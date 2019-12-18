More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Firmino winner sends Liverpool into Club World Cup final

By Kyle BonnDec 18, 2019, 2:29 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp planned to give a number of regular Liverpool starters the day off, but the best laid plans go to waste. With Monterrey matching Liverpool in Qatar, Roberto Firmino was on hand to save Liverpool from extra time and penalties, scoring in the 91st minute to put Liverpool into the Club World Cup final via a 2-1 win over the Mexican club.

The Reds were was forced into a few changes and Jurgen Klopp made a few more on his own, most notably sitting Virgil Van Dijk due to illness while resting Trent Alexander-Arnold, Firmino, and Sadio Mane, although they would all eventually be required. That left Jordan Henderson to deputize at center-back while James Milner took a spot at right-back. Xherdan Shaqiri took a spot along the top three, while Adam Lallana played in a defensive midfield role behind Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Reds still showed an attacking intent and got on the board early as Keita was filtered through the middle by crowd favorite Mohamed Salah, and the Guinea international finished expertly one-on-one past Marcelo Barovero for an 11th minute lead. Monterrey would not be deterred, however, and found an immediate response just three minutes later. The Mexican side caught the injury-riddled Liverpool defense ball-watching at the far post, with an initial shot by Jesus Gallardo saved by Allison, but the rebound fell to Rogelio Funes Mori alone at the back post for the equalizer.

Dorlan Pabon had a go on 26 minutes but forced a quality save from Alisson, and Monterrey came close again past the half-hour mark as Alisson just barely wrong-footed a counter-attack by getting his fingertips to a Pabon cross that just trickled behind a racing Funes Mori. Salah was bright up front to the delight of the Doha crowd, while Keita came close to a double just before halftime but was thwarted in his efforts to round the keeper after being released down the left edge of the six-yard box.

After the second-half restart, Liverpool thought it had the lead past the hour mark but Divock Origi‘s strike was flagged for offside on a great trap by the Monterrey back line. Monterrey began to grab hold of the game, and Klopp responded by bringing Mane, Alexander-Arnold, and Firmino off the bench.

The latter was the man to grab the decisive touch. As Salah did hard work down the right edge of the box before being shut off, he tapped back to Alexander-Arnold who delivered a perfect ball into the box for Firmino. The Brazilian poked it past a wrong-footed Barovero and into the back of the net to send Liverpool through.

The Reds will play Brazilian club Flamengo in the championship game on Saturday, while Monterrey will take on Saudi side Al-Hilal.

By Kyle BonnDec 18, 2019, 1:56 PM EST
A quartet of Premier League sides are all on the field today in League Cup quarterfinal action looking for one of the final three spots among the last four.

Aston Villa booked its place in the semifinals with a 5-0 win over Liverpool’s youth squad yesterday, and now three more games will decide the remaining places.

Manchester City travels to League One side Oxford United, with all eyes waiting to see whether Mikel Arteta will be alongside Pep Guardiola in the dugout. Reports have swirled this morning that Arteta has left the club and to finalize a deal to become Arsenal’s next manager.

Guardiola has decided to rest a number of first-team players with the festive fixtures on the horizon, as Gabriel Jesus is left on the bench alongside Ilkay Gundogan and Nicolas Otamendi, while Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva start. Oxford is currently sitting 8th in the League One table, and their 1-0 loss to MK Dons in league play over the weekend snapped an 11-match league unbeaten run that spanned back to early September. They have already knocked off West Ham, Millwall, and Sunderland in the Cup, including a 4-0 blasting of the Premier League side back in late September.

Elsewhere, Manchester United hosts League Two club Colchester United at Old Trafford with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer again giving Mason Greenwood a start outside of Premier League action. The 18-year-old is in fine form, and after Solskjaer said it was “hard to leave him out,” Greenwood finds the field. Colchester is sitting ninth in the League Two table, but has not lost since mid-October and has already downed Tottenham and Crystal Palace in Carabao Cup action, both on penalties after 0-0 draws.

Finally, an all-Premier League meeting features second-place Leicester City and a revitalized Everton side in a meeting at Goodison Park. The Toffees could use a talismanic victory that would send them into the semifinals of either domestic cup for the first time since reaching in both the FA Cup and League Cup in 2014/15. For Brendan Rodgers and the Foxes, a bounce-back would do them good ahead of the festive fixtures, having been held by newly-promoted Norwich City last time out in the league, a result which saw them fall 10 points back of leaders Liverpool.

