RB Salzburg executive speaks on Haaland, Minamino transfers

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2019, 7:47 AM EST
Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has been a busy man this year.

The club leads the Austrian Bundesliga table by two points, and they gave the likes of Liverpool and Napoli a true run for their money in Champions League play. A mix of youthful exuberance, emerging talent, and managerial ability has thrust them into the limelight on multiple fronts.

A major crux of their success is the surplus of talent in the squad suddenly tracked by the biggest clubs in Europe. Most notably, midfielder Takumi Minamino will likely be sold to Liverpool in January, while striker Erling Braut Haaland is rumored to be a hot commodity as the months continue and his goal count rises.

Freund spoke to The Independent about how both players have vastly different situations, yet both are critical to the club’s continued success as a perennial power in a smaller league.

“Haaland is a different case,” Freund said. “He’s still very young, this is only his first year with Salzburg. He’s done exceptional in the last months and I hope he spends many more months with us, at least until the summer. I think it’s very important for him to play one full season as an important player in a professional team. His situation is different to Takumi’s, who has been here five years in what has been a very special story. Takumi is ready to make the next step in January.”

Freund was adamant that selling players to bigger clubs is a massive key to their ability to attract young talent in the future, a critical component of sustained success. One of the ways they prove this to young players is with low release clauses, as evident by Minamino’s paltry $10 million trigger, and Haaland reportedly has a comparatively low figure as well.

“It’s important to allow players to make the step after Salzburg,” said Freund. “Our only chance is to get players at a young age, between 17-20 and we help them by letting them play professional football already, which is very important for development. This helps them be ready for the rest of their careers. If we speak with young players, their agents and their parents, we can show them a lot of players come here, not with big names, but now they’re playing in big leagues and this is very important for us as a club.”

Freund’s words are a clear indication that the club wishes to keep Haaland through the winter transfer window and wait to finalize any deal until the coming summer. Properly developing talent is vital to the club, as they sell past success stories to future talent, and rushing Haaland’s progress could ultimately dampen one of their potential hallmark cases.

The Independent article goes on to report that once Haaland does eventually find a new home, the 19-year-old is being pulled in a number of different directions, and his future is still very unclear. His father, former Man City and Leeds United midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, is reportedly looking for Erling to take another step before playing under the bright lights in England, with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund considered major contenders. However, a relationship with former Molde manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hard to ignore, and the report indicates the Manchester United boss made a pitch to Ed Woodward to secure Haaland’s signature this winter or coming summer.

Still, the feeling is that Haaland’s supporting cast is pushing him towards the Bundesliga, and clubs are responding in kind. RB Leipzig has been particularly open about its recruitment of Haaland, with both sporting director Markus Krosche and manager Julian Nagelsmann admitting they have spoken with the young Norweigan.

“We have shown what we can offer him and which part he could play in our team. It’s now up to him,” Krosche said to German publication Kicker yesterday, while Nagelsmann told reporters, “I tried to explain to him in good English what my idea of football is. I think it went quite well.”

League Cup preview: Liverpool reserves look to advance

By Daniel KarellDec 17, 2019, 12:07 AM EST
The League Cup quarterfinals arrive this week with one of the most bizarre circumstances surrounding the round’s first match.

Liverpool, or a Liverpool XI, will travel to Aston Villa on Tuesday. However, this Liverpool team will be devoid of stars like Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, since the main squad is at the 2019 Club World Cup in Qatar. The Liverpool first team plays on Wednesday against CONCACAF champion Monterrey at the Club World Cup.

Instead, we’ll get to see the next generation of Liverpool stars along with a possible sprinkling of veterans, such as Dejan Lovren. England youth international Rhian Brewster is a game-time decision after he undergoes a fitness test, but the majority of this side will come from Liverpool’s U-23s.

While Liverpool is forced into a reserve side, it is huge test against an Aston Villa side that will be desperate for a win. Coming up from the Championship, it will be a huge success for Aston Villa if it can even make the League Cup final.

