Club World Cup: Flamengo into final, 10-man Al Sadd pummeled

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2019, 2:24 PM EST
It seems the Brazilian side was somewhat surprised by the level of competition they faced, but Flamengo mounted a comeback to earn a place in the Club World Cup final with a 3-1 win over Saudi side Al Hilal in Qatar.

Flamengo appeared caught off guard in the early going, conceding a number of good chances at the back. Former Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis missed an absolute sitter 15 minutes in, but his side would take the lead just a few minutes later as Sebastian Giovinco sprung Mohammed Al-Burayk down the right, and instead of taking the obvious cross to Gomis he cut back to Salem Al Dawsari who buried a deflected effort.

Flamengo looked stunned after falling behind early, but began to pour on the pressure. A spectacular challenge from Al-Buyayk was necessary to keep the Brazilians out on the half-hour mark, and while Al Hilal they made it to halftime with a deserving lead, they coughed it up moments after the restart. Bruno Henrique was sprung down the right edge of the penalty area and his cutback was on hand for Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

With the game level, Flamengo looked far more confident, and they finally drew level 12 minutes from full-time as Bruno Henrique delivered a bullet header from Rafinha’s cross. The cherry on top was an own goal by Ali Albulayhi who slid in to block a Bruno Henrique cross, and Peruvian forward Andre Carrillo was harshly sent off in the final five minutes for a tackle over the ball, leaving Al Hilal with 10 men.

In the early match of the day, host club Al Sadd was blasted by Tunisian side Esperance Sportive de Tunis 6-2 after falling a man down just 24 minutes in. Hassan Abdelkarim was the guilty party, using his arm to stop a shot on the goal line. With the hosts already down 2-0 at the time, the floodgates opened at the back.

Anice Badri completed his brace with the ensuing penalty that arose from the handball incident, and Hamdou Elhouni would secure a hat-trick before the day was done. The Qataris were impressively still a threat in front of net despite the man disadvantage, able to put six of their eight shots on target and score twice after the red card, but it ultimately wouldn’t be enough as Esperance claimed fifth place in the competition with the victory.

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2019, 2:36 PM EST
Liverpool’s senior squad is on the road at the Club World Cup, so they have a squad of youth players set to take on Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp spoke at length over the past few months about how the scheduling bulge through this month has left the squad pulled in two directions, and it has indeed forced them to split into two groups. With Klopp and the senior players in Qatar, with their Club World Cup semifinal against Monterrey set for tomorrow, there was no choice but to leave the youth team to play in the domestic Cup competition.

Harvey Elliott is the most prominent name in the Reds’ squad, while U-23 boss Neil Critchley takes charge of the side. Recent PEC Zwolle arrival Sepp van den Berg starts at center-back alongside Morgan Boyes, while 22-year-old midfielder Pedro Chirivella captains the side.

On the other side, Aston Villa must navigate the potential banana peel, with elimination at the hands of the Reds’ young, inexperienced squad a potentially embarrassing possibility. Manager Dean Smith has made a significant amount of changes to his main squad, with Jack Grealish left on the bench alongside striker Wesley and midfield engine John McGinn. Defender James Chester, making his first appearance for the club this season, earns the captain’s armband, while striker Jonathan Kodija grabs his first start of the campaign.

Schalke goalkeeper Nubel suspended four games for brutal red card challenge

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2019, 11:43 AM EST
Schalke will already be without midfielder Weston McKennie for some time after the American dislocated his shoulder in this weekend’s 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, and now their starting goalkeeper will be sidelined for a while as well.

Alexander Nubel earned himself a four-game suspension from the Bundesliga disciplinary committee for his absolutely brutal challenge on Frankfurt midfielder Mijat Gacinovic in the 67th minute of the eventual victory. The 23-year-old goalkeeper picked up a straight red card after bulldozing Gacinovic at full-tilt well out of his penalty area while challenging a long-ball over the top, with replay showing his left studs came high up into Gacinovic’s chest kung-fu style.

The standard suspension for violent conduct is three games, but the Bundesliga brass tacked on one more for the extra violent nature of the challenge.

Gacinovic came away from the challenge with some absolutely wild marks on his chest from Nubel’s boot.

Nubel has started and played in every Schalke league match this season, captaining the side throughout. He has been with the club since 2015 when he joined from Paderborn’s youth squad. In his absence, Schalke will look to 21-year-old Markus Schubert, a Dynamo Dresden youth product who joined Schalke this summer and has been the backup since missing the first match of the year with an injury. The club also has 34-year-old journeyman Michael Langer on the squad.

