Club World Cup semifinal preview: Liverpool aims for 1st world title

Liverpool’s quest to become the second Premier League club to win the Club World Cup begins Wednesday in Qatar against Liga MX side Monterrey.
The Reds hope to join 2008 winners Manchester United as the lone English winners of the 19-year-old tournament. Liverpool (2005) and Chelsea (2012) have also lost CWC finals.
The tournament crown has belonged in European hands since Corinthians surprised Chelsea in 2012.
The Reds are nearly -1000 favorites to beat Monterrey and the world will expect a tournament crown for the Premier League side, to be sure.
They’ve added Sepp van den Berg, Ki-Jana Hoever, and Harvey Elliott to the team following injuries to Dejan Lovren and Rhian Brewster.
Liverpool play Monterrey at 12:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, 24 hours after fellow favorites Flamengo meet up with Saudi side Al-Hilal.
Here’s a quick roundup of the other three competitors.
Monterrey
The most immediate threat to Jurgen Klopp‘s goals comes in the form of CONCACAF Champions League-winning Rayados. Leonel Vangioni scored a marvelous goal to lead the Liga MX side past Al-Sadd in the quarterfinal. Former Spurs flop Vincent Janssen is in the club, as are familiar faces Miguel Layun (Watford) and Rogelio Funes Mori (River Plate).
Al-Hilal
The Saudi club got here by beating Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the Asian Champions League, with Sebastian Giovinco and Bafetimbi Gomis leading the way. Gomis scored the lone goal of a quarterfinal defeat of Esperance Tunis, set up by ex-Watford man Andre Carrillo.
Flamengo
The Rio-based South American champions are led by Gabriel Barbosa, who is on loan from Inter Milan and scoring at will. Longtime Schalke and Bayern Munich man Rafinha is on the squad, as is former Chelsea man Filipe Luis. Diego Alves (Valencia) is the man between the posts.
Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion meet in a M23 Derby with top half table hope implications on Monday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The M23 Derby has been an even one, with Palace winning 40 and Brighton claiming 36 to go with 25 draws.
Brighton took both matches last season, the second via a stunner from Anthony Knockaert.
Palace would improve its Top Seven stock with a win, joining Manchester United and Sheffield United on 25 points.
The Eagles are unbeaten in three since losing to Chelsea and Liverpool.
As for Brighton, the Seagulls can go ninth with a win. They drew Wolves after beating Arsenal.
Palace is 1W-1D-3L in the derby since Brighton returned to the Premier League, one of those losses in the FA Cup.
LINEUPS
Crystal Palace
Brighton and Hove Albion
U.S. Soccer announced its top honors for young male, young female, and player with a disability characters on Monday.
Ajax back Sergino Dest, University of North Carolina midfielder Brianna Pinto, and U.S. Para 7-a-Side teamer Nick Mayhugh earned the honors.
Christian Pulisic and Julie Ertz previously claimed the federation’s senior honors.
Dest, 19, committed his future to the USMNT this year after earning three caps with Gregg Berhalter’s senior team. He also went 90 minutes in four matches at the U-20 World Cup as the States ran into the quarterfinals.
Dest is injured right now but a regular at Ajax, where he’s played in 22 matches and scored five assists. He follows Alex Mendez, Josh Sargent, and Christian Pulisic in winning the Young Male Player of the Year.
Pinto is a sophomore midfielder at UNC, who went 24-1-2 this season while losing to Stanford in penalty kicks at the College Cup Final. She scored 11 goals with six assists and has twice been called up to the USWNT. Past winners include Tobin Heath and Heather O’Reilly.
Mayhugh scored 19 goals in 11 games at the IFPCF World Cup and the 2019 Para Pan American Games, according to U.S. Soccer. He is just the eighth player to win the Athlete of the Year With A Disability honor.
Vancouver Whitecaps got their man.
The MLS outfit announced that acquisition of Lucas Cavallini on Monday, adding one of Liga MX’s regular producers to the British Columbian attack.
Cavallini, 26, is one of the Canadian national team’s biggest threats, combining with Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David in its most promising unit in years. He has 11 goals in 17 caps for Canada, including the second marker of a 2-0 defeat of the USMNT earlier this year.
He was a double-digit scorer in his last two full seasons in Mexico and has 30 goals in parts of three seasons with Puebla.
It took an undisclosed club record transfer fee for the Caps to land their new No. 9, with multiple outlets saying that fee is $6 million.
Vancouver missed the playoffs last season, but has some promising players including South Korean international Hwang In-boem.
Here is the man of the hour, via WhitecapsFC.com:
“I am happy to be here, happy for this opportunity, happy this club pushed for me, and it feels great.” added Cavallini. “I am thankful to a lot people here in Vancouver, from the ownership, to Axel Schuster and coach Marc Dos Santos. The team has brought me here for a reason and I have to do what I love to do, which is score goals and give the fans a lot to cheer about.”
We came. We saw. We named an elf.
The Premier League Mornings crew headed south for the winter in true snowbird style, with Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Kyle Martino joining a bevy of big names in Florida.
Of course the Premier League backdrop delivered the goods. Man City clobbering Arsenal at the Emirates. Spurs snared a dramatic win at Wolves. Manchester United battling back for a draw versus Everton.
But the unexpected was even better, including a Ferrari-maneuvering Mustoe in a wig with Martino on a wild Segway.
One was apparently easier to handle than the other.
Broadcast hero Rebecca Lowe gave us a special edition of “The Lowe Down,” fielding guest questions live from Fan Fest at the Clevelander Hotel in Miami Beach.
There were loads of guests, including Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. He told the 2 Robbies about his love for the game and “bromances” with Paul Pogba and Neymar.
And USWNT legend Jill Ellis spent some time with Rebecca.
It turned out to be a good day for a marriage proposal.
And we announced the site of the next Fan Fest.
This Spring, meet us in Philadelphia for another wild weekend of Premier League passion.
As for the elf…