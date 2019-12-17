Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A thrilling Tuesday draw between title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig opened the door for the Bundesliga’s chasing pack.

Elsewhere, Augsburg and Hoffenheim firmed up their top half credentials while Mainz gained some breathing room from the drop zone by sending Werder Bremen closer to it.

Borussia Dortmund 3-3 RB Leipzig

Two sides who scored blowout wins this weekend brought the goals to midweek.

The Julians were at it again, Weigl scoring from a Raphael Guerreiro assist in the 23rd minute and Brandt from a Jadon Sancho set-up 11 minutes later.

But the league leaders didn’t wilt despite their two-goal deficit at the Westfalenstadion.

Timo Werner — who else? — scored in the 47th and 53rd minutes to reset the points.

Sancho put BVB ahead again two minutes later, but Roma loanee Patrik Schick scored for the second time in three matches to split the spoils.

Every-big-team target Sancho has scored in seven-straight matches, and has 12 goals and 12 assists on the season.

This. Game. 😅 Jadon Sancho scores in his 7th straight game to restore the lead for Dortmund. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VLWmq2v3I4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 17, 2019

Werder Bremen 0-5 Mainz

Robin Quaison scored three goals, two during a nine-minute blitz that saw the visitors take a 3-0 lead after just 19 minutes.

Augsburg 3-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Philipp Max scored twice and added an assist as USMNT goalkeeper Zach Steffen was again under fire, making four saves in a loss for the relegation-threatened club.

Fellow American player Alfredo Morales went 90 minutes as was his normal tackle-ready self despite passing at a poor 60 percent.

Union Berlin 0-2 Hoffenheim

Ilhas Bebou and substitute Christoph Baumgartner score

Wednesday fixtures

Bayer Leverkusen v. Hertha Berlin — 12:30 p.m. ET

Borussia Monchengladbach v. Paderborn — 2:30 p.m. ET

Eintracht Frankfurt v. Koln — 2:30 p.m. ET

Freiburg v. Bayern Munich — 2:30 p.m. ET

Wolfsburg v. Schalke — 2:30 p.m. ET