Report: Carlo Ancelotti set to be named Everton manager

By Kyle BonnDec 18, 2019, 1:25 PM EST
According to Sky Sports, enough hurdles have been passed to report that Carlo Ancelotti will be named next permanent Everton manager, and will be presented to the media on Monday. The report states that interim boss Duncan Ferguson will remain in charge for this weekend’s game against Arsenal at Goodison Park, with Ancelotti in attendance at the ground.

While Ancelotti’s arrival at Everton has been heavily rumored over the past 48 hours, there had been rumblings of a breakdown in negotiations yesterday evening, while a number of journalists warned that a deal was far from done as Ancelotti came with a need for transfer window assurances.

Then came reports Wednesday morning that Ancelotti had flown to Italy to negotiate the finer details of his Napoli release in order to take a new job so quickly, and now it seems everything has been sorted.

A report by Sam Wallace of The Telegraph on Tuesday claimed that Ancelotti was nearing a contract through the summer of 2024, and will bring with him his own technical staff. However, Wallace does claim that Ferguson will remain on staff after impressing in his time as interim manager. The Telegraph report notes that Ancelotti has done so at previous stops, accommodating Ray Wilkins at Chelsea and Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. It is heavily rumored by multiple outlets that Ancelotti will bring with him his 30-year-old son Davide, who has worked with Carlo at Napoli and Bayern Munich as assistant manager.

With Ferguson leading the way for the last game this weekend, that means Ancelotti’s first match officially in charge for the Boxing Day match against Burnley at home before road trips to Newcastle and Manchester City bracketing the turn to a new calendar year. Everton sacked Marco Silva earlier this month, and Ferguson has led Everton to a win over Chelsea and a draw with Manchester United.

Henderson deployed at center-back for Liverpool in defensive crisis

By Kyle BonnDec 18, 2019, 11:35 AM EST
Liverpool is facing a defensive crisis for the second year in a row, and once again Jurgen Klopp has been forced to use a midfielder along the back line.

Last season through the winter, the Reds were struggling at right-back, with even deputizing James Milner out injured, forcing them to move Jordan Henderson along the back line for a Premier League game against Leicester City in late January, an eventual 1-1 draw. This year, the situation is similar.

Klopp has started club captain Henderson at center-back today against Monterrey in the Club World Cup alongside Joe Gomez, forced into the late change with Virgil Van Dijk stricken by illness. The Liverpool boss flew youth team defenders Sepp van den Berg and Kai-Jana Hoever down to Doha today, but with both having played nearly the full match against Aston Villa in League Cup action yesterday, neither is likely fit for a high-level game the very next day.

Dejan Lovren is down with a muscle injury, while Joel Matip has been out with a knee injury since late October. Klopp could have potentially moved Trent Alexander-Arnold over to help cover, or even used the versatile James Milner in that role, but the Liverpool boss instead decided to rest the England international, with Milner covering at right-back.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have also been rested for the Monterrey match, with the duo on the bench to start the game. Liverpool will play in either the final or third-place game on Saturday before returning home to play its massive festive fixture opener against Leicester City on December 26. It’s possible the young Dutch defenders could be options for Saturday’s game but for now Henderson is the man to step in.

Report: Mikel Arteta leaves Man City ahead of Arsenal appointment

By Kyle BonnDec 18, 2019, 9:50 AM EST
According to esteemed Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Mikel Arteta has left his post at Manchester City ahead of an imminent appointment as next permanent Arsenal manager. The Spaniard reportedly has the permission of Man City to leave for Arsenal, passing what was likely the biggest hurdle to his appointment. Fellow freelance reporter Fabrizio Romano corroborated this report.

Arteta to Arsenal has seemed imminent for at least the last 24 hours, but to this point all reports had indicated that talks had not progressed to a point where he would depart his assistant manager job alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and would be on location for Man City’s game at Oxford United today in Carabao Cup action.

However, di Marzio’s report seems to indicate that Arteta will not be with the club today as he veers towards the Arsenal position. All this could be confirmed or denied simply by Arteta’s presence, or lack thereof, at the game later today.

The Gunners play Everton this weekend, and a Sky Sports report earlier this morning indicated that Arsenal hopes to have the deal done in time for Arteta to take charge of the match on Saturday at Goodison Park. Clearly the club is working quickly to have structure and consistency through the festive fixtures.

Former Arsenal player Freddie Ljungberg has been in charge since the dismissal of Unai Emery at the end of November, and while he has kept the squad together and sentiments seem to have improved, fortunes on the pitch haven’t necessarily turned around. Ljungberg did see through a 3-1 victory over West Ham to break the club’s seven-match Premier League winless run, but that is the only victory among his four league matches in charge, and even that game required a comeback to secure all three points.

After the Everton match, Arsenal has games against Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Manchester United through the holiday season and into the 2020 calendar year.