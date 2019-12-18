Columbus Crew set to break transfer record for Liga MX playmaker

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited to match up twice more with his longtime neighbors.

The former Manchester United striker and current manager saw his side drawn against Man City for the League Cup semifinals after beating Colchester United on Wednesday.

His side is feeling good after defeating the two-time reigning champion Citizens on Dec. 7. United lost 2-0 to City at Old Trafford in April last season, Solskjaer’s only other matching of wits with Pep Guardiola.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“We take what comes our way we have a good memory from last time we met them,” Solskjaer said. We played well against them but there’s things we need to improve on. It will be two fantastic nights in Manchester.”

Marcus Rashford is delivering on his potential, and dominated against Colchester United on Wednesday.

Solskjaer said he had to take the in-form striker off the training pitch on Tuesday.

“There’s hunger there, we do extras with the strikers all the time,” he said, via The Manchester Evening News. “I was trying to hold Marcus back yesterday, because he wanted to do extra, it was two days after a game, and a day before a game but he was still on the training ground practicing, and we’ll get better and better.”

Rashford reacted to the draw by a posting a cheeky caption above a photo with Mason Greenwood (See bottom of post). It’s safe to say he’s proud of the holding derby momentum.

There’s not a lot of reason to focus on the derby given a legitimate shot of perfect point collection from the four festive fixtures beginning Sunday at Vicarage Road.

United’s festive fixtures [ All 39 PL matches ]

Dec. 22 – Watford v. Manchester United

Dec. 26 – Manchester United v. Newcastle

Dec. 28 – Burnley v. Manchester United

Jan. 1 – Arsenal v. Manchester United

