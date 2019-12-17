More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images

El Clasico: Deadlocked Barca, Real aim to seize control of La Liga

By Nicholas MendolaDec 17, 2019, 3:49 PM EST
A wonderful Wednesday of football will see El Clasico served up to a public that’s been waiting a few extra weeks for the celebrated meeting of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set for a 2 p.m. ET Wednesday El Clasico at the Camp Nou in Catalonia, where the jailing of nine Catalan separatists caused an initial postponement.

Both teams on a league-high 35 points and Barca ahead on goal differential.

Real failed to seize a measure of control in the race for first place when it drew Valencia on Sunday, a day after Barca did the same against Real Sociedad.

Don’t blame Lionel Messi for Barca’s slip-up. He remains the highest-rated player in the world at age 32, with 12 goals and six assists in 901 league minutes.

Frenkie de Jong had admired Messi from afar, but having him as a teammate elevates that respect.

“Everyone knows how important Messi is to us,” De Jong said. “It’s no longer surprising if he scores three goals in a match. He’s so much better than the rest. Any team that faces Messi is always more nervous, I would be too.”

Even with Real Madrid’s defending as good as it’s been in ages, manager Zinedine Zidane admits that the Argentine remains the biggest X-factor in El Clasico.

“We know what we’re facing, we know they have Messi, but we also have our weapons,” Zidane said. “We want to play a good match against Barcelona, who also hope to do the same.”

Zidane’s counterpart Ernesto Valverde knows he has some players making their El Clasico debut. While Antoine Griezmann is used to mixing it up in derbies versus Real from his time at Atleti, De Jong will experience it for the first time.

“It’s a game that is has something different about it and it is played at a different pace,” Valverde said. “They will experience it first hand. You can tell it is a Clásico from the players’ tunnel before you come out.”

Barca is unbeaten in its last six Clasicos.

Serie A criticized for use of monkeys in anti-racism art

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Serie A launched a new anti-racism campaign on Tuesday, but it only served to further criticism of the league’s inability to combat a self-admitted systemic racism issue throughout the Italian leagues.

The league’s new campaign was earmarked by “No To Racism” posters that depicted three monkeys with painted faces in an effort to show, as artist Simone Fugazzotto said, “we are all monkeys.” Instead, the artwork, which was promoted by the league and will be hung at the Serie A headquarters in Milan, has drawn heavy criticism from anti-racism groups.

“Kick It Out,” the anti-racism campaign supported by UEFA and the English FA, called the artwork “completely inappropriate” and said it “undermines any positive intent and will be counter-productive.”

The anti-racism network FARE (Football Against Racism in Europe) went a step further, blasting the artwork as “a sick joke.”

“These creations are an outrage,” FARE said in a statement. “They will be counter-productive and continue the dehumanization of people of African heritage. It is time for the progressive clubs in the league to make their voice heard.”

Racism in Italy has become a huge talking point over the past few years, with many black players like Mario Balotelli, Romelu Lukaku, Kalidou Koulibaly, and others subjected to abuse on multiple occasions. Serie A clubs themselves admitted three weeks ago in an open letter that the league has a “serious problem” about which they could “no longer stay silent.”

Poster artist Fugazzotto attempted to defend his work as a product of his experiences of racism in Italian football, saying, “I decided to portray monkeys to talk about racism because they are the metaphor for human beings. Last year I was at the stadium to see Inter versus Napoli and I felt humiliated, everyone was shouting ‘monkey’ at Koulibaly, a player I respect. I’ve always been painting monkeys for five to six years, so I thought I’d make this work to teach that we’re all apes, I made the western monkey with blue and white eyes, the Asian monkey with almond-shaped eyes and the black monkey positioned in the centre, where everything comes from. The monkey becomes the spark to teach everyone that there is no difference, there is no man or monkey, we are all alike. If anything we are all monkeys.”

AS Roma, one of the more outspoken clubs regarding social issues in Italy, posted a message on the club’s official Twitter account that condemned the images, saying, “ was very surprised to see what appears to be an anti-racist campaign from Serie A featuring painted monkeys on social media today. We understand the league wants to tackle racism but we don’t believe this is the right way to do it.”

FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool youngsters play Aston Villa in Carabao Cup

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2019, 2:36 PM EST
Liverpool’s senior squad is on the road at the Club World Cup, so they have a squad of youth players set to take on Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp spoke at length over the past few months about how the scheduling bulge through this month has left the squad pulled in two directions, and it has indeed forced them to split into two groups. With Klopp and the senior players in Qatar, with their Club World Cup semifinal against Monterrey set for tomorrow, there was no choice but to leave the youth team to play in the domestic Cup competition.

