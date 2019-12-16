Reliving an incredible Fan Fest in Miami Beach (video)

We came. We saw. We named an elf.
The Premier League Mornings crew headed south for the winter in true snowbird style, with Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Kyle Martino joining a bevy of big names in Florida.
Of course the Premier League backdrop delivered the goods. Man City clobbering Arsenal at the Emirates. Spurs snared a dramatic win at Wolves. Manchester United battling back for a draw versus Everton.
But the unexpected was even better, including a Ferrari-maneuvering Mustoe in a wig with Martino on a wild Segway.
One was apparently easier to handle than the other.
Broadcast hero Rebecca Lowe gave us a special edition of “The Lowe Down,” fielding guest questions live from Fan Fest at the Clevelander Hotel in Miami Beach.
There were loads of guests, including Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. He told the 2 Robbies about his love for the game and “bromances” with Paul Pogba and Neymar.
And USWNT legend Jill Ellis spent some time with Rebecca.
It turned out to be a good day for a marriage proposal.
And we announced the site of the next Fan Fest.
This Spring, meet us in Philadelphia for another wild weekend of Premier League passion.
To our friends in the City of Brotherly Love:
As for the elf…
