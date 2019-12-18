Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was happy to survive a scare in his Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

The Reds got a late goal from super sub Roberto Firmino to get past game Liga MX side Monterrey 2-1 in Qatar.

Liverpool will now meet Brazilian side Flamengo in Saturday’s final at 12:30 p.m. ET

“So many strange things happened,” Klopp said, via The Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle. “It was the most offensive midfield I have ever put out in a competitive game. Henderson center back for the first time. We didn’t have much height at center back.”

Klopp started Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez at center back, as Virgil Van Dijk was sick and both Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren have injuries.

He left Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, but needed all of them after Naby Keita‘s goal was leveled by Rogelio Funes Mori.

“I was afraid of extra time, to be honest,” Klopp said. “I was more than happy when Bobby scored that goal. We had to do a few changes as we had no other options. We left players out so we could have the opportunity if the game wasn’t decided. That Bobby scored was just wonderful.”

Monterrey had a fine night, and coach Antonio Mohamed had perhaps the best quote of the night when asked about Gomez not being given a second yellow card.

“For me, there was a red card especially the first foul and the second. So I talked to the referee, maybe the Liverpool shirt has more weight therefore the Liverpool player (Gomez) wasn’t sent off.”

Heavy shirts, team. Heavy ones.