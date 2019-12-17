More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Solskjaer admits Greenwood making it “hard to leave him out”

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2019, 8:55 AM EST
Mason Greenwood hasn’t just broken into the first team at Manchester United. The 18-year-old playing so well, his manager is even finding it hard to rest him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Greenwood’s form is “making it hard for me to leave him out” as the Manchester United boss prepares for a midweek Cup battle with League Two minnows Colchester United.

Greenwood came off the bench to score the equalizer against Everton this past weekend in the 1-1 draw, and as Solskjaer decides what changes to make for the midweek Cup match ahead of the busy festive fixture period of Premier League play, he must make the call on what role Greenwood will play. If there are more Premier League minutes in his future, a rest for this match would be on the cards, but Solskjaer says even that is difficult to pull the trigger on with Greenwood is such good form.

“He’s making it hard for me to leave him out,” the United boss said, dipping into his usual bag of tricks to recall a time when he played for the Red Devils. “I remember when I came to the club and I kept scoring a few goals and even though I felt I could have performed better, the manager’s comments were ‘it’s hard to keep players who score out of the team.’ “It’s very, very difficult now to put a team out there without having Mason in my mind.”

Greenwood has 13 Premier League appearances this season, but 12 of those have been off the bench. He did not find the back of the net in his lone start, the 2-1 win over Tottenham, but performed well in hold-up play as he allowed Marcus Rashford to do the damage off his shoulder down the left. When given a starting role outside of league play, Greenwood has grasped the chance, scoring four goals in five Europa League starts and bagging two goals in two domestic Cup appearances.

It’s likely that Greenwood will play a major role this week against Colchester, as Solskjaer says he’s taking the Carabao Cup quarterfinal seriously. One major reason was the youth of the squad, knowing performing well in any competition has its benefits given the squad makeup.

“Any young team will benefit from winning a trophy,” Solskjaer said. “The prize now is to get to a semi-final and then you’re not too far away, so the motivation and the attitude will be right on Wednesday definitely.”

Charlotte officially announced as MLS expansion franchise

Major League Soccer
By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2019, 10:58 AM EST
In an announcement ceremony from the Mint Museum in uptown Charlotte, Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber officially welcomed Charlotte as the 30th MLS franchise.

Garber announced that the club is targeting a 2021 start date and made special note of crediting owner Dave Tepper several times for his heavy involvement in the club’s inception.

“We are thrilled to welcome Charlotte as Major League Soccer’s 30th club,” Commissioner Don Garber said in a league statement released alongside the live announcement. “During the last two decades, Charlotte has experienced enormous energy and growth, which matches soccer’s explosive rise in popularity in the United States. We are pleased to add David Tepper to our ownership group and look forward to working with him and his entire organization to launch Major League Soccer in the Carolinas in 2021.”

Tepper, owner of the Carolina Panthers, was also on hand for the announcement.

“The awarding of an expansion team for Charlotte by Major League Soccer is a proud moment and significant for Charlotte and everyone in our community,” Tepper said. “I’ve made clear for a long time that I have two goals as a team owner: sustained winning on the field and making a difference in the community. These will be our goals with Charlotte’s MLS team, and the work begins today.”

Already the owner of an NFL franchise that has a long history of rivalry with Atlanta, Tepper was eager to stoke the fires with Atlanta United at the announcement ceremony. “WE are the hot city,” Tepper yelled to the crowd, referencing Atlanta’s “Hotlanta” nickname. “Screw that other city!!!”

Tepper reportedly agreed to a record expansion fee of approximately $325 million to join the league, and will do so alongside fellow expansion franchise Austin FC. The league currently has 26 active franchises, including newcomers Inter Miami and Nashville FC who will debut in the upcoming 2020 season. After Charlotte and Austin are expected to debut in 2021, Sacramento Republic FC and an unnamed St. Louis franchise will take the field in 2022 to complete the current expansion landscape.

Naming will reportedly take place in the spring, although a few potential selections have already been submitted to the U.S. copyright office.

A few weeks ago, when asked about further expansion, Garber said he is “not ruling that out,” but at the announcement ceremony today claimed “this will likely be our last announcement.”

RB Salzburg executive speaks on Haaland, Minamino transfers

By Kyle BonnDec 17, 2019, 7:47 AM EST
Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has been a busy man this year.

The club leads the Austrian Bundesliga table by two points, and they gave the likes of Liverpool and Napoli a true run for their money in Champions League play. A mix of youthful exuberance, emerging talent, and managerial ability has thrust them into the limelight on multiple fronts.

A major crux of their success is the surplus of talent in the squad suddenly tracked by the biggest clubs in Europe. Most notably, midfielder Takumi Minamino will likely be sold to Liverpool in January, while striker Erling Braut Haaland is rumored to be a hot commodity as the months continue and his goal count rises.