Harvey Elliott is the most prominent name in the Reds’ squad, while U-23 boss Neil Critchley takes charge of the side. Recent PEC Zwolle arrival Sepp van den Berg starts at center-back alongside Morgan Boyes, while 22-year-old midfielder Pedro Chirivella captains the side.

On the other side, Aston Villa must navigate the potential banana peel, with elimination at the hands of the Reds’ young, inexperienced squad a potentially embarrassing possibility. Manager Dean Smith has made a significant amount of changes to his main squad, with Jack Grealish left on the bench alongside striker Wesley and midfield engine John McGinn. Defender James Chester, making his first appearance for the club this season, earns the captain’s armband, while striker Jonathan Kodija grabs his first start of the campaign.

Club World Cup: Flamengo into final, 10-man Al Sadd pummeled

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2019, 2:24 PM EST
It seems the Brazilian side was somewhat surprised by the level of competition they faced, but Flamengo mounted a comeback to earn a place in the Club World Cup final with a 3-1 win over Saudi side Al Hilal in Qatar.

Flamengo appeared caught off guard in the early going, conceding a number of good chances at the back. Former Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis missed an absolute sitter 15 minutes in, but his side would take the lead just a few minutes later as Sebastian Giovinco sprung Mohammed Al-Burayk down the right, and instead of taking the obvious cross to Gomis he cut back to Salem Al Dawsari who buried a deflected effort.

Flamengo looked stunned after falling behind early, but began to pour on the pressure. A spectacular challenge from Al-Buyayk was necessary to keep the Brazilians out on the half-hour mark, and while Al Hilal they made it to halftime with a deserving lead, they coughed it up moments after the restart. Bruno Henrique was sprung down the right edge of the penalty area and his cutback was on hand for Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

With the game level, Flamengo looked far more confident, and they finally drew level 12 minutes from full-time as Bruno Henrique delivered a bullet header from Rafinha’s cross. The cherry on top was an own goal by Ali Albulayhi who slid in to block a Bruno Henrique cross, and Peruvian forward Andre Carrillo was harshly sent off in the final five minutes for a tackle over the ball, leaving Al Hilal with 10 men.

In the early match of the day, host club Al Sadd was blasted by Tunisian side Esperance Sportive de Tunis 6-2 after falling a man down just 24 minutes in. Hassan Abdelkarim was the guilty party, using his arm to stop a shot on the goal line. With the hosts already down 2-0 at the time, the floodgates opened at the back.

Anice Badri completed his brace with the ensuing penalty that arose from the handball incident, and Hamdou Elhouni would secure a hat-trick before the day was done. The Qataris were impressively still a threat in front of net despite the man disadvantage, able to put six of their eight shots on target and score twice after the red card, but it ultimately wouldn’t be enough as Esperance claimed fifth place in the competition with the victory.

Schalke goalkeeper Nubel suspended four games for brutal red card challenge

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2019, 11:43 AM EST
Schalke will already be without midfielder Weston McKennie for some time after the American dislocated his shoulder in this weekend’s 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, and now their starting goalkeeper will be sidelined for a while as well.

Alexander Nubel earned himself a four-game suspension from the Bundesliga disciplinary committee for his absolutely brutal challenge on Frankfurt midfielder Mijat Gacinovic in the 67th minute of the eventual victory. The 23-year-old goalkeeper picked up a straight red card after bulldozing Gacinovic at full-tilt well out of his penalty area while challenging a long-ball over the top, with replay showing his left studs came high up into Gacinovic’s chest kung-fu style.

The standard suspension for violent conduct is three games, but the Bundesliga brass tacked on one more for the extra violent nature of the challenge.

Gacinovic came away from the challenge with some absolutely wild marks on his chest from Nubel’s boot.

Nubel has started and played in every Schalke league match this season, captaining the side throughout. He has been with the club since 2015 when he joined from Paderborn’s youth squad. In his absence, Schalke will look to 21-year-old Markus Schubert, a Dynamo Dresden youth product who joined Schalke this summer and has been the backup since missing the first match of the year with an injury. The club also has 34-year-old journeyman Michael Langer on the squad.

McKennie is out for “a while” after dislocating his shoulder in an awkward fall from an aerial challenge with Bas Dost. It has not yet been determined if he needs surgery for the injury, but McKennie has been a regular starter in the Schalke midfield all season, and his loss is a big one for the club as they challenge for a Champions League place, currently sitting fourth in the Bundesliga table.