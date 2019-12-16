Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion meet in a M23 Derby with top half table hope implications on Monday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The M23 Derby has been an even one, with Palace winning 40 and Brighton claiming 36 to go with 25 draws.

Brighton took both matches last season, the second via a stunner from Anthony Knockaert.

Palace would improve its Top Seven stock with a win, joining Manchester United and Sheffield United on 25 points.

The Eagles are unbeaten in three since losing to Chelsea and Liverpool.

As for Brighton, the Seagulls can go ninth with a win. They drew Wolves after beating Arsenal.

Palace is 1W-1D-3L in the derby since Brighton returned to the Premier League, one of those losses in the FA Cup.

LINEUPS

Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion

🔢 Here’s how Albion take to the field for tonight’s game with @CPFC. 📲 Matchday Live is presented by @SnickersUKCom.#BHAFC ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/yxJsZeR20m — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) December 16, 2019

