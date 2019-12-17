More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

PL Club Power Rankings: Week 17

By Nicholas MendolaDec 17, 2019, 10:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

Some housekeeping ahead of this week’s club power rankings.

1) We’ve made a universal “up next” instead of labeling the next match, because the festive fixture season is nuts. We may squeeze in some CPRs before the end of the fortnight. Here’s the full list.

2) Never let ’em see you perturbed, they say, but let’s address a scratchy run of comments that come every time we roll out our latest litmus test of Premier League clubs.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

We call them power rankings, and it’s become the norm for someone to load up their snark cannon and fire off a “Just look at the table!” or something along those lines.

To you, we say two things:

  1. The fixture list is not even close to balanced until at least Week 19
  2. A fifth place team on a four-match losing streak might not rate as highly as rising 10th place team who just beat them.
  3. Why do you hate fun, Mr. and Mrs. Serious Jones of Dullorado?

Green: New season-high ranking
Red: New season-low

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings archive ]

20. Watford — They’re taking shots, but the Hornets aren’t getting them on goal. The 3.2 shots on target per game is tied with Palace for lowest in the league.
Last week: 20
Season high: 17
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 2-0 at Liverpool
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

19. Norwich City — Nice point at Leicester City, but it will be surprising if it can get another one versus a stung Wolves. If they do, it’s because Emiliano Buendia is looking like a proverbial canary in a coal mine (with all due respect to Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell).
Last week: 19
Season high: 10
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Leicester City
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

18. Aston Villa — Okay, yeah, we’re worried now (and honestly seeing it in the immediate rear view of being outshot at home by a bunch of Liverpool kids isn’t helping).
Last week: 16
Season high: 8
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 2-0 at Sheffield United
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

17. Southampton — The finishing was just so bad against West Ham.
Last week: 15
Season high: 13
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. West Ham United
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

16. West Ham United — Moving forward while only accruing a modicum of momentum is possible. Sebastien Haller scoring could be huge, though, and he looked great in combination with Michail Antonio. Two powerful presences.
Last week: 18
Season high: 5
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 1-0 at Southampton
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

15. Bournemouth — The losing streak is over, and Eddie Howe celebrated like a madman, but the performance really wasn’t there.
Last week: 17
Season high: 6
Season low: 17
Last match: Won 1-0 at Chelsea
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

13. Everton — Got a lucky goal and a fortunate point, and no Blue on Merseyside is saying anything but, “Yeah, and?”
Last week: 14
Season high: 5
Season low: 19
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Manchester United
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

13. Arsenal — I’ll say it. The Mikel Arteta hire is good if you’re going to “do a United” and give him Ole level patience. Like at least three windows. That said, there are 3-0 losses to Man City that look a lot worse than Sunday.
Last week: 13
Season high: 4
Season low: 12
Last match: Lost 3-0 v. Man City
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

12. Newcastle United — Needs a dynamic, committed center midfielder in a bad way. Then again, most clubs do…
Last week: 11
Season high: 11
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 1-0 at Burnley
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

11. Burnley — Three points are three points, but we’re still worried about a side that relies way too much on a big target man putting away scant few chances. Where is their Lys Mousset, their Emiliano Buendia?
Last week: 13
Season high: 5
Season low: 15
Last match: Won 1-0 v. Newcastle
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

10. Crystal Palace — Injuries are gonna test the Eagles, but Newcastle will give them the ball and that might help a team which is the only PL club averaging under 10 shot attempts per game.
Last week: 9
Season high: 5
Season low: 18
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Brighton
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

9. Brighton and Hove Albion — Another quality point to extend their unbeaten M23 Derby run. Saturday’s visit from the Blades is sneaky intriguing in the 10 a.m. ET window.
Last week: 8
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Palace
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

8. Chelsea — Sometimes you out-perform the opponent and lose because Dan Gosling has a moment. Okay, rarely… but sometimes.
Last week: 5
Season high: 2
Season low: 12
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Bournemouth
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

7. Sheffield United — Nice defeat of Villa, and a tangle with Brighton should provide plenty of entertainment.
Last week: 9
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Aston Villa
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

6. Manchester United — Wanted more out of a visit from Everton, but it’s easy to forget they’re still without one of the top attack-minded midfielders in the world.
Last week: 4
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Everton
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

5. Wolves — Somehow, we came away from a home loss feeling more confident in Wolves chances of crashing the Top Four party.
Last week: 3
Season high: 3
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Spurs
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

