More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Report: Chelsea has $200 million transfer budget for January

By Daniel KarellDec 16, 2019, 9:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea won’t have to worry about financial constraints this January as it looks to improve its squad.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea will have as much as $200 million to spend, after the team saved on not spending last summer during its 2019 summer transfer ban. The report states Chelsea has its sights on a number of players, including Borussia Dortmund’s Jaden Sancho and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, though it’s doubtful that both teams, also competing in the UEFA Champions League, will let them leave in January.

[READ: Chelsea has transfer ban reduced]

However, the report states that Chelsea believes Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze could be available to sign. Bailey has four goals and three assists with Leverkusen this year, and Chukwueze has six goals and two assists for Villarreal, all in multiple competitions.

Both players are wingers, which would put pressure on Christian Pulisic, along with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Pedro, and Willian. Ultimately, Chelsea’s attack needs to do better at breaking down defenses, something that manager Frank Lampard has lamented, with the team having lost four of its last five matches.

Interestingly, about Pedro, the report states he could be off to MLS this offseason, though the rumor is so vague that it remains to be seen.

Video: Lazio score twice in stoppage-time to win

By Daniel KarellDec 16, 2019, 8:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

Lazio fans learned the meaning of “it ain’t over ’till it’s over” on Monday.

Facing a second-straight defeat in all competitions, and a tough loss a week ahead of a trip to Juventus, Lazio came back from one goal down with two stoppage-time strikes to beat Cagliari, 2-1, in Serie A action.

[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Luis Alberto blasted a strike into the turf off a scramble in the box to tie the game at 1-1 in the 93rd minute, and then Felipe Caicedo headed home off a terrific cross from Jony to give Lazio the improbable win. Lazio pushed everything forward and it was too much for Cagliari to take in the end.

With the win, Lazio move into third place, four points ahead of arch rival Roma and just three points behind league-leaders Inter and Juventus.

MLS: Valeri re-signs with Timbers, and more

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 16, 2019, 8:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Portland Timbers are bringing back their fan-favorite former MVP winner on a new, long-term contract.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

The Timbers announced on Monday that it had agreed to a multi-year contract, using target allocation money (TAM) with Diego Valeri. The news ends a months-long saga that had fans fearing Valeri could leave as a free agent this winter. Valeri was reportedly still seeking Designated Player level money, so it took some financial maneuvering with TAM to make this deal work.

Valeri has seen his goal numbers drop significantly the last couple of seasons since his 21 goals in 2017, but he did have 16 assists last year. However, at age 33, you wonder how much more he has left in the tank.

Either way, it’s a huge boost to the Timbers that Valeri is back. He’s a fixture in Portland, he makes this team better, and now the Timbers can focus on adding more attacking pieces to their squad. There’s two Designated Player slots open and the Timbers are usually open to spending big on a signing. Now, the attention turns to a new Designated Player coming this month or in January.

Here’s some more news across MLS:

Report: Brazilian club Gremio interested in Martinez

It’s safe to say that Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez’s first season in MLS didn’t exactly go to plan.

Now, if the reports are true, he could find his way back to South America, albeit not to his former club River Plate. According to TYC Sports, Brazilian club Gremio are interested in adding Martinez for their 2020 season. Gremio finished in fourth place in Brazil’s Serie A Championship this past season, earning them entry into the 2020 Copa Libertadores as well.

Should Martinez want to head back to South America, he could do worse than joining one of Brazil’s giant clubs and getting the chance to play in the Copa Libertadores.

Should Martinez stay, he could take advantage from a full preseason with Atlanta United and potentially a better relationship with coach Frank De Boer. The two clashed at times last year.

What Bordeaux sale means for Newcastle

By Daniel KarellDec 16, 2019, 6:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

An American owner linked with a takeover at Newcastle United now suddenly has time, and plenty of cash available.

