Son, Lucas, Kane (C).
📲 @WilliamHill latest (18+)https://t.co/shmT6mrkMK#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/boxzsUYAif
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 15, 2019
Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.
Team news has dropped for #MUNEVE! ⤵️
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 15, 2019
Everton: Pickford, Keane, Mina, Holgate, Digne, Coleman, Iwobi, Davies, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.
⚠️ TEAM NEWS IS IN! ⚠️
4⃣ changes
👍 Digne, Coleman and Mina passed fit
COYB! #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/pl5H8tVBoz
— Everton (@Everton) December 15, 2019