Freund spoke to The Independent about how both players have vastly different situations, yet both are critical to the club’s continued success as a perennial power in a smaller league.

“Haaland is a different case,” Freund said. “He’s still very young, this is only his first year with Salzburg. He’s done exceptional in the last months and I hope he spends many more months with us, at least until the summer. I think it’s very important for him to play one full season as an important player in a professional team. His situation is different to Takumi’s, who has been here five years in what has been a very special story. Takumi is ready to make the next step in January.”

Freund was adamant that selling players to bigger clubs is a massive key to their ability to attract young talent in the future, a critical component of sustained success. One of the ways they prove this to young players is with low release clauses, as evident by Minamino’s paltry $10 million trigger, and Haaland reportedly has a comparatively low figure as well.

“It’s important to allow players to make the step after Salzburg,” said Freund. “Our only chance is to get players at a young age, between 17-20 and we help them by letting them play professional football already, which is very important for development. This helps them be ready for the rest of their careers. If we speak with young players, their agents and their parents, we can show them a lot of players come here, not with big names, but now they’re playing in big leagues and this is very important for us as a club.”

Freund’s words are a clear indication that the club wishes to keep Haaland through the winter transfer window and wait to finalize any deal until the coming summer. Properly developing talent is vital to the club, as they sell past success stories to future talent, and rushing Haaland’s progress could ultimately dampen one of their potential hallmark cases.

The Independent article goes on to report that once Haaland does eventually find a new home, the 19-year-old is being pulled in a number of different directions, and his future is still very unclear. His father, former Man City and Leeds United midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, is reportedly looking for Erling to take another step before playing under the bright lights in England, with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund considered major contenders. However, a relationship with former Molde manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hard to ignore, and the report indicates the Manchester United boss made a pitch to Ed Woodward to secure Haaland’s signature this winter or coming summer.

Still, the feeling is that Haaland’s supporting cast is pushing him towards the Bundesliga, and clubs are responding in kind. RB Leipzig has been particularly open about its recruitment of Haaland, with both sporting director Markus Krosche and manager Julian Nagelsmann admitting they have spoken with the young Norweigan.

“We have shown what we can offer him and which part he could play in our team. It’s now up to him,” Krosche said to German publication Kicker yesterday, while Nagelsmann told reporters, “I tried to explain to him in good English what my idea of football is. I think it went quite well.”

League Cup preview: Liverpool reserves look to advance

By Daniel KarellDec 17, 2019, 12:07 AM EST
The League Cup quarterfinals arrive this week with one of the most bizarre circumstances surrounding the round’s first match.

Liverpool, or a Liverpool XI, will travel to Aston Villa on Tuesday. However, this Liverpool team will be devoid of stars like Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, since the main squad is at the 2019 Club World Cup in Qatar. The Liverpool first team plays on Wednesday against CONCACAF champion Monterrey at the Club World Cup.

Instead, we’ll get to see the next generation of Liverpool stars along with a possible sprinkling of veterans, such as Dejan Lovren. England youth international Rhian Brewster is a game-time decision after he undergoes a fitness test, but the majority of this side will come from Liverpool’s U-23s.

While Liverpool is forced into a reserve side, it is huge test against an Aston Villa side that will be desperate for a win. Coming up from the Championship, it will be a huge success for Aston Villa if it can even make the League Cup final.

Elsewhere, Duncan Ferguson reportedly takes on his final game in charge of Everton as it hosts high-flying Leicester City. Jamie Vardy had his eight-game goalscoring streak snapped over the weeked, so should he play, you can expect him to find the scoresheet again. Meanwhile, for Everton, it could be a first match for their new coach – Carlo Ancelotti? – to watch from the stands.

The two Manchester clubs have little to gain and all to lose as they take on lower-league clubs at this stage of the competition.

Manchester United hosts League Two Colchester United, while Manchester City travels to League One’s Oxford United.

Report: Chelsea has $200 million transfer budget for January

By Daniel KarellDec 16, 2019, 9:58 PM EST
Chelsea won’t have to worry about financial constraints this January as it looks to improve its squad.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea will have as much as $200 million to spend, after the team saved on not spending last summer during its 2019 summer transfer ban. The report states Chelsea has its sights on a number of players, including Borussia Dortmund’s Jaden Sancho and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, though it’s doubtful that both teams, also competing in the UEFA Champions League, will let them leave in January.

However, the report states that Chelsea believes Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze could be available to sign. Bailey has four goals and three assists with Leverkusen this year, and Chukwueze has six goals and two assists for Villarreal, all in multiple competitions.

Both players are wingers, which would put pressure on Christian Pulisic, along with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Pedro, and Willian. Ultimately, Chelsea’s attack needs to do better at breaking down defenses, something that manager Frank Lampard has lamented, with the team having lost four of its last five matches.

Interestingly, about Pedro, the report states he could be off to MLS this offseason, though the rumor is so vague that it remains to be seen.