Elsewhere, Duncan Ferguson reportedly takes on his final game in charge of Everton as it hosts high-flying Leicester City. Jamie Vardy had his eight-game goalscoring streak snapped over the weeked, so should he play, you can expect him to find the scoresheet again. Meanwhile, for Everton, it could be a first match for their new coach – Carlo Ancelotti? – to watch from the stands.

The two Manchester clubs have little to gain and all to lose as they take on lower-league clubs at this stage of the competition.

Manchester United hosts League Two Colchester United, while Manchester City travels to League One’s Oxford United.

Report: Chelsea has $200 million transfer budget for January

By Daniel KarellDec 16, 2019, 9:58 PM EST
Chelsea won’t have to worry about financial constraints this January as it looks to improve its squad.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea will have as much as $200 million to spend, after the team saved on not spending last summer during its 2019 summer transfer ban. The report states Chelsea has its sights on a number of players, including Borussia Dortmund’s Jaden Sancho and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, though it’s doubtful that both teams, also competing in the UEFA Champions League, will let them leave in January.

However, the report states that Chelsea believes Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze could be available to sign. Bailey has four goals and three assists with Leverkusen this year, and Chukwueze has six goals and two assists for Villarreal, all in multiple competitions.

Both players are wingers, which would put pressure on Christian Pulisic, along with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Pedro, and Willian. Ultimately, Chelsea’s attack needs to do better at breaking down defenses, something that manager Frank Lampard has lamented, with the team having lost four of its last five matches.

Interestingly, about Pedro, the report states he could be off to MLS this offseason, though the rumor is so vague that it remains to be seen.

Video: Lazio score twice in stoppage-time to win

By Daniel KarellDec 16, 2019, 8:36 PM EST
Lazio fans learned the meaning of “it ain’t over ’till it’s over” on Monday.

Facing a second-straight defeat in all competitions, and a tough loss a week ahead of a trip to Juventus, Lazio came back from one goal down with two stoppage-time strikes to beat Cagliari, 2-1, in Serie A action.

Luis Alberto blasted a strike into the turf off a scramble in the box to tie the game at 1-1 in the 93rd minute, and then Felipe Caicedo headed home off a terrific cross from Jony to give Lazio the improbable win. Lazio pushed everything forward and it was too much for Cagliari to take in the end.

With the win, Lazio move into third place, four points ahead of arch rival Roma and just three points behind league-leaders Inter and Juventus.

MLS: Valeri re-signs with Timbers, and more

By Daniel KarellDec 16, 2019, 8:14 PM EST
The Portland Timbers are bringing back their fan-favorite former MVP winner on a new, long-term contract.

The Timbers announced on Monday that it had agreed to a multi-year contract, using target allocation money (TAM) with Diego Valeri. The news ends a months-long saga that had fans fearing Valeri could leave as a free agent this winter. Valeri was reportedly still seeking Designated Player level money, so it took some financial maneuvering with TAM to make this deal work.

Valeri has seen his goal numbers drop significantly the last couple of seasons since his 21 goals in 2017, but he did have 16 assists last year. However, at age 33, you wonder how much more he has left in the tank.

Either way, it’s a huge boost to the Timbers that Valeri is back. He’s a fixture in Portland, he makes this team better, and now the Timbers can focus on adding more attacking pieces to their squad. There’s two Designated Player slots open and the Timbers are usually open to spending big on a signing. Now, the attention turns to a new Designated Player coming this month or in January.

Here’s some more news across MLS:

Report: Brazilian club Gremio interested in Martinez

It’s safe to say that Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez’s first season in MLS didn’t exactly go to plan.

Now, if the reports are true, he could find his way back to South America, albeit not to his former club River Plate. According to TYC Sports, Brazilian club Gremio are interested in adding Martinez for their 2020 season. Gremio finished in fourth place in Brazil’s Serie A Championship this past season, earning them entry into the 2020 Copa Libertadores as well.

Should Martinez want to head back to South America, he could do worse than joining one of Brazil’s giant clubs and getting the chance to play in the Copa Libertadores.

Should Martinez stay, he could take advantage from a full preseason with Atlanta United and potentially a better relationship with coach Frank De Boer. The two clashed at times last year.