Bordeaux announced that majority owner King Street Capital Management had bought out the stake of American Joe DaGrosa and his group, General American Capital Partners.  DaGrosa had been the president of Bordeaux since helping purchase the club in 2018 through October 2019, but after weeks of rumors for a potential Newcastle purchase, DaGrosa has been bought out. Frederic Longuepee, who was elected club president in October, was named President and CEO by King Street Capital Management on Monday.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

According to reports in France, there were tensions between King Street and DaGrosa on how much the club would spend to improve the squad, which is currently skewed very young and as such, is in seventh place in Ligue 1, outside the European places.

On the plus side, now there should be plenty of time, and rumors, of conversations between DaGrosa and Peter Kenyon, who is reportedly leading negotiations between Newcastle owner Mike Ashley and potential buyers.

Of course, Newcastle has been reportedly on the verge of gaining new ownership around this time in each of the last few years, only for the deals to fall through at the last minute. It’s safe to say that this is one to watch, but it’s no guarantee.

Should DaGrosa purchase Newcastle, he’d be the latest American to get into English soccer ownership. Americans currently have majority ownership of Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Zaha saves Crystal Palace in draw with Brighton and Hove

By Daniel KarellDec 16, 2019, 4:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

Brighton and Hove Albion looked interesting it’s way to a confidence-boosting three points on the road against long-time rivals Crystal Palace.

But the Seagulls forgot about Wilfried Zaha.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The Crystal Palace star winger saved a point for the Eagles with a brilliant second half goal, as Crystal Palace drew 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion, Monday afternoon at Selhurst Park.

Zaha dribbled into the box, then cut into his left foot before unleashing a blast that Brighton goalkeeper Matthew Ryan had no chance of stopping.

With the draw, both teams move one point away from the drop zone, with Crystal Palace moving above Arsenal into ninth place in the table.

3 things we learned

1. Zaha the hero: Crystal Palace had one of its worst afternoons this season, but Roy Hodgkin always has an ace up his sleeve. When the team needed him, Zaha came home with a moment of brilliance to score and save a point for the Eagles.

2. Maupay off the mark again: Brighton and Hove at times look to have one of the best attacks outside the top six in the Premier League, and Maupay is a huge reason why. The Frenchman scored for the third-straight-game on Monday and he is showing no signs of slowing down. If only the rest of the attack could deliver some finishes.

3. Both clubs miss out on extending distance from drop zone: Crystal Palace was already in the top ten of the Premier League at kickoff, and with a win, Brighton would have joined the Eagles. But with a draw, both teams gain just one point over Southampton at 15 points. Brighton sits just five points up while Crystal Palace is now eight points ahead of Southampton. All it takes is a string of bad defeats in the next 30 days and both teams can be in trouble.

Despite playing at Selhurst Park, it was all Brighton early on. The Seagulls would finish with 65 percent possession, and that number was even higher until around the 70th minute, just after Max Meyer came off the bench for the Eagles.

In the 100th rivalry match between these two teams connected by the M23 in South England, tackles were flying in early, but it was Brighton which had the better of the chances. After VAR denied a possible penalty shout in the 20th minute when Marvin Montoya appeared to have been tripped in the box while shooting, Lewis Dunk sent a powerful header straight at Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita in goal.

In the 29th minute, Yves Bissouma found space and time outside the box and unleashed a blast that Guaita had to dive sharply for at the low-left post to keep the ball out.

A few minutes later, Davy Propper had a strike on goal, but Guaita was equal to it. Brighton’s constant attacks and ball movements kept Crystal Palace on its heels, and into the second half, it appeared the same story was playing out in front of us.

In the 57th minute, Brighton finally found the breakthrough. Leandro Toussard’s cross from the right was flicked on in the box by Pascal Gross. It fell to the feet of Maupay, who took a touch and powered a strike in for a well-deserved goal.

Brighton continued pushing for a second goal, but suddenly around the 70th minute, Crystal Palace woke up. Christian Benteke spun away from his defender to fire a shot on goal, before Zaha’s brilliant effort in the 76th minute tied the match at 1-1.

This story will be updated.