McKennie is out for “a while” after dislocating his shoulder in an awkward fall from an aerial challenge with Bas Dost. It has not yet been determined if he needs surgery for the injury, but McKennie has been a regular starter in the Schalke midfield all season, and his loss is a big one for the club as they challenge for a Champions League place, currently sitting fourth in the Bundesliga table.

Charlotte officially announced as MLS expansion franchise

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2019, 10:58 AM EST
In an announcement ceremony from the Mint Museum in uptown Charlotte, Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber officially welcomed Charlotte as the 30th MLS franchise.

Garber announced that the club is targeting a 2021 start date and made special note of crediting owner Dave Tepper several times for his heavy involvement in the club’s inception.

“We are thrilled to welcome Charlotte as Major League Soccer’s 30th club,” Commissioner Don Garber said in a league statement released alongside the live announcement. “During the last two decades, Charlotte has experienced enormous energy and growth, which matches soccer’s explosive rise in popularity in the United States. We are pleased to add David Tepper to our ownership group and look forward to working with him and his entire organization to launch Major League Soccer in the Carolinas in 2021.”

Tepper, owner of the Carolina Panthers, was also on hand for the announcement.

“The awarding of an expansion team for Charlotte by Major League Soccer is a proud moment and significant for Charlotte and everyone in our community,” Tepper said. “I’ve made clear for a long time that I have two goals as a team owner: sustained winning on the field and making a difference in the community. These will be our goals with Charlotte’s MLS team, and the work begins today.”

Already the owner of an NFL franchise that has a long history of rivalry with Atlanta, Tepper was eager to stoke the fires with Atlanta United at the announcement ceremony. “WE are the hot city,” Tepper yelled to the crowd, referencing Atlanta’s “Hotlanta” nickname. “Screw that other city!!!”

Tepper reportedly agreed to a record expansion fee of approximately $325 million to join the league, and will do so alongside fellow expansion franchise Austin FC. The league currently has 26 active franchises, including newcomers Inter Miami and Nashville FC who will debut in the upcoming 2020 season. After Charlotte and Austin are expected to debut in 2021, Sacramento Republic FC and an unnamed St. Louis franchise will take the field in 2022 to complete the current expansion landscape.

Naming will reportedly take place in the spring, although a few potential selections have already been submitted to the U.S. copyright office.

A few weeks ago, when asked about further expansion, Garber said he is “not ruling that out,” but at the announcement ceremony today claimed “this will likely be our last announcement.”

Solskjaer admits Greenwood making it “hard to leave him out”

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2019, 8:55 AM EST
Mason Greenwood hasn’t just broken into the first team at Manchester United. The 18-year-old playing so well, his manager is even finding it hard to rest him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Greenwood’s form is “making it hard for me to leave him out” as the Manchester United boss prepares for a midweek Cup battle with League Two minnows Colchester United.

Greenwood came off the bench to score the equalizer against Everton this past weekend in the 1-1 draw, and as Solskjaer decides what changes to make for the midweek Cup match ahead of the busy festive fixture period of Premier League play, he must make the call on what role Greenwood will play. If there are more Premier League minutes in his future, a rest for this match would be on the cards, but Solskjaer says even that is difficult to pull the trigger on with Greenwood is such good form.

“He’s making it hard for me to leave him out,” the United boss said, dipping into his usual bag of tricks to recall a time when he played for the Red Devils. “I remember when I came to the club and I kept scoring a few goals and even though I felt I could have performed better, the manager’s comments were ‘it’s hard to keep players who score out of the team.’ “It’s very, very difficult now to put a team out there without having Mason in my mind.”

Greenwood has 13 Premier League appearances this season, but 12 of those have been off the bench. He did not find the back of the net in his lone start, the 2-1 win over Tottenham, but performed well in hold-up play as he allowed Marcus Rashford to do the damage off his shoulder down the left. When given a starting role outside of league play, Greenwood has grasped the chance, scoring four goals in five Europa League starts and bagging two goals in two domestic Cup appearances.

It’s likely that Greenwood will play a major role this week against Colchester, as Solskjaer says he’s taking the Carabao Cup quarterfinal seriously. One major reason was the youth of the squad, knowing performing well in any competition has its benefits given the squad makeup.

“Any young team will benefit from winning a trophy,” Solskjaer said. “The prize now is to get to a semi-final and then you’re not too far away, so the motivation and the attitude will be right on Wednesday definitely.”