Vancouver Whitecaps got their man.

The MLS outfit announced that acquisition of Lucas Cavallini on Monday, adding one of Liga MX’s regular producers to the British Columbian attack.

Cavallini, 26, is one of the Canadian national team’s biggest threats, combining with Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David in its most promising unit in years. He has 11 goals in 17 caps for Canada, including the second marker of a 2-0 defeat of the USMNT earlier this year.

He was a double-digit scorer in his last two full seasons in Mexico and has 30 goals in parts of three seasons with Puebla.

It took an undisclosed club record transfer fee for the Caps to land their new No. 9, with multiple outlets saying that fee is $6 million.

Vancouver missed the playoffs last season, but has some promising players including South Korean international Hwang In-boem.

Here is the man of the hour, via WhitecapsFC.com:

“I am happy to be here, happy for this opportunity, happy this club pushed for me, and it feels great.” added Cavallini. “I am thankful to a lot people here in Vancouver, from the ownership, to Axel Schuster and coach Marc Dos Santos. The team has brought me here for a reason and I have to do what I love to do, which is score goals and give the fans a lot to cheer about.”

