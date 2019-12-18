More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Columbus Crew set to break transfer record for Liga MX playmaker

By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2019, 10:02 PM EST
Another Liga MX star is set to join Major League Soccer, according to reports.

Lucas Zelarayan, 27, could join Columbus Crew on a transfer record deal in the next few days, giving Caleb Porter a new playmaking midfielder.

Patrick Murphy of Massive Report says the deal will hit $8 million.

The Argentine has been with Tigres since 2015, recording 23 goals with 14 assists in 139 matches. He was the 19th ranked performer in the league this season, according to SofaScore.

Zelarayan would join Vancouver’s Lucas Cavallini, who moved from Puebla, and Sporting KC’s acquisition of Alan Pulido from Chivas as club record purchases.

Columbus general manager Tim Bezbatchenko previously added midfielder Darlington Nagbe and defenders Vito Wormgoor and Axel Sjoberg this offseason in a bid to help Porter turns the Crew into a playoff side.

Solskjaer, Rashford excited for Manchester Derby in League Cup semis

By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2019, 9:04 PM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited to match up twice more with his longtime neighbors.

The former Manchester United striker and current manager saw his side drawn against Man City for the League Cup semifinals after beating Colchester United on Wednesday.

His side is feeling good after defeating the two-time reigning champion Citizens on Dec. 7. United lost 2-0 to City at Old Trafford in April last season, Solskjaer’s only other matching of wits with Pep Guardiola.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“We take what comes our way we have a good memory from last time we met them,” Solskjaer said.  We played well against them but there’s things we need to improve on. It will be two fantastic nights in Manchester.”

Marcus Rashford is delivering on his potential, and dominated against Colchester United on Wednesday.

Solskjaer said he had to take the in-form striker off the training pitch on Tuesday.

“There’s hunger there, we do extras with the strikers all the time,” he said, via The Manchester Evening News. “I was trying to hold Marcus back yesterday, because he wanted to do extra, it was two days after a game, and a day before a game but he was still on the training ground practicing, and we’ll get better and better.”

Rashford reacted to the draw by a posting a cheeky caption above a photo with Mason Greenwood (See bottom of post). It’s safe to say he’s proud of the holding derby momentum.

There’s not a lot of reason to focus on the derby given a legitimate shot of perfect point collection from the four festive fixtures beginning Sunday at Vicarage Road.

United’s festive fixtures All 39 PL matches ]
Dec. 22 – Watford v. Manchester United
Dec. 26 – Manchester United v. Newcastle
Dec. 28 – Burnley v. Manchester United
Jan. 1 – Arsenal v. Manchester United

Tottenham chairman Levy willing to sell inside Premier League

By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2019, 8:08 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy says it pretty straight-forward when it comes to Christian Eriksen or any other perceived wantaway.

“We are honestly not scared to trade with our rivals.”

Levy told The London Evening Standard that there isn’t a universal tone and tenor to the cases of players who may want to leave North London.

Christian Eriksen’s rumored departure has been a long-running saga. Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld have also been mentioned as players who may want out.

“My view is really simple. For a player to sign a new contract, not only have the conditions got to be right but the player has got to want to do it. It is up to those players whether they want to stay at Tottenham and we’ll see. I don’t want to comment on ­individual players too much. I actually think it is unfair. Every circumstance is different. There may be a player who wants to stay, there may be a player we don’t want to stay.”

Levy said he’s not expecting the club to be active in the January transfer window. He says Jose Mourinho has been very clear that he’s happy to evaluate the talent already at the club.

Tottenham will like its chances of collecting points over the festive fixtures, especially if it can pass Chelsea with a win on Sunday

Spurs’ festive fixtures [ All 39 PL matches ]
Dec. 22 – Spurs v. Chelsea
Dec. 26 – Spurs v. Brighton
Dec. 28 – Norwich City v. Spurs
Jan. 1 – Southampton v. Spurs

Spurs then face Middlesbrough away in the FA Cup before a visit from Liverpool. If those five league matches go well, will Mourinho and Levy look to the market?

Klopp: “So many strange things happened” in Club World Cup semifinal win

By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2019, 6:20 PM EST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was happy to survive a scare in his Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

The Reds got a late goal from super sub Roberto Firmino to get past game Liga MX side Monterrey 2-1 in Qatar.

Liverpool will now meet Brazilian side Flamengo in Saturday’s final at 12:30 p.m. ET

“So many strange things happened,” Klopp said, via The Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle. “It was the most offensive midfield I have ever put out in a competitive game. Henderson center back for the first time. We didn’t have much height at center back.”

Klopp started Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez at center back, as Virgil Van Dijk was sick and both Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren have injuries.

He left Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, but needed all of them after Naby Keita‘s goal was leveled by Rogelio Funes Mori.

“I was afraid of extra time, to be honest,” Klopp said. “I was more than happy when Bobby scored that goal. We had to do a few changes as we had no other options. We left players out so we could have the opportunity if the game wasn’t decided. That Bobby scored was just wonderful.”

Monterrey had a fine night, and coach Antonio Mohamed had perhaps the best quote of the night when asked about Gomez not being given a second yellow card.

“For me, there was a red card especially the first foul and the second. So I talked to the referee, maybe the Liverpool shirt has more weight therefore the Liverpool player (Gomez) wasn’t sent off.”

Heavy shirts, team. Heavy ones.

League Cup semifinal draw: Manchester Derby, Leicester-Villa

By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2019, 5:21 PM EST
England doubled its Manchester Derby count on Wednesday when Manchester City was drawn against Manchester United in the League Cup semifinals.

That means Leicester City with tangle with Aston Villa over two legs for the other spot in a Wembley Stadium final on March 1.

The first legs will be played the week of January 6, with the second legs on tap for the week of Jan. 27.

Man City is bidding to become the first three-peat winner of the League Cup since Liverpool between 1981-84.

City’s six wins are two behind Liverpool for the most all-time, while Villa and United have five and are tied for third-most.

Leicester has won thrice, the last one in 2000.