4. Manchester City — Kevin De Bruyne didn’t have a league assist for over a month, then got one in London. Checking the leaderboard… yep, still leads the league.
Last week: 6
Season high: 1
Season low: 6
Last match: Won 3-0 at Arsenal
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

3. Tottenham Hotspur — An extremely impressive win at the Molineux, and Spurs have a chance to really do some damage over the festive period if they claim fourth place with a defeat of Chelsea this weekend.
Last week: 8
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Won 2-1 at Wolves
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

2. Leicester City — Duds happen, and the xG analysis says James Maddison‘s new club probably should’ve lost to its old one. Also, Kelechi… dude.
Last week: 2
Season high: 2
Season low: 10
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Norwich City
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

1. Liverpool — If the Reds come back from Qatar and wax the Foxes, there will only be one more fixture on the schedule that truly seems a threat to a loss-free league season.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Watford
Up next: Full festive fixture list here

El Clasico: Deadlocked Barca, Real aim to seize control of La Liga

By Nicholas MendolaDec 17, 2019, 10:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

A wonderful Wednesday of football will see El Clasico served up to a public that’s been waiting a few extra weeks for the celebrated meeting of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set for a 2 p.m. ET Wednesday El Clasico at the Camp Nou in Catalonia, where the jailing of nine Catalan separatists caused an initial postponement.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Both teams on a league-high 35 points and Barca ahead on goal differential.

Real failed to seize a measure of control in the race for first place when it drew Valencia on Sunday, a day after Barca did the same against Real Sociedad.

Don’t blame Lionel Messi for Barca’s slip-up. He remains the highest-rated player in the world at age 32, with 12 goals and six assists in 901 league minutes.

Frenkie de Jong had admired Messi from afar, but having him as a teammate elevates that respect.

“Everyone knows how important Messi is to us,” De Jong said. “It’s no longer surprising if he scores three goals in a match. He’s so much better than the rest. Any team that faces Messi is always more nervous, I would be too.”

Even with Real Madrid’s defending as good as it’s been in ages, manager Zinedine Zidane admits that the Argentine remains the biggest X-factor in El Clasico.

“We know what we’re facing, we know they have Messi, but we also have our weapons,” Zidane said. “We want to play a good match against Barcelona, who also hope to do the same.”

Zidane’s counterpart Ernesto Valverde knows he has some players making their El Clasico debut. While Antoine Griezmann is used to mixing it up in derbies versus Real from his time at Atleti, De Jong will experience it for the first time.

“It’s a game that is has something different about it and it is played at a different pace,” Valverde said. “They will experience it first hand. You can tell it is a Clásico from the players’ tunnel before you come out.”

Barca is unbeaten in its last six Clasicos.

Festive Fixtures, by club: Who should love their chances?

By Nicholas MendolaDec 17, 2019, 8:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Thirty-nine matches in 14 days. Get your coffee ready.

These are the times that try club’s souls. They won’t necessarily end a season, but they will tax it as Man City learned taking just six of 12 points from last season’s festive fixtures.

[ RECAP: Villa 5-0 Liverpool ]

That wasn’t quite predictable, losing to Palace and Leicester, and it shows that the level of competition doesn’t play as big of a role as you think when navigating through deep waters.

That said, a few thoughts before we list every team’s festive fixture list:

  • It’s difficult to understate how important this run is for Aston Villa, who enters the season above the drop zone on goal differential. Villa gets the 20th, 19th, 18th, and 12th placed teams in the league. Giving them points is not ideal.
  • Leicester City is going to test Brendan Rodgers‘ magic when it meets Liverpool and Man City over the course of five days. Fortunately for the Foxes, it will be Liverpool’s first match since returning from Qatar.
  • Crystal Palace‘s festive fixtures will likely decide whether they’re a Top Six contender or just another mid-table side. Newcastle, West Ham, Saints, and Norwich could be a 9-12 point run, even with three matches away from Selhurst Park, or the Eagles could see themselves passed by at least two of those teams.
  • Manchester United also has a chance to charge into the Top Four with matches against Watford, Newcastle, and Burnley before a trip to Arsenal.
  • If Spurs can beat Chelsea on Sunday, you may well see Tottenham comfortably in the Top Four by the end of the festive fixtures. Jose Mourinho will manage a three-match run versus Brighton, Norwich, and Saints.

