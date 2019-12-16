More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Man City Arsenal Arteta
Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Arteta meets with Arsenal brass deep into the night

By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2019, 9:12 AM EST
Leave a comment

“Hey, Mikel: Congrats on beating us. Mind if I stop by later for a long job interview?”

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham left Mikel Arteta’s home very early Monday morning as the Gunners and their former captain consider a reunion. It was reported as a 2.5 hour meeting.

Reports say Man City is asking Arteta to clarify his desires, and that the Spaniard is considered one of Arsenal’s top candidates.

Arteta has been Pep Guardiola‘s No. 2 at Man City since 2016, having previously made 284 Premier League appearances between Everton and Arsenal.

[ MORE: JPW’s 3 things from Arsenal-Man City ]

But his former club is in distress (well, both of them are), And Arsenal would love to take one of the most intriguing assistant managers in the game back to North London.

Man City pounded Arsenal 3-0 on Sunday, interim manager Freddie Ljungberg imploring the Gunners to figure out their future. Guardiola complimented Arteta when asked about his status after the match.

Arteta does not have any first team first chair experience, but has now spent three-and-a-half seasons at the side of the one of the most inventive leaders in football history.

Arsenal could do much worse. Could Arteta do any better?

Arsenal’s Pepe: Blame the players, not Freddie Ljungberg

Arsenal Pepe Ljungberg
Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Arsenal continues to wobble despite its change of manager, and Nicolas Pepe says it’s not right to blame the interim boss.

The Gunners have one win, two draws, and two losses since the firing of Unai Emery, as interim boss Freddie Ljungberg has struggled to martial his team’s defense.

And, really, that tells you plenty about the quality of players at the Emirates Stadium.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Even some of the club’s bright spots have made errors to help doom Ljungberg. Nicolas Pepe has been lively of late, but his non-committal defending of Fernandinho helped lead Man City’s first goal in Sunday’s loss.

“Freddie tries hard, he talks to us, but nothing has changed much in terms of results. It’s down to us the players, not the coach,” Pepe said, later adding, “Us players have to do better quickly. We have won only one game out of the last 12. It is not enough, we are Arsenal. It is about us, not the coach or anything else. We have to wake up quickly, starting against Everton.”

Pepe is Arsenal’s top-rated player according to advanced stats site WhoScored, and trails just Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Bernd Leno on SofaScore’s scale.

The latter tells you plenty, as Arsenal has a bevy of talented attackers but not much at all at the back and in the middle of the park. Maybe Mikel Arteta can fix it, or maybe any manager is going to need big investment in the January transfer window in order to help the Gunners get anywhere near the Top Four.

Arsenal’s 22 points will find it 10th should Crystal Palace and Brighton not draw on Monday. The Gunners are seven points off fourth place Chelsea and 27 points back of Liverpool.

Analyzing the UCL draw for Premier League sides

Champions League draw Klopp Simeone
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2019, 8:44 AM EST
Leave a comment

The UEFA Champions League draw has been held, and Premier League sides face Bundesliga and La Liga tests.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

What awaits them? Read on…

  • Liverpool v. Atletico Madrid
    Feb. 18 at the Wanda Metropolitano
    March 11 at Anfield

Atletico Madrid may be six points off La Liga’s leaders with one more match played, but no one doubts Diego Simeone’s acumen in Europe. Yes, that’s even true after Atleti needed the final day to escape a group stage with Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, and Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Madrid side has made the knockout rounds in six of seven seasons, twice losing the final to derby rivals Real.

Atleti have allowed a miserly 10 goals in 18 league matches, and five in six in the UCL.

The problem has been finding an attacking chemistry following the departure of Antoine Griezmann. Alvaro Morata leads the way with eight goals in 19 matches, while Joao Felix is second with four in 17. No one else has more than two.

The reigning champions get a tournament-savvy opponent, and Jurgen Klopp versus Simeone has to be near the top of the Round of 16’s managerial dog pile.

  • Tottenham Hotspur v. RB Leipzig
    Feb. 19 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    March 10 at Red Bull Arena

Current Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig have scored Germany’s most goals while conceding the fewest, and won Group G with Benfica, Lyon, and Zenit Saint-Petersburg. Timo Werner leads the way with 21 goals and nine assists in 23 matches, and American fans will hope healing midfielder Tyler Adams is back in the fold and firing by February.

Jose Mourinho will match wits with 32-year-old managerial phenom Julian Nagelsmann, who led Hoffenheim to the Champions League groups stage in 2018-19. You might remember their twice scoring first in 2-1 losses to Man City.

Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann on facing Spurs: “They’re one of Europe’s top teams, playing in a fantastic city with star players who have a lot of experience. It won’t be easy but we’re really looking forward to it, especially playing in that stadium. Spurs have a world-class manager in Jose Mourinho. The games will be exciting and we’ll need to put in two top performances. We’re more than capable of doing that. What a tie! We can’t wait!”

  • Chelsea v. Bayern Munich
    Feb. 25 at Stamford Bridge
    March 18 at the Allianz Arena

It’s been an off season for Bayern Munich at home in Germany, the fifth place side nevertheless stream rolling Group B of the UCL with 24 goals scored and just five conceded versus Spurs, Olympiacos, and Red Star Belgrade.

Frank Lampard doesn’t really know his opposing manager yet, as Bayern handed the interim tag to Hansi Flick through the end of 2019 after firing Niko Kovac.

Bayern has not been great at the back in league play and has suffered numerous injuries, but Chelsea has plenty to worry about in 29-goal Robert Lewandowski. The Polish center forward is having one of the best seasons in the world.

  • Manchester City v. Real Madrid
    Feb. 26 at the Bernabeu
    March 17 at the Etihad Stadium

Real Madrid is currently second in La Liga on points, trailing rivals Barcelona on goal differential ahead of Wednesday’s El Clasico. Real was clearly second best in its UCL group, taking just one point from PSG while struggling with Club Brugge and sweeping the points from Galatasaray.

Los Merengues can certainly score, but their league strength this season has been in defense.

Man City has not beaten Real Madrid in four meetings all-time, but its manager has a fine record against his longtime Spanish rivals.

Pep Guardiola is 9-4-4 all-time against Real Madrid, the club he’s faced joint-most in his managerial career (Arsenal). However, he’s lost his last three against Los Merengues: one Clasico and the 2013-14 UCL semifinals as Bayern Munich boss.

Wouldn’t Real relish the chance to sour Guardiola’s tenure at the Etihad?

UCL: Man City, Liverpool off to Madrid

Guardiola Zidane UEFA Champions League
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2019, 7:18 AM EST
Leave a comment

The UEFA Champions League draw sends two Premier League sides to Madrid and another two to Germany.

Pep Guardiola will get another chance to meet his longtime El Clasico rivals as the longtime Barcelona boss leads Manchester City against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Round of 16 draw also saw Premier League leaders Liverpool draw a Madrid side, with Atletico Madrid on the docket for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Bayern Munich will face a London side for the second-straight round as Chelsea meets the German champions, while Tottenham Hotspur gets a German opponent as well in the form of RB Leipzig.

Full UEFA Champions League draw

Bayern Munich v. Chelsea — Feb. 25 and March 18

Juventus v. Lyon — Feb. 26 and March 17

Paris Saint-Germain v. Borussia Dortmund — Feb. 18 and March 11

Valencia v. Atalanta — Feb. 19 and March 10

Barcelona v. Napoli — Feb. 25 and March 18

Manchester City v. Real Madrid — Feb. 26 and March 17

Liverpool v. Atletico Madrid — Feb. 18 and March 11

RB Leipzig v. Tottenham Hotspur — Feb. 19 and March 10

Europa League draw: Arsenal, Man Utd, Wolves learn fate

Europa League Manchester United Club Brugge
Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2019, 7:17 AM EST
Leave a comment

Premier League sides learned their fate in the UEFA Europa League, and not one of them were handed an easy path to the Round of 16.

Manchester United drew Club Brugge, who transferred from the Champions League after a third place finish. The sides met in UCL qualifying back in 2015, the Red Devils cruising past the Belgians.

[ MORE: Champions League draw ]

Arsenal tangles with stingy Greek side Olympiacos, having met in four Champions League group stages between 2009-15.

Wolves draw a side its never faced: La Liga mainstay Espanyol.

The notable matches don’t stop there.

American coach Jesse Marsch will lead Red Bull Salzburg against the Bundesliga’s Eintracht Frankfurt.

Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers both learned their fates, the Bhoys will meet Danish powers Copenhagen and Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers clash with Braga.

The Round of 32 matches will be staged Feb. 20 and 27.

Europa League Round of 32
Wolves v. Espanyol
Sporting Lisbon v. Istanbul Basaksehir
Getafe v. Ajax
Bayer Leverkusen v. Porto
Copenhagen v. Celtic
APOEL Nicosia v. Basel
CFR Cluj v. Sevilla
Olympiacos v. Arsenal
AZ Alkmaar v. LASK
Club Brugge v. Manchester United
Ludogorets Razgrad v. Inter Milan
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Red Bull Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk v. Benfica
Wolfsburg v. Malmo
Roma v. Gent
Rangers v. Braga