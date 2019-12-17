More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Festive Fixtures, by club: Who should love their chances?

By Nicholas MendolaDec 17, 2019, 8:42 PM EST
Thirty-nine matches in 40 days. Get your coffee ready.

These are the times that try club’s souls. They won’t necessarily end a season, but they will tax it as Man City learned taking just six of 12 points from last season’s festive fixtures.

That wasn’t quite predictable, losing to Palace and Leicester, and it shows that the level of competition doesn’t play as big of a role as you think when navigating through deep waters.

That said, a few thoughts before we list every team’s festive fixture list:

  • It’s difficult to understate how important this run is for Aston Villa, who enters the season above the drop zone on goal differential. Villa gets the 20th, 19th, 18th, and 12th placed teams in the league. Giving them points is not ideal.
  • Leicester City is going to test Brendan Rodgers‘ magic when it meets Liverpool and Man City over the course of five days. Fortunately for the Foxes, it will be Liverpool’s first match since returning from Qatar.
  • Crystal Palace‘s festive fixtures will likely decide whether they’re a Top Six contender or just another mid-table side. Newcastle, West Ham, Saints, and Norwich could be a 9-12 point run, even with three matches away from Selhurst Park, or the Eagles could see themselves passed by at least two of those teams.
  • Manchester United also has a chance to charge into the Top Four with matches against Watford, Newcastle, and Burnley before a trip to Arsenal.
  • If Spurs can beat Chelsea on Sunday, you may well see Tottenham comfortably in the Top Four by the end of the festive fixtures. Jose Mourinho will manage a three-match run versus Brighton, Norwich, and Saints.

Arsenal
Dec. 21 – Everton v. Arsenal
Dec. 26 – Bournemouth v. Arsenal
Dec. 29 – Arsenal v. Chelsea
Jan. 1 – Arsenal v. Manchester United

Aston Villa
Dec. 21 – Villa v. Southampton
Dec. 26 – Villa v. Norwich City
Dec. 28 – Watford v. Villa
Jan. 1 – Burnley v. Villa

Bournemouth
Dec. 21 – Bournemouth v. Burnley
Dec. 26 – Bournemouth v. Arsenal
Dec. 28 – Brighton v. Bournemouth
Jan. 1 – West Ham v. Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion
Dec. 21 – Brighton v. Sheffield United
Dec. 26 – Spurs v. Brighton
Dec. 28 – Brighton v. Bournemouth
Jan. 1 – Brighton v. Chelsea

Burnley
Dec. 21 – Bournemouth v. Burnley
Dec. 26 – Everton v. Burnley
Dec. 28 – Burnley v. Manchester United
Jan. 1 – Burnley v. Villa

Chelsea
Dec. 22 – Spurs v. Chelsea
Dec. 26 – Chelsea v. Southampton
Dec. 29 – Arsenal v. Chelsea
Jan. 1 – Brighton v. Chelsea

Crystal Palace
Dec. 21 – Newcastle v. Palace
Dec. 26 – Palace v. West Ham
Dec. 28 – Southampton v. Palace
Jan. 1 – Norwich City v. Palace

Everton
Dec. 21 – Everton v. Arsenal
Dec. 26 – Everton v. Burnley
Dec. 28 – Newcastle v. Everton
Jan. 1 – Man City v. Everton

Leicester City
Dec. 21 – Man City v. Leicester City
Dec. 26 – Leicester City v. Liverpool
Jan. 1 – Newcastle v. Leicester City

Liverpool
Dec. 26 – Leicester City v. Liverpool
Dec. 29 – Liverpool v. Wolves
Jan. 2 – Liverpool v. Sheffield United

Manchester City
Dec. 21 – Man City v. Leicester City
Dec. 27 – Wolves v. Man City
Dec. 29 – Man City v. Sheffield United
Jan. 1 – Man City v. Everton

Manchester United
Dec. 22 – Watford v. Manchester United
Dec. 26 – Manchester United v. Newcastle
Dec. 28 – Burnley v. Manchester United
Jan. 1 – Arsenal v. Manchester United

Newcastle United
Dec. 21 – Newcastle v. Palace
Dec. 26 – Manchester United v. Newcastle
Dec. 28 – Newcastle v. Everton
Jan. 1 – Newcastle v. Leicester City

Norwich City
Dec. 21 – Norwich City v. Wolves
Dec. 26 – Villa v. Norwich City
Dec. 28 – Norwich City v. Spurs
Jan. 1 – Norwich City v. Palace

Sheffield United
Dec. 21 – Brighton v. Sheffield United
Dec. 26 – Sheffield United v. Watford
Dec. 29 – Man City v. Sheffield United
Jan. 2 – Liverpool v. Sheffield United

