Guardiola understands Arteta interest in Arsenal

Pep Guardiola is pretty straight-forward when it comes to Mikel Arteta’s possible move to Arsenal.

The Manchester City manager loves his assistant and would be thrilled for him to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

At the same time, Guardiola doesn’t understand why anyone would choose an assistant’s role when a good managerial job is on the table. From The Manchester Evening News:

“We were so smart to pick him up and other clubs want him. He’s an incredible person. A good manager, good work ethic. That’s why he’s with us. He’s talking with Arsenal so I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Clubs the size of Manchester City will always be prime for talent scouting, even internally as we saw with Domenec Torrent’s hiring at New York City FC. Reports have said Torrent could return to City as Guardiola’s No. 2 if Arteta skips town.

As Guardiola puts it, City is “always live.”

“He was incredibly honest and transparent with me,” Guardiola said. “The club is always live. People today and then maybe tomorrow not here. Now he is part of our group and staff and stays here. When we have any new news I will know it and you will know it. He trained today and that’s all. It’s happened, last season Lee Nobes went to Liverpool.”