Arsenal
Dec. 21 – Everton v. Arsenal
Dec. 26 – Bournemouth v. Arsenal
Dec. 29 – Arsenal v. Chelsea
Jan. 1 – Arsenal v. Manchester United

Aston Villa
Dec. 21 – Villa v. Southampton
Dec. 26 – Villa v. Norwich City
Dec. 28 – Watford v. Villa
Jan. 1 – Burnley v. Villa

Bournemouth
Dec. 21 – Bournemouth v. Burnley
Dec. 26 – Bournemouth v. Arsenal
Dec. 28 – Brighton v. Bournemouth
Jan. 1 – West Ham v. Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion
Dec. 21 – Brighton v. Sheffield United
Dec. 26 – Spurs v. Brighton
Dec. 28 – Brighton v. Bournemouth
Jan. 1 – Brighton v. Chelsea

Burnley
Dec. 21 – Bournemouth v. Burnley
Dec. 26 – Everton v. Burnley
Dec. 28 – Burnley v. Manchester United
Jan. 1 – Burnley v. Villa

Chelsea
Dec. 22 – Spurs v. Chelsea
Dec. 26 – Chelsea v. Southampton
Dec. 29 – Arsenal v. Chelsea
Jan. 1 – Brighton v. Chelsea

Crystal Palace
Dec. 21 – Newcastle v. Palace
Dec. 26 – Palace v. West Ham
Dec. 28 – Southampton v. Palace
Jan. 1 – Norwich City v. Palace

Everton
Dec. 21 – Everton v. Arsenal
Dec. 26 – Everton v. Burnley
Dec. 28 – Newcastle v. Everton
Jan. 1 – Man City v. Everton

Leicester City
Dec. 21 – Man City v. Leicester City
Dec. 26 – Leicester City v. Liverpool
Jan. 1 – Newcastle v. Leicester City

Liverpool
Dec. 26 – Leicester City v. Liverpool
Dec. 29 – Liverpool v. Wolves
Jan. 2 – Liverpool v. Sheffield United

Manchester City
Dec. 21 – Man City v. Leicester City
Dec. 27 – Wolves v. Man City
Dec. 29 – Man City v. Sheffield United
Jan. 1 – Man City v. Everton

Manchester United
Dec. 22 – Watford v. Manchester United
Dec. 26 – Manchester United v. Newcastle
Dec. 28 – Burnley v. Manchester United
Jan. 1 – Arsenal v. Manchester United

Newcastle United
Dec. 21 – Newcastle v. Palace
Dec. 26 – Manchester United v. Newcastle
Dec. 28 – Newcastle v. Everton
Jan. 1 – Newcastle v. Leicester City

Norwich City
Dec. 21 – Norwich City v. Wolves
Dec. 26 – Villa v. Norwich City
Dec. 28 – Norwich City v. Spurs
Jan. 1 – Norwich City v. Palace

Sheffield United
Dec. 21 – Brighton v. Sheffield United
Dec. 26 – Sheffield United v. Watford
Dec. 29 – Man City v. Sheffield United
Jan. 2 – Liverpool v. Sheffield United

Southampton
Dec. 21 – Villa v. Southampton
Dec. 26 – Chelsea v. Southampton
Dec. 28 – Southampton v. Palace
Jan. 1 – Southampton v. Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur
Dec. 22 – Spurs v. Chelsea
Dec. 26 – Spurs v. Brighton
Dec. 28 – Norwich City v. Spurs
Jan. 1 – Southampton v. Spurs

Watford
Dec. 22 – Watford v. Manchester United
Dec. 26 – Sheffield United v. Watford
Dec. 28 – Watford v. Aston Villa
Jan. 1 – Watford v. Wolves

West Ham United
Dec. 26 – Palace v. West Ham
Dec. 28 – West Ham v. Leicester City
Jan. 1 – West Ham v. Bournemouth

Wolves
Dec. 21 – Norwich City v. Wolves
Dec. 27 – Wolves v. Man City
Dec. 29 – Liverpool v. Wolves
Jan. 1 – Watford v. Wolves

Guardiola understands Arteta interest in Arsenal

Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 17, 2019, 8:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

Pep Guardiola is pretty straight-forward when it comes to Mikel Arteta’s possible move to Arsenal.

The Manchester City manager loves his assistant and would be thrilled for him to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

[ MORE: Liverpool’s kid lose to Villa ]

At the same time, Guardiola doesn’t understand why anyone would choose an assistant’s role when a good managerial job is on the table. From The Manchester Evening News:

“We were so smart to pick him up and other clubs want him. He’s an incredible person. A good manager, good work ethic. That’s why he’s with us. He’s talking with Arsenal so I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Clubs the size of Manchester City will always be prime for talent scouting, even internally as we saw with Domenec Torrent’s hiring at New York City FC. Reports have said Torrent could return to City as Guardiola’s No. 2 if Arteta skips town.