Southampton
Dec. 21 – Villa v. Southampton
Dec. 26 – Chelsea v. Southampton
Dec. 28 – Southampton v. Palace
Jan. 1 – Southampton v. Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur
Dec. 22 – Spurs v. Chelsea
Dec. 26 – Spurs v. Brighton
Dec. 28 – Norwich City v. Spurs
Jan. 1 – Southampton v. Spurs

Watford
Dec. 22 – Watford v. Manchester United
Dec. 26 – Sheffield United v. Watford
Dec. 28 – Watford v. Aston Villa
Jan. 1 – Watford v. Wolves

West Ham United
Dec. 26 – Palace v. West Ham
Dec. 28 – West Ham v. Leicester City
Jan. 1 – West Ham v. Bournemouth

Wolves
Dec. 21 – Norwich City v. Wolves
Dec. 27 – Wolves v. Man City
Dec. 29 – Liverpool v. Wolves
Jan. 1 – Watford v. Wolves

Guardiola understands Arteta interest in Arsenal

Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 17, 2019, 8:22 PM EST
Pep Guardiola is pretty straight-forward when it comes to Mikel Arteta’s possible move to Arsenal.

The Manchester City manager loves his assistant and would be thrilled for him to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

At the same time, Guardiola doesn’t understand why anyone would choose an assistant’s role when a good managerial job is on the table. From The Manchester Evening News:

“We were so smart to pick him up and other clubs want him. He’s an incredible person. A good manager, good work ethic. That’s why he’s with us. He’s talking with Arsenal so I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Clubs the size of Manchester City will always be prime for talent scouting, even internally as we saw with Domenec Torrent’s hiring at New York City FC. Reports have said Torrent could return to City as Guardiola’s No. 2 if Arteta skips town.

As Guardiola puts it, City is “always live.”

“He was incredibly honest and transparent with me,” Guardiola said. “The club is always live. People today and then maybe tomorrow not here. Now he is part of our group and staff and stays here. When we have any new news I will know it and you will know it. He trained today and that’s all. It’s happened, last season Lee Nobes went to Liverpool.”

Bundesliga wrap: Dortmund, Leipzig in thrilling 3-3

Patrick Schick Leipzig Bundesliga
Photo by Jörg Schüler/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 17, 2019, 6:15 PM EST
A thrilling Tuesday draw between title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig opened the door for the Bundesliga’s chasing pack.

Elsewhere, Augsburg and Hoffenheim firmed up their top half credentials while Mainz gained some breathing room from the drop zone by sending Werder Bremen closer to it.

Borussia Dortmund 3-3 RB Leipzig

Two sides who scored blowout wins this weekend brought the goals to midweek.

The Julians were at it again, Weigl scoring from a Raphael Guerreiro assist in the 23rd minute and Brandt from a Jadon Sancho set-up 11 minutes later.

But the league leaders didn’t wilt despite their two-goal deficit at the Westfalenstadion.

Timo Werner — who else? — scored in the 47th and 53rd minutes to reset the points.

Sancho put BVB ahead again two minutes later, but Roma loanee Patrik Schick scored for the second time in three matches to split the spoils.

Chelsea Manchester United Every-big-team target Sancho has scored in seven-straight matches, and has 12 goals and 12 assists on the season.

Werder Bremen 0-5 Mainz

Robin Quaison scored three goals, two during a nine-minute blitz that saw the visitors take a 3-0 lead after just 19 minutes.

Augsburg 3-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Philipp Max scored twice and added an assist as USMNT goalkeeper Zach Steffen was again under fire, making four saves in a loss for the relegation-threatened club.

Fellow American player Alfredo Morales went 90 minutes as was his normal tackle-ready self despite passing at a poor 60 percent.

Union Berlin 0-2 Hoffenheim

Ilhas Bebou and substitute Christoph Baumgartner score

Wednesday fixtures

Bayer Leverkusen v. Hertha Berlin — 12:30 p.m. ET
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Paderborn — 2:30 p.m. ET
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Koln — 2:30 p.m. ET
Freiburg v. Bayern Munich — 2:30 p.m. ET
Wolfsburg v. Schalke — 2:30 p.m. ET

