U.S. Soccer announced its top honors for young male, young female, and player with a disability characters on Monday.

Ajax back Sergino Dest, University of North Carolina midfielder Brianna Pinto, and U.S. Para 7-a-Side teamer Nick Mayhugh earned the honors.

Christian Pulisic and Julie Ertz previously claimed the federation’s senior honors.

Dest, 19, committed his future to the USMNT this year after earning three caps with Gregg Berhalter’s senior team. He also went 90 minutes in four matches at the U-20 World Cup as the States ran into the quarterfinals.

Dest is injured right now but a regular at Ajax, where he’s played in 22 matches and scored five assists. He follows Alex Mendez, Josh Sargent, and Christian Pulisic in winning the Young Male Player of the Year.

Pinto is a sophomore midfielder at UNC, who went 24-1-2 this season while losing to Stanford in penalty kicks at the College Cup Final. She scored 11 goals with six assists and has twice been called up to the USWNT. Past winners include Tobin Heath and Heather O’Reilly.

Mayhugh scored 19 goals in 11 games at the IFPCF World Cup and the 2019 Para Pan American Games, according to U.S. Soccer. He is just the eighth player to win the Athlete of the Year With A Disability honor.