As Guardiola puts it, City is “always live.”

“He was incredibly honest and transparent with me,” Guardiola said. “The club is always live. People today and then maybe tomorrow not here. Now he is part of our group and staff and stays here. When we have any new news I will know it and you will know it. He trained today and that’s all. It’s happened, last season Lee Nobes went to Liverpool.”

Bundesliga wrap: Dortmund, Leipzig in thrilling 3-3

Patrick Schick Leipzig Bundesliga
Photo by Jörg Schüler/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 17, 2019, 6:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

A thrilling Tuesday draw between title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig opened the door for the Bundesliga’s chasing pack.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Elsewhere, Augsburg and Hoffenheim firmed up their top half credentials while Mainz gained some breathing room from the drop zone by sending Werder Bremen closer to it.

Borussia Dortmund 3-3 RB Leipzig

Two sides who scored blowout wins this weekend brought the goals to midweek.

The Julians were at it again, Weigl scoring from a Raphael Guerreiro assist in the 23rd minute and Brandt from a Jadon Sancho set-up 11 minutes later.

But the league leaders didn’t wilt despite their two-goal deficit at the Westfalenstadion.

Timo Werner — who else? — scored in the 47th and 53rd minutes to reset the points.

Sancho put BVB ahead again two minutes later, but Roma loanee Patrik Schick scored for the second time in three matches to split the spoils.

Chelsea Manchester United Every-big-team target Sancho has scored in seven-straight matches, and has 12 goals and 12 assists on the season.

Werder Bremen 0-5 Mainz

Robin Quaison scored three goals, two during a nine-minute blitz that saw the visitors take a 3-0 lead after just 19 minutes.

Augsburg 3-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Philipp Max scored twice and added an assist as USMNT goalkeeper Zach Steffen was again under fire, making four saves in a loss for the relegation-threatened club.

Fellow American player Alfredo Morales went 90 minutes as was his normal tackle-ready self despite passing at a poor 60 percent.

Union Berlin 0-2 Hoffenheim

Ilhas Bebou and substitute Christoph Baumgartner score

Wednesday fixtures

Bayer Leverkusen v. Hertha Berlin — 12:30 p.m. ET
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Paderborn — 2:30 p.m. ET
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Koln — 2:30 p.m. ET
Freiburg v. Bayern Munich — 2:30 p.m. ET
Wolfsburg v. Schalke — 2:30 p.m. ET

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 RB Leipzig 16 10 4 2 45 19 26 4-2-1 6-2-1 34
 Mönchengladbach 15 10 1 4 31 18 13 6-1-1 4-0-3 31
 Borussia Dortmund 16 8 6 2 40 22 18 5-3-0 3-3-2 30
 FC Schalke 04 15 8 4 3 26 18 8 4-3-1 4-1-2 28
 Bayern Munich 15 8 3 4 41 21 20 5-1-2 3-2-2 27
 SC Freiburg 15 7 4 4 24 18 6 4-2-1 3-2-3 25
 Bayer Leverkusen 15 7 4 4 22 20 2 3-4-1 4-0-3 25
 1899 Hoffenheim 16 7 3 6 23 27 -4 3-1-4 4-2-2 24
 VfL Wolfsburg 15 6 5 4 17 15 2 3-3-2 3-2-2 23
 FC Augsburg 16 6 5 5 27 28 -1 4-2-2 2-3-3 23
 1. FC Union Berlin 16 6 2 8 19 22 -3 5-0-4 1-2-4 20
 Eintracht Frankfurt 15 5 3 7 24 23 1 4-3-1 1-0-6 18
 FSV Mainz 05 16 6 0 10 25 38 -13 3-0-4 3-0-6 18
 Hertha BSC Berlin 15 4 3 8 21 29 -8 3-0-4 1-3-4 15
 Werder Bremen 16 3 5 8 23 40 -17 1-2-5 2-3-3 14
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 16 3 3 10 16 35 -19 2-1-4 1-2-6 12
 1. FC Köln 15 3 2 10 14 30 -16 2-1-4 1-1-6 11
 SC Paderborn 15 2 3 10 18 33 -15 1-1-6 1-2-4 9