Report: Deal agreed in principal between Everton, Ancelotti

By Daniel KarellDec 16, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
Everton may have hit the jackpot in the coaching carousel as it looks for a replacement for Marco Silva.

According to our partners Sky Sports in the UK, Everton has reached an agreement in principal to hire Carlo Ancelotti as it’s new manager. The latest developments come after reports that Ancelotti met with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri in London, with the two sides hammering out a deal through the night.

Should Everton hire Ancelotti, it would be the highest-profile coach the club has had since Howard Kendall, who led the Toffies to two Football League titles in the 1980s.

If true, this would represent a massive coup for Everton, but also ratchet up the pressure on the club. Despite spending tens of millions of dollars in the transfer market over the past few seasons to improve the squad, Everton has continued to underperform against expectations.

With Ancelotti, it will be his first test not coaching a giant club since his first coaching job in 1995 with Serie B Reggiana. Since then, Ancelotti coached Parma, Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and of course, Chelsea.

He was fired by Napoli last week in the midst of an up-and-down season that has seen players have a mutiny against upper management, with Ancelotti helpless to stop it.

Ultimately, the fact that Ancelotti picked Everton says a lot about the state of the Big 6 right now, with Arsenal’s job open and Manchester United’s potentially open, should the club’s form overall not improve.

Ancelotti has the chance to get a player like Gylfi Sigurdsson back to his best, and to also see more from players like Richarlison, Yerry Mina, Moise Kean, and Alex Iwobi. But at the same time, it raises expectations for the club. After this season, should Everton finish outside of the fluid top seven, and at least qualify for Europe, it could be considered a disappointment to many fans, considering Ancelotti’s background.

Zaha saves Crystal Palace in draw with Brighton and Hove

By Daniel KarellDec 16, 2019, 4:49 PM EST
Brighton and Hove Albion looked interesting it’s way to a confidence-boosting three points on the road against long-time rivals Crystal Palace.

But the Seagulls forgot about Wilfried Zaha.

The Crystal Palace star winger saved a point for the Eagles with a brilliant second half goal, as Crystal Palace drew 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion, Monday afternoon at Selhurst Park.

Zaha dribbled into the box, then cut into his left foot before unleashing a blast that Brighton goalkeeper Matthew Ryan had no chance of stopping.

With the draw, both teams move one point away from the drop zone, with Crystal Palace moving above Arsenal into ninth place in the table.

3 things we learned

1. Zaha the hero: Crystal Palace had one of its worst afternoons this season, but Roy Hodgkin always has an ace up his sleeve. When the team needed him, Zaha came home with a moment of brilliance to score and save a point for the Eagles.

2. Maupay off the mark again: Brighton and Hove at times look to have one of the best attacks outside the top six in the Premier League, and Maupay is a huge reason why. The Frenchman scored for the third-straight-game on Monday and he is showing no signs of slowing down. If only the rest of the attack could deliver some finishes.

3. Both clubs miss out on extending distance from drop zone: Crystal Palace was already in the top ten of the Premier League at kickoff, and with a win, Brighton would have joined the Eagles. But with a draw, both teams gain just one point over Southampton at 15 points. Brighton sits just five points up while Crystal Palace is now eight points ahead of Southampton. All it takes is a string of bad defeats in the next 30 days and both teams can be in trouble.

Club World Cup semifinal preview: Liverpool aims for 1st world title

By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2019, 2:15 PM EST
Liverpool’s quest to become the second Premier League club to win the Club World Cup begins Wednesday in Qatar against Liga MX side Monterrey.

The Reds hope to join 2008 winners Manchester United as the lone English winners of the 19-year-old tournament. Liverpool (2005) and Chelsea (2012) have also lost CWC finals.

The tournament crown has belonged in European hands since Corinthians surprised Chelsea in 2012.

The Reds are nearly -1000 favorites to beat Monterrey and the world will expect a tournament crown for the Premier League side, to be sure.

They’ve added Sepp van den Berg, Ki-Jana Hoever, and Harvey Elliott to the team following injuries to Dejan Lovren and Rhian Brewster.

Liverpool play Monterrey at 12:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, 24 hours after fellow favorites Flamengo meet up with Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Here’s a quick roundup of the other three competitors.

Monterrey

The most immediate threat to Jurgen Klopp‘s goals comes in the form of CONCACAF Champions League-winning Rayados. Leonel Vangioni scored a marvelous goal to lead the Liga MX side past Al-Sadd in the quarterfinal. Former Spurs flop Vincent Janssen is in the club, as are familiar faces Miguel Layun (Watford) and Rogelio Funes Mori (River Plate).

Al-Hilal

The Saudi club got here by beating Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the Asian Champions League, with Sebastian Giovinco and Bafetimbi Gomis leading the way. Gomis scored the lone goal of a quarterfinal defeat of Esperance Tunis, set up by ex-Watford man Andre Carrillo.

Flamengo

The Rio-based South American champions are led by Gabriel Barbosa, who is on loan from Inter Milan and scoring at will. Longtime Schalke and Bayern Munich man Rafinha is on the squad, as is former Chelsea man Filipe Luis. Diego Alves (Valencia) is the man between the posts.

Watch Live: Crystal Palace v. Brighton and Hove Albion

Crystal Palace Brighton M23 Derby
By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2019, 1:54 PM EST
Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion meet in a M23 Derby with top half table hope implications on Monday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The M23 Derby has been an even one, with Palace winning 40 and Brighton claiming 36 to go with 25 draws.

Brighton took both matches last season, the second via a stunner from Anthony Knockaert.

Palace would improve its Top Seven stock with a win, joining Manchester United and Sheffield United on 25 points.

The Eagles are unbeaten in three since losing to Chelsea and Liverpool.

As for Brighton, the Seagulls can go ninth with a win. They drew Wolves after beating Arsenal.

Palace is 1W-1D-3L in the derby since Brighton returned to the Premier League, one of those losses in the FA Cup.

LINEUPS

Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion

USMNT’s Dest, UNC’s Pinto, para athlete Mayhugh round out U.S. award winners

Sergino Dest Ajax USMNT
By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2019, 12:27 PM EST
U.S. Soccer announced its top honors for young male, young female, and player with a disability characters on Monday.

Ajax back Sergino Dest, University of North Carolina midfielder Brianna Pinto, and U.S. Para 7-a-Side teamer Nick Mayhugh earned the honors.

Christian Pulisic and Julie Ertz previously claimed the federation’s senior honors.

Dest, 19, committed his future to the USMNT this year after earning three caps with Gregg Berhalter’s senior team. He also went 90 minutes in four matches at the U-20 World Cup as the States ran into the quarterfinals.

Dest is injured right now but a regular at Ajax, where he’s played in 22 matches and scored five assists. He follows Alex Mendez, Josh Sargent, and Christian Pulisic in winning the Young Male Player of the Year.

Pinto is a sophomore midfielder at UNC, who went 24-1-2 this season while losing to Stanford in penalty kicks at the College Cup Final. She scored 11 goals with six assists and has twice been called up to the USWNT. Past winners include Tobin Heath and Heather O’Reilly.

Mayhugh scored 19 goals in 11 games at the IFPCF World Cup and the 2019 Para Pan American Games, according to U.S. Soccer. He is just the eighth player to win the Athlete of the Year With A Disability honor.