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 RB Leipzig 16 10 4 2 45 19 26 4-2-1 6-2-1 34
 Mönchengladbach 15 10 1 4 31 18 13 6-1-1 4-0-3 31
 Borussia Dortmund 16 8 6 2 40 22 18 5-3-0 3-3-2 30
 FC Schalke 04 15 8 4 3 26 18 8 4-3-1 4-1-2 28
 Bayern Munich 15 8 3 4 41 21 20 5-1-2 3-2-2 27
 SC Freiburg 15 7 4 4 24 18 6 4-2-1 3-2-3 25
 Bayer Leverkusen 15 7 4 4 22 20 2 3-4-1 4-0-3 25
 1899 Hoffenheim 16 7 3 6 23 27 -4 3-1-4 4-2-2 24
 VfL Wolfsburg 15 6 5 4 17 15 2 3-3-2 3-2-2 23
 FC Augsburg 16 6 5 5 27 28 -1 4-2-2 2-3-3 23
 1. FC Union Berlin 16 6 2 8 19 22 -3 5-0-4 1-2-4 20
 Eintracht Frankfurt 15 5 3 7 24 23 1 4-3-1 1-0-6 18
 FSV Mainz 05 16 6 0 10 25 38 -13 3-0-4 3-0-6 18
 Hertha BSC Berlin 15 4 3 8 21 29 -8 3-0-4 1-3-4 15
 Werder Bremen 16 3 5 8 23 40 -17 1-2-5 2-3-3 14
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 16 3 3 10 16 35 -19 2-1-4 1-2-6 12
 1. FC Köln 15 3 2 10 14 30 -16 2-1-4 1-1-6 11
 SC Paderborn 15 2 3 10 18 33 -15 1-1-6 1-2-4 9

Liverpool ‘immensely proud’ of kids performance in League Cup

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 17, 2019, 5:14 PM EST
Liverpool’s youth-filled lineup showed well for itself in an extraordinarily difficult trip to Aston Villa on Tuesday.

The League Cup quarterfinal saw a Reds side with very little experience visiting a near full strength Premier League side.

[ RECAP: Villa 5-0 Liverpool ]

Ivorian international Jonathan Kodjia was simply too much for the teen-heavy Reds in a 5-0 win for Villa, but Liverpool still managed to outshoot the hosts 15-11 and hold 58 percent possession.

The manager for the day was 41-year-old Neil Critchley, who normally runs the rule of the U23s. He was emotional and impressed with his side.

“I thought we were magnificent. We were fantastic from the start, we had a couple of chances from the first whistle. We were really unfortunate to concede and find ourselves 2-0 down. It was an incredible night and no one wanted it to end. The support we had was unbelievable.”

Critchley said Villa boss Dean Smith and assistant John Terry were sure to prop up the kids after the game, who were put in a very difficult position by fixture congestion and Jurgen Klopp‘s preference to take every single veteran to the Club World Cup in Qatar.

“The conduct of the Villa players was first class. For Dean Smith and John Terry to come in to our dressing room after the game and say the things they said. They said ‘keep going, good luck’ and wished us the best. The moment I will remember and the players will remember for the rest of their lives.”

It was a great showing by the kids despite the score line, and Liverpool can be very proud. Youngster Harvey Elliott showed why he was signed with such hype, and goalkeeper Caoiminh Kelleher made a number of cool saves.

Kodjia, Villa too much for Liverpool’s kids

Liverpool Aston Villa League Cup Kodjia
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 17, 2019, 4:36 PM EST
Liverpool’s kids didn’t wilt against Premier League side Aston Villa in a League Cup quarterfinal at Villa Park, but were punished on the scoreboard.

The difference was clinical finishing in a 5-0 score line, as Liverpool fudged its first half chances in front of goal. The Reds youngsters saw Villa keeper Orjan Nyland make eight saves on the day.

The Reds trailed by four at halftime despite a 4-3 edge in shots on target.

Wesley Moraes scored Villa’s only goal.

VIlla will enter the semifinal draw with the winners of three Wednesday quarterfinals. Man City visits Oxford United, Manchester United hosts Colchester United, and Leicester City heads to Everton.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Put in an unsavory position when Jurgen Klopp opted to bring nearly every healthy player with first team experience to Qatar for the Club World Cup, Liverpool’s kids were lively out of the gate. They showed their understandable immaturity on the stage in lacking the final ball over the first dozen minutes.

That’s when Villa took a bit of control and Hourihane spun his free kick into the goal, Jonathan Kodjia leaping to kick but missing a redirection bid to throw off keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Henri Lansbury prodded an own goal for 2-0 when his cross was deflected to fool Kelleher, who clawed backward but couldn’t find the ball before it looped into the side netting.

Harvey Elliott showed his style with a delightful little chipped pass that Curtis Jones used to force a save out of Orjan Nyland. Elliott was very good on the day, with 90 percent passing and a shot on target. Captain for the day Pedro Chirivella also made a good impression.

It was 3-0 when Kodjia blazed past the Liverpool back line to slide a pass beyond the reach of a splayed Kelleher. The Ivorian added a goal before halftime.

That first 45 saw shots on target in favor of Liverpool by just 4-3. Problem is all of the on-target Villa attempts plus the o.g. went in the Reds goal.

Kelleher made a great save on Kodjia’s 60th minute hat trick bid.